NBC Sports
Six players Celtics could pursue to replace Gallinari after ACL injury
The outlook on Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari's knee injury worsened Friday when the team announced he has a torn ACL. The original diagnosis was a torn left meniscus. This update is obviously far worse and likely will sideline Gallinari for most, if not all of the 2022-23 NBA season.
NBC Sports
USA upset by Mexico in first game of FIBA AmeriCup tournament
RECIFE, Brazil (AP) — Paul Stoll had 15 points and nine assists, and Mexico defeated the U.S. 73-67 on Friday in the opening game of Group C play for both teams at the FIBA AmeriCup. Fabian James added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Mexico. Jeremy Pargo led the...
NBC Sports
Defining 2022-23 Sixers questions: Will Sixers solve rebounding problem?
The 2022-23 Sixers will start their season on Sept. 27 in Charleston, South Carolina. Before training camp begins, we’re looking at questions that will define the team’s season and ultimately determine whether the Sixers advance past the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2001.
NBC Sports
Knicks reportedly had bigger offer on table for Mitchell early, ultimately walked away
NBA trade discussions are rarely a clean, orderly process with a logical progression along a timeline. Trade talks are messy, offers ebb and flow, and what was on the table one day may not be the next. It was that way with the Knicks’ pursuit of Donovan Mitchell. Thursday...
NBC Sports
2022 U.S. Open men’s singles results, bracket
At the 2022 U.S. Open, world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal headline the men’s singles draw as the top two seeds. Rising star Carlos Alcaraz of Spain also poses a strong threat to winning the Grand Slam title. Missing from the drawing is twenty-one time grand slam...
