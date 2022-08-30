Read full article on original website
Judge rules Apple River stabbing suspect will stand trial for homicide
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. — The man accused of fatally stabbing a Stillwater teenager and injuring four others during a tubing trip on Wisconsin's Apple River will stand trial for homicide, a St. Croix County judge ruled Friday. In August, 52-year-old Nicolae Miu was charged with first-degree intentional homicide...
Police: Homicide suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
MILWAUKEE — A homicide suspect was killed overnight after a shootout with Milwaukee Police, according to a Milwaukee Police Department press release. It happened at approximately 10:50 p.m. on the 2200 block of W. National Avenue when officers attempted to carry out a traffic stop. When the driver refused...
Woman charged with killing boyfriend says it was an accident
A woman charged with manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend told police the gun went off accidentally, killing him. Mark H. O'Dell, 36, of Minneapolis, died of a gunshot wound to the left abdomen, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, which came after a shooting was reported in the 2400 block of Cole Ave. SE around noon on Monday.
Wisconsin boy waives hearing in 10-year-old girl's death
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. - A lawyer for a 14-year-old Wisconsin boy accused of killing a 10-year-old girl after luring her into the woods said Thursday that he will seek to have the case moved from adult to juvenile court. During a brief Zoom appearance in Chippewa County Circuit Court, attorney...
Wisconsin man arrested for driving under the influence
Lucy Chuy Chang, 25 years of age, from Menomonie, has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with two children under the age of 16. On Saturday, September 3rd, 2022, at 2:36 a.m., Troopers with the Wisconsin...
Minneapolis woman accused of accidentally shooting and killing her boyfriend during argument
MINNEAPOLIS (TCD) -- A 39-year-old woman was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting her boyfriend by accident during an argument. According to WCCO-TV, on Monday, Aug. 29, the shooting happened on the 2400 block of Cole Avenue Southeast. Janice Hawkins-Green reportedly told police she shot her boyfriend by accident in the stomach and that the gun went off while she was handing it to him.
Man shot inside north Minneapolis apartment
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man was shot inside a north Minneapolis apartment early Sunday morning.Police responded to a reported shooting around 1:15 a.m. The man who had been shot approached officers when they arrived. He was hospitalized and is expected to survive.Police said the victim knew the shooter, who left the scene before police got there and remains at large.The shooting is under investigation.
2 people in custody after authorities respond to home in Washburn County
VILLAGE OF BIRCHWOOD, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are in custody after authorities responded to a home in Washburn County Thursday. According to a media release from the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 1 at around 11:30 a.m. Washburn County Sheriff’s Office and Birchwood Police Department were informed by the Barron County Sheriff’s Office that they had information regarding a burglary suspect that was possibly at a home in the Village of Birchwood.
Mpls shooting in 'quiet neighborhood' results in manslaughter charges for woman
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An argument between a man and a woman in Minneapolis Monday ended with a deadly shooting, and manslaughter charges for the woman. Janice Louise Hawkins-Green, 39, of Minneapolis is charged with second-degree manslaughter after police say she shot her relationship partner in front of his mother – an act she said was an accident, after telling him to "get his sh--" and shoving his gun at him.
Police: 4 arrested after shots fired in Uptown
MINNEAPOLIS -- Four people were arrested early Saturday morning after a report of gunfire in south Minneapolis.Police say the incident took place at Lagoon and Hennepin avenues around 2 a.m. They found a large crowd at the scene. One woman and three men were arrested on various charges.A woman hurt her hand and was taken to Abbot Northwestern Hospital.The hospital restricted access to its emergency department. In a statement, Allina said it was taking steps to protect its staff and patients.
Driver arrested for OWI after crash in Dunn County Saturday morning
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is in custody after a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Dunn County. 25-year-old Lucy Chang of Menomonie was arrested on suspicion of OWI-1st offense with two children in the vehicle under the age of 16, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. According to a...
Judge found probable cause after recounting of chaotic scene on Apple River
St. Croix County Sheriff’s Lt. Brandie Hart recalled a chaotic scene depicted in a three-minute video from late July showing numerous people being stabbed, one of them fatally. She was called to testify Friday, Sept. 2, at the preliminary hearing for Nicolae Miu, 52, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, who...
Fleeing Old Navy shoplifting suspect goes wrong way on Hwy. 10, carjacks someone
A shoplifting suspect at a Twin Cities Old Navy store crashed into a parked vehicle, fled police the wrong way on Hwy. 10, and then tried to carjack another vehicle when police stopped him. The incident unfolded Wednesday afternoon in Coon Rapids, with two Retail COPPS (Community Oriented Policing and...
MMA fighter who witnessed George Floyd’s murder charged with domestic assault
Donald Wynn Williams, a mixed martial artist who saw George Floyd die and subsequently testified in Derek Chauvin’s murder case, has been charged with domestic abuse after it was claimed that he choked and struck his ex-girlfriend following an altercation at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Williams, 34, of Minneapolis,...
Name released of Wisconsin woman killed in house fire
CHIPPEWA FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Chippewa Falls Police Department releases the name of the woman found dead after a house fire in July. Police Chief Matt Kelm says 55-year-old Lynn Smith was identified through dental records. She lived in the home on Superior Street where the fire happened....
Dog mauling mother in front of daughter shot dead by police in Hastings
A dog was fatally shot after it attacked a mother and daughter at their home in Hastings on Tuesday. The two were treated for their injuries following the attack, though specific injuries have not been revealed by authorities. The Hastings Police Department says the dog attack happened at about 5:30...
One man in custody following standoff in Menomonie
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - One man is in custody following a standoff in Menomonie. According to a press release, the Menomonie Police Department with assistance from the Eau Claire Regional SWAT Team attempted to serve a search warrant at the home of Michael Polzin in the 1800 block of 5th Street West.
Sheriff’s Office Issues Press Release Regarding ‘Police Action’ That Closed Birchwood School District
WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Washburn County Sheriff's has issued the following press release regarding the situation in Birchwood on Monday. On September 1st, 2022 at about 11:30 a.m., Washburn County Sheriff’s Office, and Birchwood Police Department were notified by the Barron County Sheriff’s Office that they had information regarding a burglary suspect that was possibly in the Village of Birchwood at a residence.
Standoff Ends in Eau Claire After Two Hours
(Eau Claire, WI) — He threw a rock through a window at the Beacon House, then held authorities in a standoff lasting more than two hours while he was in the Chippewa River. Now, 21-year-old Curtis Daniels Junior is in custody in the Eau Claire County Jail. After breaking the window, police say Daniels ran from the scene and was followed to the river. W-Q-O-W/T-V reports that when officers approached he reportedly walked from the riverbank while claiming to have a handgun. The standoff took place near the Barstow Street Bridge. Daniels finally came ashore and it was discovered he didn’t have a gun. He’s being held on charges of disorderly conduct, theft, criminal damage, resisting arrest, and additional violations.
Police Shoot Dog Attacking Minnesota Family
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Hastings shot a dog that was reportedly attacking its owners Tuesday evening. A news release from the Hastings Police Department indicates officers responded to a residence around 5:30 p.m. after receiving an emergency call from a juvenile stating the family dog was attacking her mother. The release indicates officers forced their way into the home and had no choice but to shoot the dog, believing it was the only way to save the homeowner’s life.
