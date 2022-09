Donna M. Trahan, 71, of North Smithfield passed away peacefully on Aug. 31, 2022, at the Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center with her family by her side. Born in Woonsocket she was the daughter of the late William and Rita (Duval) DiScuillo. She was the loving wife to the late Lionel Trahan.

