The state has pre-ordered more than 77,000 doses that could be available early next week. “With fall and winter approaching with circulation of COVID-19 anticipated to increase, when most of us will spend more time indoors, the availability of safe and effective vaccine boosters offers us strong protection against the worst outcomes of COVID-19, including severe illness, hospitalizations and death,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger. “Should the Western workgroup endorse the federal recommendations — a decision we expect based on the safety and efficacy of the updated boosters — OHA will make the boosters available to everyone eligible in Oregon so they can get the updated booster as soon as they’re able.”

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO