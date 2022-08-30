ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware And Otsego Counties Police Blotter: August 31

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Delaware County deputies with help from New York State troopers arrested Rolland F. Billadeau and charged him with harassment. Billadeau is accused of pushing and striking a victim during a domestic dispute.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
