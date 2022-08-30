Read full article on original website
Grind for Life Series Skates into the Lowcountry on October 1st
Charleston County Parks today announced that an installment in the Grind for Life skateboarding competition series will return to SK8 Charleston on October 1st. The Grind for Life series is a national, all ages and all skills street and bowl skateboarding competition benefiting the Grind for Life Organization, a non-profit that assists cancer patients with travel expenses.
Charleston Restaurant Closings (2022 Edition)
With new restaurants constantly opening in the Holy City, it’s easy to forget about the many businesses that have closed their doors for good. To help you keep things straight, Holy City Sinner has compiled a list of restaurants that shuttered in 2022 (click here to see lists from past years).
“New Dive Bar Experience” to Open in Mynt’s Former Home
Frontier Lounge, a “new dive bar experience,” is coming to downtown Charleston in October. According to social media posts from the new venture, the concept will be located at 135 Calhoun Street in the former home of Mynt, which closed in April.
RiverDogs Present 2022 T. Ashton Phillips Distinguished Service Award to Joint Base Charleston
The Charleston RiverDogs will present the 2022 T. Ashton Phillips Distinguished Service Award to Joint Base Charleston prior to the penultimate home game of the regular season on Saturday night. This award is named in honor of T. Ashton Phillips, a Charleston businessman, RiverDogs minority owner and long-time season ticket holder who passed away in May 2006. The award is given annually to an individual, group or business that, during the current season or cumulatively over many seasons, has assisted the RiverDogs in growing the game of baseball and community outreach.
South Carolina Shelters Declare a State of Emergency
The lives of hundreds of animals in shelters across South Carolina are at stake, as homeless animals have been pouring into shelters for weeks. “Nearly every shelter in the state, including the two largest shelters, Greenville County Animal Care and Charleston Animal Society, are at the breaking point and need help now,” said No Kill South Carolina 2024 Chief Project Officer Abigail Appleton, CAWA, PMP. “These and other lifesaving organizations are critically overcapacity and there’s no sign of it letting up. We must move these animals into homes now, especially as we enter the peak of hurricane season.”
Fourth Inning Flurry guides Myrtle Beach Past RiverDogs
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans evened this series against the Charleston RiverDogs on Friday night, as a six-run fourth inning guided them to an 8-4 victory. This game was played in front of a Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park crowd of 4,489. The Pelicans (74-50, 27-31) sent ten men to the...
Traffic Alert: Nighttime Lane Closures for Glenn McConnell Parkway Widening Project
Charleston County says crews will close westbound lanes on Glenn McConnell Parkway between Stuhr Funeral Home and Goodwill Way from 7 pm and 6 am on Tuesday, September 6th through Friday, September 9th. Details:. One lane of traffic will always remain open. Crews/message boards will direct traffic. All work is...
College of Charleston School of Business Offers New Management Major
Adding to its catalog of in-demand business degrees with a liberal arts core, the College of Charleston School of Business now offers a Bachelor of Science in Management. “Management is the allocation of a company’s most valuable resource — its people,” says Carrie Messal, chair of the Department of Management and Marketing and associate dean of the School of Business. “As the environment that surrounds organizations changes, it is important that managers in all different sectors better understand how to manage people.”
RiverDogs Put Playoff Tickets on Sale As Regular Season Nears Finish
The Charleston RiverDogs are working toward securing a berth in the Carolina League postseason with nine games to play in the regular season. On Friday, the team announced that fans will have an opportunity to catch game one of the South Division Championship Series on Tuesday, September 13th at 7:05 pm for just $5 with a flash sale beginning now through Labor Day.
CCPL Celebrates Library Card Sign-Up Month in September
This September, Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) is joining the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide for Library Card Sign-Up Month, a time to remind parents, caregivers, and students that a library card is the first step toward academic achievement and lifelong learning. Throughout the month, CCPL will be...
Dorchester County Announces Closures in Observance of Labor Day
In observance of Labor Day, all Dorchester County Administrative Offices, Dorchester County Convenience Sites, and Dorchester County Courts will be closed on Monday, September 5th, 2022. Emergency Medical Services and law enforcement personnel will remain available. Dorchester County offices will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, September 6th, 2022.
Battery Outrun Red Bulls II as Apodaca, Piggott and Williams Score
The Charleston Battery triumphed 3-0 on Saturday over New York Red Bulls II in front of a buzzing Labor Day weekend crowd at Patriots Point. Charleston were led by goals from Aidan Apodaca, Romario Piggott (PK) and Augustine Williams to secure their first home win over New York in club history. Hugo Fauroux tallied his second clean sheet of the season. Charleston swept Red Bulls II with the victory after previously beating New York on the road in August.
RiverDogs, Boeing to Induct Murphy, Kitchens into Hall of Honor
The Charleston RiverDogs and Boeing will host their third and final Hall of Honor induction ceremony of the 2022 season prior to Saturday night’s Boeing Military Appreciation Night at The Joe. The ceremony will recognize Major Ed Murphy of the United States Army and Colonel Gregory H. Kitchens of the Marine Corps (retired) as the seventh class of inductees.
Sasaki Returns to Lineup, Walks Off Pelicans in Extras
Shane Sasaki made his return to the lineup on Thursday night after missing three games due to a pitch hitting him in the hand on Saturday in Fayetteville. His return featured three hits, the final of which was a walk-off, two-RBI single in the bottom of the tenth that pushed the Charleston RiverDogs to a 7-6 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. A crowd of 3,874 waited out a rain delay that lasted just over an hour to witness the key victory. The win, coupled with a Columbia loss, allowed the RiverDogs to move 3.5 games in front of the Fireflies with nine to play.
Charleston Talent Retention Coach Joins Global AI Platform
Talent retention expert Dr. Troy Hall (right) has been selected as a coach for GetMee, the world’s first AI-powered communication and personal development coaching software. GetMee integrates AI technology with human coaching to create a personalized training plan with tailored videos from a team of experts around leadership, problem-solving and self-awareness. A key audience is migrants and those learning English as a second language.
