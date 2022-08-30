ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Share a tip on a value trip – the winning tip could win a holiday voucher

 5 days ago
Visitors on a bike tour in the Vatican City.

With the summer holidays coming to an end, many of us will be wondering how to organise our next trip away with the cost of living crisis looming. We would like to hear about your favourite cheap-and-cheerful holidays … whether it was camping in a field in the UK; volunteering on a farm in return for accommodation or sailing the world as a deckhand. If you have a relevant photo, do send it in – but it’s your words that will be judged for the competition.

Keep your tip to about 100 words

The best tip of the week, chosen by Tom Hall of Lonely Planet, will win a £200 voucher to stay at a Sawday’s property – the company has more than 3,000 in the UK and Europe. The best tips will appear on the Guardian Travel website.

We’re sorry, but for legal reasons you must be a UK resident to enter this competition.

The competition closes on 6 September at 9am BST

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here. Read terms of service here and privacy policy here

