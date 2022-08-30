Read full article on original website
BamaOnLine.com hands out position grades for the top-ranked Alabama following its 55-0 shutout of Utah State Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Between five through the air and another with his legs, Bryce Young accounted for six of UA's touchdowns in the game. For the fourth time in 16 starts at Alabama, Young passed for five touchdowns. His 195 passing yards in the win marked just the second time he has come up short of 200passing yards during that span.
