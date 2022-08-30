Read full article on original website
A city in three days: how Oregon's largest wildfire is managed
Three separate firefighting agencies are working together on the nearly 17,000-acre Rum Creek Fire, northwest of Grants Pass: Northwest Incident Management Team 13, the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Oregon State Fire Marshal. Teams are currently focusing on the eastern edge of the fire, which is spreading the fastest....
Mill fire threatens hundreds of homes in Weed, Edgewood and Lake Shastina communities
The Mill Fire has spread to almost 4,000 acres and is 20% contained, according to CalFire. Hundreds of homes are currently threatened, according to Cal Fire. Evacuation information can be found on the Zonehaven website. Evacuation orders near the towns of Grenada, Big Springs and Southern Weed have been downgraded...
Hard to say if a gun measure on Oregon's fall ballot would have prevented Bend shooting
Measure 114 calls for a completed background check, completion of a gun safety course and a ban on magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Would it have prevented last weekend's tragedy at a supermarket in Bend?. The shooting at a Bend grocery store this weekend is just the latest...
New report suggests changes for Oregon graduation requirements
Senate Bill 744, passed by the Oregon Legislature last year, ordered the Oregon Department of Education to deliver a report evaluating the state’s graduation requirements by Sept. 1, 2022. Released Thursday, ODE’s report outlines research and recommendations on what’s expected of Oregon high school graduates, with two main findings...
Oregon drivers will pay record gas prices over Labor Day despite recent drops
The average price has fallen 11 weeks in a row, according to the latest figures from AAA Oregon/Idaho. But that’s not the entire story. “We will be paying the most for gas for Labor Day ever,” said AAA spokesperson Marie Dodds. The statewide average in Oregon is $4.78...
Oregonians could start getting bivalent COVID boosters early next week
The state has pre-ordered more than 77,000 doses that could be available early next week. “With fall and winter approaching with circulation of COVID-19 anticipated to increase, when most of us will spend more time indoors, the availability of safe and effective vaccine boosters offers us strong protection against the worst outcomes of COVID-19, including severe illness, hospitalizations and death,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger. “Should the Western workgroup endorse the federal recommendations — a decision we expect based on the safety and efficacy of the updated boosters — OHA will make the boosters available to everyone eligible in Oregon so they can get the updated booster as soon as they’re able.”
