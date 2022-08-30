Read full article on original website
Raiders Have Top QB-RB-WR Combination
In a recent ranking of the each NFL's teams offensive triplets of quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers, the Raiders were one of the best.
AthlonSports.com
Pitt Coach Pat Narduzzi Has A Blunt Message For ESPN Following Big Win Over West Virginia
The 2022 Backyard Brawl was one for the ages. Pitt notched a 38-31 victory over West Virginia in dramatic fashion, capped by a late pick-six for the go-ahead touchdown. However, Pitt head football coach Pat Narduzzi wasn't exactly a happy camper following the win. Narduzzi joined Scott Van Pelt on...
Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes: We knew medical risks with second-round draft picks
Brad Holmes has landed what appears to be multiple starters in each of his first two drafts as Detroit Lions general manager, including likely two Day 3 draft picks. But the Lions got little out of second-round pick Levi Onwuzurike because of injury last season, and this year's second-round choice, Josh Paschal, has his own health concerns.
Las Vegas Raiders’ 2 best trade assets after 53-man roster cuts
The wait is over, Raider Nation. For weeks, you’ve been patiently waiting to see what the deal is with the Las Vegas Raiders’ 53-man roster. Now that the preseason is all wrapped up, the wait is over. Las Vegas has announced every cut on the way to 53 players.
Raiders working out two former high-draft picks for LB spot
Las Vegas seems to be trying to fill in a few gaps all over the roster. Over the past two days, the Raiders have kicked the tires on an offensive lineman, a pair of linebackers, and a couple of defensive backs. On Thursday, Las Vegas took a look at former...
Final Quarter: High school football Week 2 recap
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Week two of high school football in the Sacramento region concluded Friday night. FOX40’s Game of the Week was St. Mary’s Rams out of Stockton visiting the Central Catholic Raiders in Modesto for the annual “209 Holy Bowl.” The Rams took control of the rivalry game early and never looked back, […]
AthlonSports.com
Ohio State Football: 3 Takeaways from the Buckeyes' Win over the Fighting Irish
In the 2022 season opener, Ohio State defeated Notre Dame 21-10 in front of a capacity crowd. Former Buckeyes head coach Jim Tressel and the 2002 national championship team were in attendance, and the performance by the Buckeyes seemed to elicit strong memories of "Tresselball," the style of play Ohio State used when Tressel was in charge.
AthlonSports.com
Cincinnati Bengals Are Re-Signing A Veteran Quarterback On Friday
The Cincinnati Bengals are re-adding a quarterback to the roster this Friday morning. The AFC North franchise has announced it's re-signing veteran quarterback Brandon Allen. Allen, 29, was cut by the Bengals earlier this week. However, the expectation was always that Cincinnati would re-sign him and here we are. He will be Joe Burrow's backup this upcoming season.
AthlonSports.com
Notre Dame Football: Saturday Night Loss to Ohio State was a Tale of Two Halves
Week 1 of the 2022 season marked the start of Ryan Day’s fourth season as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes, and the start of Marcus Freeman’s first at Notre Dame. The difference in experience was evident. Notre Dame entered as a 17-point underdog on the road...
AthlonSports.com
Fantasy Football Busts: Fade Leonard Fournette and James Conner
Vision is an excellent tool to have success in fantasy sports. By correctly reading injury news, a drafter can avoid a possible pitfall that many other opponents don't see. Additionally, understanding each player's role, opportunity, and direction will help build a rising team rather than one built on last year's stats.
NFL・
AthlonSports.com
Florida State vs. LSU Prediction: Brian Kelly's Tigers Debut Comes in Big Easy vs. Seminoles
Florida State and LSU meet on Sunday night in New Orleans for a high-profile showdown in Week 1 of the 2022 college football season. In addition to starting the new year off on the right foot, both programs hope this season represents a turning point. The Seminoles and Tigers have won national titles during the CFB Playoff era but are just 20-25 since the ’20 season. A win in the Caesars Superdome won’t solve all of the woes for both programs. However, a victory by Florida State would show this team is clearly on the right path under coach Mike Norvell, while LSU would make an early statement under new coach Brian Kelly.
NBC Sports
Las Vegas bettors are backing the Raiders
The mecca of American sports betting is experiencing a dynamic that has played out in other locations, for decades. In Las Vegas, the locals are wagering with their hearts, not their minds. Via Todd Dewey of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders are “runaway leaders at sportsbooks in tickets and...
AthlonSports.com
CFB Playoff Expansion: Everything to Know About the 12-Team Playoff
The College Football Playoff is officially expanding. After a year delay following an initial announcement of expansion in 2021, the Board of Managers voted for a 12-team format. The exact start date and some of the details remain unsettled. However, the future of the playoff was officially settled with Friday's announcement: Expansion is on the way.
Aces, Storm relying on defense in WNBA semifinal series
SEATTLE (AP) — A series featuring some of the best offensive stars in the WNBA has so far been defined by ... defense? Breanna Stewart and A’ja Wilson have played like the two best players in the league as Seattle and Las Vegas split the first two games of their WNBA playoffs semifinal series. But the games have come down to which team had the better defensive effort. The Storm were better in their 76-73 win in Game 1 by figuring out a way to keep Wilson from dominating. The Aces were better in Game 2, pulling out a 78-73 victory using a smaller lineup and limiting Stewart’s supporting cast. All of which has laid the groundwork for Sunday’s pivotal Game 3 with the best-of-five series shifting back to Seattle.
AthlonSports.com
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Hunter Renfrow Offers Great Value as a Wide Receiver
Reflection is an excellent part of improving your draft decisions to help construct better fantasy football rosters. In August, I drafted over 160 teams in various formats. I settled for Hunter Renfrow in some drafts as my WR4 while not feeling like I landed an edge. Looking back on last season, he finished 10th in wide receiver scoring (260.50 fantasy points) in PPR formats. Renfrow was a late target of mine in 2021, and he helped win some leagues.
NFL・
