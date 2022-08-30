Read full article on original website
Broome Health Officials Advise: Don’t Wait for New COVID Booster
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending the use of the updated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer and BioNTech and Moderna that add the latest variants of the coronavirus mutations’ spike proteins to the composition of the shot. CDC Director, Doctor Rochelle Walensky endorsed the Advisory Committee on...
Broome to Study Local EMS Needs
Broome County is launching a study to identify and address the challenges facing Emergency Services agencies in the area. Many working in Emergency Medical Services have complained about low pay and long hours while dealing with a large number of calls for assistance. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar (D-Port Dickinson),...
ROAD TRIP: Casting A Spotlight on Ithaca and Tompkins County, New York
We continue our look at county spotlights with our fifth featured county, Tompkins County. This county has a population of 105,000 and was founded in 1817 by Daniel Tompkins, a former New York State governor and Vice-President of the United States. The county covers almost 500 square miles between Central...
Bad Broome County Driving Behaviors That Need Cracking Down On
This is just my observation and opinion. Is it just me, or are people becoming more impatient and at times rude to others around them? Have you noticed anything like that?. A while back, I wrote an article about the crazy speeds some motorists go on the Vestal Parkway between Washington Street Binghamton and the University Plaza. Admittedly, I travel up to 65 miles per hour at times, but I am routinely passed like I'm standing still. Seems dangerous to me.
Audible Alarm Sounds on Court Street in Binghamton for Months
The incessant beeping of what may be a fire alarm system can be heard in the heart of downtown Binghamton... and no one seems inclined to shut it off. The noise has been emanating from inside the closed Galaxy Brewing Company craft beer establishment at 41 Court Street for several months.
Southern Tier Police Help Booming Childhood Lemonade Stand Industry
So much is asked from our men and women in blue and too many people don't understand everything that they have to do. They do so much behind the scenes without any acknowledgement. So what's the latest thing that they've been involved in for the last week? ILLEGAL Lemon stands....
Goose Hunting Season Opens in the Southern Tier
Hunting season is open September 1 for sportspeople in parts of New York State looking to bag a Canada goose. The Department of Environmental Conservation says goose season in the Upstate Zone runs from September 1 through the 25. Squirrel season also opens September 1. Migratory game bird hunting season...
Court Rules Broome Must Resume County Jail Visits
Families of people being detained at the Broome County Jail may soon be able to visit in person for the first time in almost two-and-a-half years. The New York State Supreme Court has ruled the Broome County Correctional Facility must allow visitations to resume beginning September 5 after visits were cancelled in March of 2020 at the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chemung County Man Charged with Drug Possession in Tioga County Traffic Stop
A Chemung County man is facing charges in neighboring Tioga County following a traffic stop. Tioga County Sheriff's officials have announced in a news release to local media and posted to social media the arrest of 40-year-old Briandavid M. Strong of Horseheads, New York. According to the Sheriff's Department, Strong...
Nearly Half of New York Overdoses Now Involve Fentanyl
A New York State Department of Health warning has advised New Yorkers that nearly half of all overdose deaths in the state involve fentanyl. The drastic rise in opioid deaths has led New York to announce a statewide pharmacy standing order for naloxone beginning on August 15. Naloxone can be easily used to counteract the effects of an opioid overdose and state health officials are recommending that New Yorkers learn to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose and how to administer Naloxone.
Owego Woman Charged with Evidence Tampering & Drug Possession
An Owego woman is facing a felony charge following a traffic stop in Tioga County. Owego Police say they pulled 32-year-old Karla Craft over last week for failing to stop at a red light and ended up charging her with several counts before turning her over to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office.
30 Acre Forest Fire In Upstate NY! What Ignited this Blaze?
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reports that much of the State is at moderate risk for fire danger. The Capital Region however, down through Westchester County, is at HIGH risk of fire danger, including the Albany Pine Bush. A lightning strike is believed to have ignited a...
Is Childcare Getting Cheaper In New York State?
Among the challenges of raising kids in an ever changing, social media driven world, is trying to find affordable childcare that you can count on and depend on to take care of your child while you are working. There may be some good news coming for parents across New York State.
Are Wolves Making a Comeback in New York State?
According to a report in the Associated Press, experts are debating whether a large canid shot last winter in the Albany, New York area was actually a wolf. A coyote hunter shot the beast and its size sparked conversation about the species of the animal. Coyotes typically weigh about 40...
Greene Community Labor Day Picnic Returns for its 103rd Year
A long tradition in the Village of Greene is back following a break and modifications due to the COVID-19th pandemic. The Greene Labor Day Picnic is being held September 5 on the Ball Flats in the Village starting off at 8 a.m. with a fire company hose fight. The schedule...
Broome Residents Rush to Beat New York Gun Permit Law Changes
The Broome County Sheriff's Office has been a crowded place in recent days as people apply for concealed weapon permits before new regulations take effect. New York residents who want to avoid the additional requirements must apply for a concealed carry license before Thursday. Sheriff David Harder said there's been...
School Buses Are Back – What’s The Law In New York State?
It's that time again. Back to school for all the kiddies. I'm glad that's no longer the case for me. It's been a few years. Well okay, a lot of years since my school years ended. The New York State school year begins the week of September 5th (day dependent...
Water Grant Employees Actually Worked for Former NY Gov. Cuomo
U.S. prosecutors say they found the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation had falsely certified that several people were working at the state agency in support of a federal water-quality improvement grant and being paid for that job when they were actually doing unrelated work for former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office.
Downtown Binghamton Residents Oppose “Stadium Lofts” Project
Some people who live near the site of a planned 70-apartment complex in downtown Binghamton have raised concerns about the proposal. A Westchester County developer wants to build what's been dubbed the $24 million "Stadium Lofts" project on city-owned property near the site of the future fire department headquarters. The...
Susquehanna County ATV Crash Leaves New Jersey Man Seriously Hurt
Pennsylvania State Police say a New Jersey man is hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing an all-terrain vehicle in Susquehanna County Friday evening, August 26. Troopers say 61-year-old Robert Macon of Bayonne was driving the ATV south on Lester Road at the intersection with Hamlin Road in Forest Lake Township at around quarter of 7 when he failed to negotiate a turn and lost control.
