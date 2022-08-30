OVAC brings together 175 artists for 34th annual 12x12 fundraiser

Read full article on original website
50 Penn Place Art Gallery sets art opening reception for September 11
The 50 Penn Place Art Gallery has set an “Art Opening Reception” for Sunday afternoon, September 11, from 2-4 p.m. Gallery artists who are the recurring “stars” at the gallery include Ron Brandon, Kathy Buttry, Charlotte New, Bert Seabourn, Connie Seabourn, Cheryl J. Smith, Tim Sullivan and Glen Thomas.
Brightmusic goes Bold: Opens 20th Season with Guest Trombonist
Brightmusic kicks off its 20th Anniversary season September 27 in grand style with a bold “first” for the ensemble: the season premier will feature a guest trombonist. The ensemble will also present a pair of songs by Brahms for mezzo soprano, viola and piano. The concert takes place at 7:30 at First Baptist Church, 1201 N. Robinson in Oklahoma City.
Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma names Janienne Bella as CEO
OKLAHOMA CITY -- With more than 27 years of nonprofit experience under her belt, Janienne Bella has been named CEO of Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma (GSWESTOK). Bella previously served as CEO of A Chance to Change. Prior to joining a Chance to Change, she was Regional CEO for the Oklahoma-Arkansas region of the American Red Cross.
Paseo Arts Association issues a 'Call for Entries' -- 2022 Small Art Show, entry deadline October 10 for November Show
The annual "Small Art Show" -- a juried exhibition hosted by the Paseo Arts Association -- will take place in the Paseo Arts & Creativity Center during the month of November. Open to small, original work of all mediums, this show is considered by many arts fans and critics as perfect for the beginning collector. It also presents opportunities for both experienced and new or developing artists.
City offers free landfill day for Oklahoma City residential trash customers on Saturday, September 10
Fall landscape season is upon us. That means Oklahoma City residential solid waste customers can get rid of their extra junk or landscape debris during the City’s Free Landfill Day on Saturday, September 10. Customers may drop off their items between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the following...
Jehovah’s Witnesses resume door-to-door ministry in Oklahoma and across the United States
Jehovah’s Witnesses resumed their trademark door-to-door ministry on September 1. On that day, a two-and-a-half-year suspension of the work was officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of...
Oklahoma Health Care Authority Denials Could Cost State More in Long Run – An Analysis
Just as thousands of Oklahoma families are celebrating a win with historic state funding for the developmental disabilities waiting list, some of those same families are also experiencing a loss as the Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA) has started pulling back on critical nursing care for this vulnerable population. In...
