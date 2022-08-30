ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel County, KY

lakercountry.com

Russell Springs man arrested following traffic stop on parkway

A Russell Springs man was arrested following a traffic stop on the Cumberland Parkway Tuesday night. According to a report from Kentucky State Police, 47-year-old Barry Joe Kerr was arrested and faces numerous charges. Kerr was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, methamphetamine, and an unspecified drug, along with possession of methamphetamine and another unspecified drug. Kerr also was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with other traffic charges.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
wymt.com

KSP: Jackson County woman charged with murder

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) confirmed a Jackson County woman was arrested and charged with murder. The arrest comes after an investigation into the death of Mary King Abrams in late July. 43-year-old Karen Clemmons was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center. Clemmons...
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
adairvoice.com

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, a Kentucky State Police Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet Impala passenger car on Cumberland Parkway. The trooper observed the vehicle’s registration was not valid and the vehicle was driving recklessly headed eastbound on the parkway in Adair County. The vehicle was...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
Laurel County, KY
London, KY
Laurel County, KY
wymt.com

One person arrested after shots fired in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A heavy police presence was reported near downtown Hazard Saturday night. Officials said someone shot at police, and police returned fire. Police confirmed the shooter was later arrested. There are no reports of injuries. The identity of the shooter was not released. We will update this...
HAZARD, KY
clayconews.com

Narcotics seized from Scene of High-Speed Pursuit on KY 80 after K-9 Alert at Traffic Stop on Highway 914 in Pulaski County, arrested was a London, Kentucky Man and a Cambridge City, Indiana Man

SOMERSET, KY - Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is reporting that two men are in custody following a pursuit in Pulaski County. According to Sheriff Greg Speck, on Wednesday evening August 31, 2022, Detectives from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic’s Division were working traffic interdiction in southern Pulaski County. Detectives observed a suspicious white 2012 Ford F150 and ran the vehicle registration, discovering that the insurance on the truck could not be verified.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington man arrested in Laurel County on vandalism charges

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Lexington man is accused of vandalizing a business in Laurel County. On Tuesday morning, deputies responded to reports of a disturbance at the Holly Bay Campground’s greeting shack. When they arrived, they found the shack had been broken into and the suspect, Robert...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Richmond woman arrested locally on drug charges

A Richmond woman was arrested by Russell Springs Police on drug charges Tuesday evening, according to jail records. Rebecca M. Sowder, age 38, was taken into custody by Officer Vance Davis on possession of a controlled substance first degree, first offense (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance second degree, first offense (drug unspecified), and prescription of a controlled substance not in proper container, first offense. Sowder was also charged with an obstructed windshield or vision.
RICHMOND, KY
John Root
Brian France
clayconews.com

Two Children Removed From Locked Residence Off Palomino Trail In Laurel County, Kentucky By LSO Deputies Dispatched To Complaint Of Out-Of-Control Male

LONDON, KY (August 31, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Dustin Saylor along with Deputy Travis Napier and Deputy Skylar McFarland arrested Slade Cansler age 39 of Corbin on Tuesday night August 30, 2022 at approximately 7:35 PM. The arrest occurred at a...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

Kentucky State Police Post 7 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement

RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, which provides coverage for Madison, Clark, Estill, Lee, Owsley, Jackson, Mercer, Boyle, Lincoln, Garrard and Jessamine counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be...
KENTUCKY STATE
somerset106.com

Woman Looking In Cars To Steal Things Arrested In Laurel County

Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting Deputy James Fox and Detective Jake Miller were dispatched to a trespass complaint at a business parking lot off US 25 about 4 miles South of London. Deputies were told that the suspect left the parking lot upon being asked to leave, however, returned and began looking in vehicles. The suspect, 44-year-old Amber Longhibler of Lancaster, admitted to deputies that she was looking in vehicles to steal something. Longhibler was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing. She was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
#Drug Possession#Drugs#Methamphetamine#Firearms#Laurel County Sheriff#K 9
lakercountry.com

KSP to conduct traffic safety checkpoints

Kentucky State Police Post 15 in Columbia will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts. Troopers will be...
COLUMBIA, KY
WKYT 27

Two men facing charges in connection with string of ATM thefts

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are facing charges in connection with a string of several ATM thefts across southern Kentucky and northern Tennessee. Police say they gathered enough evidence to identify and arrest two people. One of them has already been released from jail. Corbin police say they worked...
CORBIN, KY
lakercountry.com

Monticello man arrested on federal indictment

Over the weekend, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Monticello man on a federal indictment arrest warrant, according to Z93 in neighboring Wayne County. Jimmy D. Lowe’s federal indictment warrant was related to an undercover narcotics investigation where methamphetamine was purchased from Lowe by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. The federal warrant was also related to an arrest of Lowe by the sheriff’s office where methamphetamine and a firearm were seized from him.
MONTICELLO, KY
wymt.com

Inmate who walked away from worksite found

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with the Hazard Police Department have found an inmate who walked away from a worksite Thursday afternoon. Police said they were told by the Kentucky River Regional Jail that 33-year-old Tommy Kuhl walked away from a work release program while weed-eating at the cemetery in front of Christopher Church of God.
HAZARD, KY

