Tompkins County, NY

The Whale 99.1 FM

Broome to Study Local EMS Needs

Broome County is launching a study to identify and address the challenges facing Emergency Services agencies in the area. Many working in Emergency Medical Services have complained about low pay and long hours while dealing with a large number of calls for assistance. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar (D-Port Dickinson),...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Bad Broome County Driving Behaviors That Need Cracking Down On

This is just my observation and opinion. Is it just me, or are people becoming more impatient and at times rude to others around them? Have you noticed anything like that?. A while back, I wrote an article about the crazy speeds some motorists go on the Vestal Parkway between Washington Street Binghamton and the University Plaza. Admittedly, I travel up to 65 miles per hour at times, but I am routinely passed like I'm standing still. Seems dangerous to me.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Goose Hunting Season Opens in the Southern Tier

Hunting season is open September 1 for sportspeople in parts of New York State looking to bag a Canada goose. The Department of Environmental Conservation says goose season in the Upstate Zone runs from September 1 through the 25. Squirrel season also opens September 1. Migratory game bird hunting season...
ANIMALS
The Whale 99.1 FM

Court Rules Broome Must Resume County Jail Visits

Families of people being detained at the Broome County Jail may soon be able to visit in person for the first time in almost two-and-a-half years. The New York State Supreme Court has ruled the Broome County Correctional Facility must allow visitations to resume beginning September 5 after visits were cancelled in March of 2020 at the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Nearly Half of New York Overdoses Now Involve Fentanyl

A New York State Department of Health warning has advised New Yorkers that nearly half of all overdose deaths in the state involve fentanyl. The drastic rise in opioid deaths has led New York to announce a statewide pharmacy standing order for naloxone beginning on August 15. Naloxone can be easily used to counteract the effects of an opioid overdose and state health officials are recommending that New Yorkers learn to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose and how to administer Naloxone.
POLITICS
The Whale 99.1 FM

Is Childcare Getting Cheaper In New York State?

Among the challenges of raising kids in an ever changing, social media driven world, is trying to find affordable childcare that you can count on and depend on to take care of your child while you are working. There may be some good news coming for parents across New York State.
EDUCATION
The Whale 99.1 FM

Are Wolves Making a Comeback in New York State?

According to a report in the Associated Press, experts are debating whether a large canid shot last winter in the Albany, New York area was actually a wolf. A coyote hunter shot the beast and its size sparked conversation about the species of the animal. Coyotes typically weigh about 40...
ALBANY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Water Grant Employees Actually Worked for Former NY Gov. Cuomo

U.S. prosecutors say they found the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation had falsely certified that several people were working at the state agency in support of a federal water-quality improvement grant and being paid for that job when they were actually doing unrelated work for former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office.
POLITICS
The Whale 99.1 FM

Susquehanna County ATV Crash Leaves New Jersey Man Seriously Hurt

Pennsylvania State Police say a New Jersey man is hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing an all-terrain vehicle in Susquehanna County Friday evening, August 26. Troopers say 61-year-old Robert Macon of Bayonne was driving the ATV south on Lester Road at the intersection with Hamlin Road in Forest Lake Township at around quarter of 7 when he failed to negotiate a turn and lost control.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
ABOUT

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York.

