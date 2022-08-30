Two teams looking to bounce back from tough losses met Friday night in week two of the DeSoto County high school football season. An early indication of how Friday’s game between Lake Cormorant and DeSoto Central would go happened in the first minute and a half of the contest, shortly after the Gators had stalled in their initial drive off the opening kick off and punted the ball away to the Jaguars.

