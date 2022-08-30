ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis player hilariously tackles his own teammate vs. Mississippi State

Memphis didn’t have the greatest opening weekend. The Tigers were blitzed by the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday evening. By game’s end, following a 50-minute lightning delay, the Tigers fell 49-23. Nothing seemed to go the Tigers’ way. I mean, no wonder! The Tigers’ running backs were being...
Rogers throws for 5 TDs, Mississippi State knocks off Memphis

An electric atmosphere and hyped-up Mississippi State team was diminished a bit in game one of the 2022 season — to no fault of the Bulldogs. After lightning struck offensively and defensively from MSU’s units in the first few minutes of the game, literal lightning would halt play for nearly three hours. The Bulldogs regrouped and made a late night memorable in a 49-23 victory over the Tigers.
Friday sports: DeSoto Central handles Gators

Two teams looking to bounce back from tough losses met Friday night in week two of the DeSoto County high school football season. An early indication of how Friday’s game between Lake Cormorant and DeSoto Central would go happened in the first minute and a half of the contest, shortly after the Gators had stalled in their initial drive off the opening kick off and punted the ball away to the Jaguars.
East High stripped of Penny Hardaway-era championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - East High School is facing sanctions over Penny Hardaway’s recruitment of James Wiseman. The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) deems that Wiseman was competing without eligibility as a student-athlete. The sanctions date back to the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, which includes a 2018 state...
10 Memphis and Mid-South names you might be mispronouncing

Tchulahoma Road: This is a fairly major road that crosses the state line from Memphis into Mississippi, but how do you pronounce a road name that begins with “Tch”? A clue is in the slightly different spelling of another road in Fayette County, and a town in Mississippi: Chulahoma, which leaves off the silent T […]
Southaven PD finds missing woman

UPDATE: Southaven Police have confirmed the woman was located safely around 6:40 pm on Sunday. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Police need your help finding a missing woman who was last seen Tuesday morning. Tameka Means, 46, is described as being bipolar schizophrenic. Police said she could possibly in Memphis or Fayette, TN. If you […]
Delta Fair returns to Mid-South in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 17th annual Delta Fair and Music Festival returns to the Memphis area Friday afternoon. Fairgrounds at Agricenter International will open at 4 p.m. Friday. The fair will be open at varying times everyday following until Sept. 11. Fair Director Mark Lovell said the fair will...
East T-Stem High School stripped of 2018 state championship, among other punishments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — East T-Stem High School will have to return all awards, forfeit matches, and pay fines, during the four school years in question. Memphis-Shelby County Schools is reviewing the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association’s (TSSAA) recent decision to discipline East T-STEM High School for violations that reportedly occurred as early as 2017, according to a press release.
Could Top Gun sequel possibly boost recruitment?

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - “Top Gun: Maverick” took the world by storm during the summer. Could its success lead to more people joining the military?. 1986’s “Top Gun” famously boosted Navy recruitment success by 500%. Retired Col. Ghannon Burton said his call sign “Crow” was...
Pedestrian dies after wreck in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died after being struck by a car Friday night in Whitehaven. Police responded to a crash that happened around 8 PM on East Shelby Drive near Tulane Road. A woman, 49, was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital where she did not survive her injuries. MPD said […]
Take a Tour Along the Mississippi on a Riverboat

Hop on board one of the Memphis Riverboats to take a fun journey along the Mighty Mississippi River! Guests have options ranging from a peaceful Sunday Jazz Brunch or an exciting midnight Booze Cruise. Plus sightseeing and dinner cruises are available as well! Have some great food, listen to some upbeat music and take in the sights of the city.
Memphis native lands starring role on new Apple TV+ series

Lily Brooks O’Briant was born in Memphis just over a decade ago. Now she’s nabbed a leading role in the new Apple TV+ series “Life By Ella.” Since the age of four, she’s been right at home on the stage and that has continued into her teenage years. O’Briant now has more acting credits to […]
Tennessee Comptroller tells Town of Mason that oversight will continue

The Town of Mason — a majority Black community in rural west Tennessee adjacent to the site of a future multi-billion-dollar Ford auto plant — will remain under the financial oversight of the state’s Comptroller, despite an agreed-upon goal that oversight would end August 31. The dispute involving Mason gained widespread public attention this spring, […] The post Tennessee Comptroller tells Town of Mason that oversight will continue appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Woman walks to McDonald’s after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman went to a Frayser McDonald’s early Friday, looking for help after she’d been shot. Police say they found the victim when they responded to the restaurant at 3149 Thomas St. at 3:50 a.m. She told police she was shot and pistol-whipped inside an abandoned house by an unknown man. She […]
