Lake Valley (CA) Celebrates Arrival of New Fire Engine with ‘Wet-Down’ Ceremony

Read full article on original website
Related
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Travis County ESD No. 2 to Unveil First-of-Its-Kind Fire Truck in Central Texas
A first-of-its-kind fire truck in Central Texas will make its debut in the upcoming weeks, CBSAustin.com reported Friday. Travis County ESD No. 2 is expected to unveil its new blocking apparatus built to save lives when firefighters are working incidents on major highways, the report said. What makes this new...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Cleon Township (MI) Fire Department Hopes New Fire Station Will Attract New Volunteers
The Cleon Township (MI) Fire Department is planning to build a new $1.1 million fire station and a township hall for the community, according to a report published by the Manistee News Advocate. The current facility is structurally unsound and too small for all the town’s needs, according to the...
Comments / 0