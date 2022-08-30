ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, IL

Collinsville High Senior Zachary Blaha Selected As Member Of Federal Reserve Bank Of St. Louis Student Board Of Directors

collinsvilledailynews.com
 5 days ago
explorestlouis.com

2022 St. Louis Fall Festivals & Events Guide

In St. Louis, fall means mild weather, gorgeous foliage and a slew of things to do. From art to apples and beer to music, our area’s fall festivals and events have it all. So whether you live here or you’re planning to visit, make sure you add these to your calendar.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC News

In St. Louis, a battle is brewing over police accountability

Three St. Louis police associations have filed a lawsuit in an attempt to keep the city from expanding civilian oversight of their police department. Last month, Mayor Tishaura Jones signed into law a bill that strengthens the city’s two existing agencies — the Civilian Oversight Board and the Detention Facility Oversight Board — and moves them into a Division of Civilian Oversight, a larger entity within the state’s Department of Public Safety. The new division allows oversight officials to access the use of force and misconduct complaints and independently investigate misconduct claims. It also has the power to discipline law enforcement officers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
fox9.com

Viking cruise ship stops in St. Paul before heading down Mississippi River

A Viking cruise ship stopped in St. Paul on Saturday before heading to St. Louis. The 386-passenger luxury ship docked at Lambert's Landing and was set to depart at night to spend eight days cursing down the Mississippi River. The trip was initially scheduled to take place in June but was delayed. After visiting St. Louis, the ship will return to St. Paul on Sept.17 before heading to New Orleans.
SAINT PAUL, MN
FOX2Now

St. Louis’ Washington University named 15th best college in America

ST. LOUIS – A new report recognizes Washington University as the 15th best college in the nation. Niche, a platform dedicated to ranking and reviewing schools across the country, recently released its “2023 Best Colleges in America” list. The rankings are based on an in-depth analysis of academic, admissions, financial and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Middle Eastern food has gained significant popularity over the years, enjoying a jump of more than 30% in its inclusion on restaurant menus. Some of the most popular Middle Eastern dishes are baba ghannouj, hummus, falafel, tahini, tabouleh, pita bread, and (of course) baklava. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in St. Louis on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
collinsvilledailynews.com

Mermaiding: Growing trend expands across the midwest

Mermaiding is the art of wearing and often swimming in a costume mermaid tail. It is a sport that is growing across the country and the world. Considered a hobby when it was first starting to be noticed in 2004, it has developed into opportunities for professional careers for many people close to the ocean. The trend continues to build and is now being seen in many areas in the St. Louis region.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Nurse killed while driving for Uber in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois State Police confirmed on Thursday that a woman was driving for Uber before her body was dumped in East St. Louis. Officials stated that 49-year-old Harriet Childers' body was found in the street on the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The family told 5 On Your Side she lived in south St. Louis.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL

