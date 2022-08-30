Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Bicyclist in critical condition after early morning crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — An adult male bicyclist is hospitalized in critical condition at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center, after a crash around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. Police report their preliminary findings from the scene indicate a vehicle operated by a 24-year-old Des Moines resident was traveling southbound on Hubbell Avenue and the bicyclist was also going southbound on the road. The crash appears to have happened in the curb lane.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Law Enforcement Response Prompted From Threat Made To Dallas County Hospital This Past Month
Law enforcement officials responded to a threat made to the Dallas County Hospital on August 26th in Perry. According to the Perry Police Department, officers, the Perry Fire Department and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call of a threat at the hospital at 8:56 p.m. on August 26th.The situation was cleared at 12:30am Saturday morning.
Teenager shot in foot on southeast side of Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A teenager was shot in the foot early Saturday afternoon on the southeast side of Des Moines. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting around 12:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of SE 5th Street. When officers arrived they discovered a teenager who was shot in […]
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man arrested with pistol, pot, meth
A West Des Moines man was arrested at his residence early Friday after he was found with drugs and a gun. Ray James Seay, 49, of 8302 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines, was charged with person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Creston Police arrest Two People Friday Morning on Drug Possession Charges
(Creston) Creston Police arrested two people early this (Friday) morning on two drug-related charges. Police arrested 33-year-old Natasha Ann Campbell, and 30-year-old Richie Rodriguez, both from Creston, at 2:27 a.m. at 802 N. Cherry Street. Officers charged the two subjects with drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, Marijuana, 1st offense. Authorities transported Rodriquez and Campbell to the Union County Jail and released them after they posted the $1,300.00 cash bond. Additionally, Police arrested 41-year-old Christopher Julian Bell of Creston for driving while barred. Officers transported Bell to the Union County Jail and released him on a $1,300.00 bond.
57-year-old critically injured in Thursday hit-and-run, Des Moines police say
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car while walking in a parking lot Thursday night, Des Moines police say. Police say a blue-colored 2000s Buick with damage to the front bumper hit a 57-year-old man near the 4800 block of SW 9th St around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
theperrynews.com
Boone man arrested in rural Adel with pistol, pot
A Boone man was arrested Thursday afternoon in rural Adel after trying to jettison an ounce of cannabis from his vehicle. Trystin Thaddeus Bettazza, 26, of 1079 U Ave., Boone, was charged with first-offense possession of a controlled substance and person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons and issued citations for no valid driver’s license, no insurance and operating a non-registered vehicle.
Iowa Authorities: Man Has Stolen Vehicles in Six Different Counties
Authorities here in Iowa are searching for a man they say is behind a series of thefts of a wide variety of vehicles. The Sheriff's Office in Union County in south central Iowa, southwest of Des Moines, has released a statement asking for the public's help locating Daniel Floyd Edwards. They say Edwards has been tied to a wide variety of vehicle thefts in six different Iowa counties: Adair, Adams, Cass, Madison, Ringgold, and Union.
Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrest Report
(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office released the following arrests from August 21st through August 29. *On August 29th, 2022, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Trent Suhr, 39, of Walnut, for Driving While Barred. Suhr was transported to the Cass County Jail, where he was booked and held pending his later released on bond.
DMPD needs help to find car that ran over man, critically injuring him
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a vehicle and driver investigators say ran over a pedestrian Thursday night on Des Moines’ south side. It happened around 9:35 p.m. in a parking lot in the 4800 block of SW 9th Street, according to the Des Moines Police Department. The […]
theperrynews.com
Perry man faces third charge for spousal battery
A Perry man was arrested Wednesday and charged with wife beating. Seth Blitz, 31, of 2811 Warford St., Perry, was charged with third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault. The female victim made contact with the Perry Police Department on Wednesday and said that during the course of a domestic...
KCCI.com
WATCH: Newton man says police wrongfully arrested him at traffic stop
NEWTON, Iowa — A 19-year-old man is demanding answers from the Newton Police Department after he says he was wrongfully detained by police in August. On Aug. 28, at around midnight, Tayvin Galanakis says he was nearing home with his high beam lights on. Galanakis says he was returning home from a friend's house. Body camera footage, in which Galanakis tells KCCI he obtained from the Newton Police Department, shows the officer pulling him over. In the video, the officer initially said it was because he was driving with his high beams on.
Farewell to the Next of A Dying Breed: Historic Iowa Mall Closing
Shoppers in Fort Dodge, in western Iowa, may be spending their last Labor Day weekend roaming the halls of what's left of another legendary mall. Rumors had been circulating across social media that Crossroads Mall was closing its doors. On this side of the state, many were shocked to hear that, thinking it meant Crossroads Mall in Waterloo. For now, that shopping center is safe.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police report four arrests. *On Monday, Police arrested 33-year-old Chelsie Nicole Liesner and Tommie Lynn O’Neil of Creston on charges of 5th – degree theft. Officers cited and released Liesner and O’Neil on a promise to appear. *On Tuesday, Police arrested 20-year-old Kason Eugene Hulett...
KCRG.com
Marshalltown Police asking for help locating a 13-year-old girl
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marshalltown Police Department is asking for help locating a 13-year-old female, Herizen Rose. Police say Herizen ran away from her residence on September 1st. She is described as 5′1″, 117lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, white tennis shoes, white tank top and a blue sweatshirt tied around her waist. She is believed to be in the Marshalltown area.
1380kcim.com
A Three Person Fight Occurred Yesterday At Casey’s General Store In Carroll
Two women have been charged following a brawl Wednesday evening at Casey’s in Carroll. At approximately 10:09 p.m., the Carroll Police Department responded to a report of three females fighting in the Casey’s parking lot. Upon arrival, law enforcement identified the subjects involved as Takeesha Thompson-Odendahl, Tyesha Edwards, and Princess Cotton, all of Carroll. Authorities say Odendahl allegedly encountered Cotton while inside the east Casey’s and the exchange escalated when Cotton attempted to prevent Odendahl from reaching her vehicle. Only minor injuries were reported following the fight, and Odendahl and Cotton were taken into custody on charges of disorderly conduct—fighting, a simple misdemeanor.
Motorcyclist dies after attempting to elude Adair deputies
A motorcyclist lost his life on Tuesday after allegedly attempting to elude deputies.
theperrynews.com
Perry woman allegedly strangles Milwaukee man
A Perry woman was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Tuesday in connection with an Aug. 14 incident in a Perry barroom in which she allegedly strangled a man from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Megan Liann Hudnell, 30, of 2104 Third St., Perry, was charged with assault. According to court records, officers...
Trial set for Iowa teen accused of teacher's beating death
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A trial for a 17-year-old charged with murder in the death of a southeast Iowa high school Spanish teacher has been set for March 20. A judge on Thursday set the trial date for Willard Miller, who is charged with first-degree murder in the beating death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber. Another student, Jeremy Everett Goodale, also is charged with murder in Graber’s death. Judge Shawn Showers had previously set the location for Miller’s trial in Council Bluffs, about 200 miles (322 kilometers) west of Fairfield, where Graber’s body was found in a park last November. Graber, a Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School, had been beaten to death with a baseball bat. The judge also set a hearing date for Nov. 2 in Fairfield for Miller. His attorney is seeking to keep jurors from hearing certain evidence police gathered during their investigation.
ourquadcities.com
Man dead after stolen motorcycle crash in IA chase
GUTHRIE COUNTY, Iowa – A Minnesota man is dead following a chase with law enforcement overnight that ended when the stolen motorcycle he was driving crashed into a deputy’s truck. The chase began in Adair County on I-80 when a sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a man...
