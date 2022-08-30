ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BamaOnLine.com hands out position grades for the top-ranked Alabama following its 55-0 shutout of Utah State Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Between five through the air and another with his legs, Bryce Young accounted for six of UA's touchdowns in the game. For the fourth time in 16 starts at Alabama, Young passed for five touchdowns. His 195 passing yards in the win marked just the second time he has come up short of 200passing yards during that span.
Alabama won its first game of the season Saturday with a 55-0 victory over Utah State at home. The Crimson Tide produced 559 yards of offense, while the defense limited the Aggies to 136 yards. Here, we hand out game balls to the best individual performances from the win. In...
The opening line is set for one of the marquee non-conference games of the college football season when Texas hosts No. 1 ranked Alabama on Sept. 10. The Longhorns enter the Week 2 matchup as substantial underdogs to the Crimson Tide, with Caesars Sportsbook having Alabama as a 19-point favorite over Texas.
