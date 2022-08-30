Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting Deputy James Fox and Detective Jake Miller were dispatched to a trespass complaint at a business parking lot off US 25 about 4 miles South of London. Deputies were told that the suspect left the parking lot upon being asked to leave, however, returned and began looking in vehicles. The suspect, 44-year-old Amber Longhibler of Lancaster, admitted to deputies that she was looking in vehicles to steal something. Longhibler was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing. She was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO