ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
ijpr.org

A city in three days: how Oregon's largest wildfire is managed

Three separate firefighting agencies are working together on the nearly 17,000-acre Rum Creek Fire, northwest of Grants Pass: Northwest Incident Management Team 13, the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Oregon State Fire Marshal. Teams are currently focusing on the eastern edge of the fire, which is spreading the fastest....
MERLIN, OR
ijpr.org

New report suggests changes for Oregon graduation requirements

Senate Bill 744, passed by the Oregon Legislature last year, ordered the Oregon Department of Education to deliver a report evaluating the state’s graduation requirements by Sept. 1, 2022. Released Thursday, ODE’s report outlines research and recommendations on what’s expected of Oregon high school graduates, with two main findings...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Siskiyou County, CA
City
Yreka, CA
City
Mount Shasta, CA
Local
California Industry
City
Klamath River, CA
State
California State
Siskiyou County, CA
Business
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Business
Siskiyou County, CA
Government
Siskiyou County, CA
Industry
Local
California Government
City
Somes Bar, CA
ijpr.org

Oregonians could start getting bivalent COVID boosters early next week

The state has pre-ordered more than 77,000 doses that could be available early next week. “With fall and winter approaching with circulation of COVID-19 anticipated to increase, when most of us will spend more time indoors, the availability of safe and effective vaccine boosters offers us strong protection against the worst outcomes of COVID-19, including severe illness, hospitalizations and death,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger. “Should the Western workgroup endorse the federal recommendations — a decision we expect based on the safety and efficacy of the updated boosters — OHA will make the boosters available to everyone eligible in Oregon so they can get the updated booster as soon as they’re able.”
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy