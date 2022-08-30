ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 21

LameFree53
5d ago

These SENSELESS shootings have nothing to do with POLITICAL GAIN or our GOVERNMENT officials…It’s in them to DO WRONG sad to say…#Miscreants

Reply(1)
11
Mr. Maz
5d ago

The local government won’t help you, arm yourself. Protect your life and your family from these thugs.

Reply
19
Hoodlum Priest
5d ago

This is why my local Rite Aid is closing at 6:00pm on Saturdays. Gotdamn shame!!

Reply(2)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
fox29.com

Man critically shot in the head and back in Wissinoming, police say

WISSINOMING - A 23-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday evening, just after 7:30, on the 5700 block of Tacony Street. Responding officers found the 23-year-old victim with gunshot wounds in his head and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

2 men shot, killed in Southwest Philadelphia: Police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two men were shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened at 52nd Street and Woodland Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Police say one man in his 20s was shot in the back of the head once. He was pronounced dead...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rite Aid#Koenig Dc
CBS Philly

Some Center City Wawa locations close early due to dozens of young people ransacking stores: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chaotic moments on Center City streets Saturday night forced some Wawa locations to shut down early. Philadelphia police say dozens of young people were ransacking convenience stores and hit a number of Wawa locations.On Saturday night, officers were seen on guard at 10th and Market Streets -- providing an extra layer of security for some businesses.Eyewitness News went to a handful of stores and confirmed they closed early.The location at 19th and Market Streets had a sign up that read: "Closed early due to police activity."CBS3 has been told there weren't any confirmed injuries. Police say some of those involved were taken into custody.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Unsolved Port Richmond homicide: Who shot and killed Chuckie Maude?

PORT RICHMOND - Charles "Chuckie" Maude’s family members have a piece of him everywhere they go. Memories fill their home in pictures, in letters to heaven, from little hands. Their yard. Their cars. "He’ll never be forgotten," Dean Maude, Chuckie’s stepmother, commented. His father, mom and stepmother...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

113K+
Followers
58K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy