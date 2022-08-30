Imperial County Sheriff’s Office cuts ribbon on new virtual training center, dedicates to former Sheriff Harold D. Carter

Read full article on original website
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Aug. 23-29
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Aug. 23 to Aug. 29. 6:45 a.m.: A Seeley resident requested a welfare check for her brother and his wife, saying she has been unable to contact him and that the wife has been making anonymous posts on social media.
Yuma County Detention Center inmate found dead
On Friday, September 2, an inmate at the Yuma County Detention Center (YCDC) was found dead. The post Yuma County Detention Center inmate found dead appeared first on KYMA.
Humane Society of Imperial County launches Sheptember campaign
The Humane Society of Imperial County kicked off this month with the Shepherd September Campaign to honor German Shepherds and Shepherd mixed breeds. For the entire month of September, the shelter is lowering adoption fees to only $20 for German Shepherd mixes. Standard adoption procedures, protocol and benefits still apply. The post Humane Society of Imperial County launches Sheptember campaign appeared first on KYMA.
Still no suspect in 2021 Yuma hit and run case
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - On 32nd Street next to the East Main Canal in Yuma, a sign reading "Justice 4 Alan" marks where 18-year-old Alan Cunningham was hit and killed by what police still believe to be a 2011 to 2013 light colored Chrysler 200. Cecilia Rodriguez, Alan's mom,...
Man arrested with stolen vehicle, narcotics and loaded firearm in Calexico
El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents Tuesday arrested a man in possession of a stolen vehicle with narcotics, brass knuckles, and a loaded firearm in the car, authorities said.
Brawley man sentenced to 10 years plus for fentanyl death of El Centro boy
SAN DIEGO — Lorenzo Anthony Garcia of Brawley, 23, was sentenced in federal court August 26 to 130 months in prison and three years of supervised release for providing the fentanyl that caused the overdose death of Josue M. Garcia Moreno, a young football player from Central Union High School. When issuing the sentence, U.S. District Court Judge Gonzalo Curiel noted the importance of ensuring a significant consequence to deter future similar acts, stating that “fentanyl is a drug so powerful that it takes a life in the blink of an eye. There is no recovery, no redress, no rehabilitation. Just misery.”
El Centro, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in El Centro. The Palm Desert High School football team will have a game with Central Union High School on September 02, 2022, 19:00:00. The Gila Ridge High School football team will have a game with Southwest High School - El Centro on September 02, 2022, 19:00:00.
Border Patrol arrest armed felon with missing 15-year-old girl from Arizona
Campo, CA–San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a 36-year-old convicted felon driving with a 15-year-old female passenger who was reported missing from Yuma, Arizona. During a search of the vehicle, agents found a loaded gun underneath the driver’s seat. On Wednesday, at approximately 6:40 p.m., agents patrolling...
Crossroads Mission homeless shelter dealing with the impact of severe weather
The Crossroads Mission homeless shelter says it's still dealing with the impact of recent storms and excessive heat. The post Crossroads Mission homeless shelter dealing with the impact of severe weather appeared first on KYMA.
Brawley Social Emotional Learning Leadership Team recognized by state
BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Leadership Team from Brawley is being recognized by the California Department of Education's as winners of the California Pivotal Practice (CAPP) Award Program. The CAPP Award Program celebrates schools that were innovative during the 2020-2021 school year while California was...
Man accused of stabbing wife to a near-death with children present could face contempt of court
The 28-year-old San Luis man who allegedly stabbed his wife multiple times with children present had his trial setting put on hold, but could now face additional penalties from the court. The post Man accused of stabbing wife to a near-death with children present could face contempt of court appeared first on KYMA.
Calexico Struggles to Deploy Donated Travel Trailers
CALEXICO — The future remains uncertain for 10 travel trailers that were donated to the city of Calexico in mid-2021 with the purpose of being used to temporarily house individuals experiencing homelessness in the city. What’s more, concerns raised last year by city officials about the city’s limited ability...
Local Brawley church encourages youth to rise in faith, hopes to disciple the upcoming generation
BRAWLEY — Christ Community Church Brawley (CCCB) opened their doors to local youth during their RISE Youth Group ministry kick-off night Wednesday, August 31. Doors opened at 6 p.m. with dozens of free pizzas and drinks, a pool table, and a TV with a game console for the youth to enjoy until the service began at 6:30 p.m. About 35 teenagers attended, ranging from grades 7th through 12th.
Bones found in California desert 31 years ago identified as remains of Kathryn Coffey after DNA is obtained from her sister
Bones found in a Southern California desert more than 31 years ago have been identified as the remains of a Los Angeles County woman. The Riverside County Regional Cold Case Homicide Team used forensic genealogy to identify the bones as those of Kathryn Coffey of Baldwin Park, the district attorney's office said in a press release.
Pastor Who Used Homeless as Forced Labor, Three Others Plead Guilty to Benefits Fraud
The former pastor of an Imperial County church that federal prosecutors say forced homeless people to surrender their welfare benefits and panhandle pleaded guilty this week to conspiracy to commit benefits fraud. Victor Gonzalez, who headed Imperial Valley Ministries, pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court on Monday along with...
Dove season opens with a bang
EL CENTRO — The 2022-2023 hunting season opening day for migratory game popped off at sunrise Thursday, September 1 with a dove hunt that has been trending downward in regards to participation for past handful of years. After the California Condor Protection laws in Assembly Bill 711 were set...
Arizona's border wall delayed after 2 containers topple
PHOENIX (AP) — An effort by Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to use shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma suffered a brief setback when two stacked containers somehow toppled over. Claudia Ramos, a correspondent for the digital platform of Univision Noticias in Arizona, posted on her Twitter feed a photo she took Monday morning of the containers on their side. She said they fell on the U.S. side of the border. No witnesses have come forward to say what happened Sunday night. Ramos said contractors in the area told her that they believed the containers may have been toppled by strong monsoon winds.
Aztecs stifle Spartans in late-game drama
EL CENTRO — Four quarters of grid-iron gusto between the Spartans and Aztecs were not enough to define a victor at Cal Jones Field as overtime fell in favor of the visitors (28-26) when Palm Desert executed an extra-point walk off stop Friday, September 2. After receiving the opening...
Centurions soldier up against Brawley
BRAWLEY – Thursday night lights were in full beam this past week as the Brawley High Wildcats hosted the University City High Centurions in the Wildcats third straight home game against stiff San Diego competition. After a back and forth first half, the Centurions were able to keep the pace in the Valley heat, leaving Warne field with a 55-27 victory.
