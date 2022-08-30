Collinsville High Senior Zachary Blaha Selected As Member Of Federal Reserve Bank Of St. Louis Student Board Of Directors

Read full article on original website
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
A prolific and controversial developer of city apartments expands to St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A prolific developer of apartments in the city of St. Louis is expanding into St. Louis County, with three major projects proposed or under construction at the same time the developer's city projects have run into roadblocks. St. Louis-based Lux Living, which to date...
Four from St. Louis area up for 2023 ‘Missouri Teacher of the Year’ award
2022 Missouri Teacher of the Year will step down and recognize the new 2023 Missouri Teacher of the Year come this Oct.
explorestlouis.com
2022 St. Louis Fall Festivals & Events Guide
In St. Louis, fall means mild weather, gorgeous foliage and a slew of things to do. From art to apples and beer to music, our area’s fall festivals and events have it all. So whether you live here or you’re planning to visit, make sure you add these to your calendar.
In St. Louis, a battle is brewing over police accountability
Three St. Louis police associations have filed a lawsuit in an attempt to keep the city from expanding civilian oversight of their police department. Last month, Mayor Tishaura Jones signed into law a bill that strengthens the city’s two existing agencies — the Civilian Oversight Board and the Detention Facility Oversight Board — and moves them into a Division of Civilian Oversight, a larger entity within the state’s Department of Public Safety. The new division allows oversight officials to access the use of force and misconduct complaints and independently investigate misconduct claims. It also has the power to discipline law enforcement officers.
White Company buys three office buildings in St. Louis-area corporate center
White Company has acquired three multi-tenant buildings in the Meadows Corporate Center totaling 133,015 square feet in Maryland Heights, Missouri. The Meadows Corporate Center buildings II, III and IV consist of about 133,015 square feet of service center space off Lackland Hill Parkway in the St. Louis market. Upon closing,...
fox9.com
Viking cruise ship stops in St. Paul before heading down Mississippi River
A Viking cruise ship stopped in St. Paul on Saturday before heading to St. Louis. The 386-passenger luxury ship docked at Lambert's Landing and was set to depart at night to spend eight days cursing down the Mississippi River. The trip was initially scheduled to take place in June but was delayed. After visiting St. Louis, the ship will return to St. Paul on Sept.17 before heading to New Orleans.
KSDK
St. Louis job center offering free CDL training for next 100 days
SLATE officials say many are interested in CDL training but can't afford the tuition. Starting Thursday, SLATE is covering the costs for the next 100 days.
St. Louis’ Washington University named 15th best college in America
ST. LOUIS – A new report recognizes Washington University as the 15th best college in the nation. Niche, a platform dedicated to ranking and reviewing schools across the country, recently released its “2023 Best Colleges in America” list. The rankings are based on an in-depth analysis of academic, admissions, financial and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education.
Highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor
Middle Eastern food has gained significant popularity over the years, enjoying a jump of more than 30% in its inclusion on restaurant menus. Some of the most popular Middle Eastern dishes are baba ghannouj, hummus, falafel, tahini, tabouleh, pita bread, and (of course) baklava. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in St. Louis on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
Parents outraged over hateful remarks by Missouri school board member
Parents and officials in the Rockwood School District are demanding an apology after a school board member is accused of making hateful statements in a video posted on social media.
Rockwood removes director from committee for ‘hateful comments’
Parents and teachers at the Rockwood School District spoke out Thursday against a school board director at a public meeting.
A decline of officers in St. Louis raises concerns
There are mounting concerns about the number of officers leaving the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. A look at the numbers shows why calls to “defund the police” may soon be a thing of the past.
Gas leak prompts evacuation in a south St. Louis neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – People are being evacuated from their homes the 4100 block of Taft for a natural gas leak. Spire workers and firefighters are going door-to-door to get people out of their homes. The extent of the leak is not clear at this time. This is a...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Mermaiding: Growing trend expands across the midwest
Mermaiding is the art of wearing and often swimming in a costume mermaid tail. It is a sport that is growing across the country and the world. Considered a hobby when it was first starting to be noticed in 2004, it has developed into opportunities for professional careers for many people close to the ocean. The trend continues to build and is now being seen in many areas in the St. Louis region.
Ahead of their contract expiring, Granite City steelworkers took to the streets
12,000 U.S. Steel workers around the country are affected by the ongoing talks, including 1,300 in Granite City. At a rally, KMOX heard from workers about what they wanted from the deal.
If you're in St. Louis County, don't put your mail in the blue post boxes
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The message from police departments in St. Louis County is "don't use the blue post office drop boxes." After break-ins in Chesterfield, Town and Country and Clayton, Sergeant Robert Powell with the Chesterfield Police Department is urging residents to skip the drive-through line and "conduct all business inside the facility."
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Files Motion to Free Lamar Johnson
Kim Gardner is asserting Johnson's innocence for the second time
Nurse killed while driving for Uber in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois State Police confirmed on Thursday that a woman was driving for Uber before her body was dumped in East St. Louis. Officials stated that 49-year-old Harriet Childers' body was found in the street on the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The family told 5 On Your Side she lived in south St. Louis.
St. Peters woman accused of $200K pandemic loan fraud
A grand jury indicted a 36-year-old St. Peters woman this week for committing six-figure fraud involving the federal government's pandemic loan program.
St. Louis police told City Justice Center was too crowded to take in new arrestees
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police officers were told the Justice Center downtown was too crowded to take in any new arrestees, so they must stop bringing them there "until further notice" Thursday, according to a document obtained by 5 On Your Side. The City Justice Center was open...
