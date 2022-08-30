Read full article on original website
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
New legislation cuts health care costs, VP Harris tells Durham seniorsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cora Jones "Boot" McLeod (1918-2022): A leader in the historic Hayti neighborhood of Durham, NCClaudia StackDurham, NC
Back-to-school sends fathers into the kitchenThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
‘Servant’s heart’ drives Garner woman’s commitment to public serviceThe Triangle TribuneGarner, NC
Triangle housing boom is over as price appreciation slows, days to sell increase
Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets, including the latest Triangle real estate market data and why the Triangle housing boom may be over – or not – the topics of this week’s reports. WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, the author of the report and a licensed real estate agent in North Carolina, works with journalists from WRAL.com to track and present market data and report on how people are experiencing the region’s changing real estate markets. These special reports will use the category tag “Triangle Real Estate” or “Triangle Real Estate Market.”
WITN
North Carolina offering new round of rural transformation grants
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Local governments in North Carolina’s rural areas can once again apply for support from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund. The grant fund is run by the Department of Commerce and helps communities overcome challenges that limit their economic competitiveness. Starting September 1, and running through...
Hired mover ghosts Raleigh grad, makes off with all her possessions
A Raleigh family appears to have unknowingly paid someone $1,200 to steal from them.
Raleigh News & Observer
Townhouse sells in Raleigh for $1.6 million
The property located in the 8600 block of Baybridge Wynd in Raleigh was sold on August 15, 2022 for $1,625,000, or $240 per square foot. The house built in 2013 has an interior space of 6,768 square feet. The property sits on a 1.2-acre lot. This article was generated by...
The possibility that guns from the Raleigh buy-back may be sold disappoints me
What I learned after I donated guns to the Raleigh buy-back infuriates me. | Letters to the editor
When parents refused to send kids back to school amid COVID, this Triangle school sued
The school sued six families for more than $100,000 while claiming nearly $600,000 in federal COVID relief money.
Check your bag before you go: New policy starts at Raleigh venue
Raleigh, N.C. — A new bag policy designed to improve security went into effect Thursday at a Raleigh performing arts venue. Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh now requires that all bags brought into the venue be no bigger than 12 inches long, 12 inches wide and 10 inches deep. Preferred bags include small clutches or wallets.
spectrumlocalnews.com
North Carolina Amazon worker sheds light on working conditions, life with disability
The Americans with Disabilities Act has been in place for more than 32 years, and one North Carolina worker, who uses a wheelchair, is using his experience to help raise awareness for people with disabilities in the Tar Heel state. What You Need To Know. The Americans with Disabilities Act...
Thousands of music-lovers flood will the streets of downtown Raleigh this weekend for Hopscotch Festival
Raleigh, N.C. — Downtown Raleigh will be filled with music-lovers this weekend as the city hosts Hopscotch music festival for its 11th year. The music festival highlights indie pop artists, many who have spawned from across North Carolina. Australian Singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett is headlining Hopscotch on Thursday this year....
Raleigh News & Observer
Single-family house sells for $800,000 in Fuquay Varina
A 3,312-square-foot house built in 2004 has changed hands. The property located in the 200 block of Dickens Road in Fuquay Varina was sold on August 16, 2022 for $800,000, or $242 per square foot. The house sits on a 14.8-acre lot. These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:
chathamjournal.com
Chatham County Schools mandates Critical Race Theory training
Pittsboro, NC – Chatham County Schools recently implemented a required 2-day “white privilege” training for senior administrators, and a mandatory 2.5 hour equity training for all teachers and counselors. Compulsory racially-focused training takes center stage, under the pretense of “Equity”. Since their “first full group equity...
WRAL
Weekend best bets: Festivals, food trucks and more fun
Raleigh, N.C. — We have your guide to fun this Labor Day weekend in the Triangle. 13th Annual African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County - This two-day festival will include free block parties on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh on Saturday and Sunday. The parties are followed by concerts in front of Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are required to attend the concerts, but not the block party.
Democratic candidate for state Senate can remain on ballot, NC Board of Elections decides
The board voted 3-2, with the Democratic majority voting to reverse a decision by the Currituck County Board of Elections which found there was “substantial evidence” of a violation.
cbs17
Stray gunfire near Knightdale leads to proposed changes for Wake County backyard target shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County commissioners are considering changing the county’s outdoor shooting ordinance after stray bullets fired in Knightdale were hitting too close to homes. County officials said Friday that they are providing three opportunities over the next three weeks for residents to learn about both...
Channel 9 delves into historic rivalry between NC Central Eagles and NC A&T Aggies
CHARLOTTE — We are just hours away from a Queen City clash of the state’s two largest Historically Black Colleges and Universities. On Saturday, football teams from North Carolina Central University in Durham and North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro will face off at Bank of America Stadium.
Don’t Miss Raleigh’s Jazz In The Square Fall Series
This collaboration between Downtown Raleigh Alliance (DRA) and Raleigh Parks & Recreation is back with a new artist lineup! Celebrating the rich, local history of jazz music, Jazz in the Square is a free concert series featuring live jazz performances by local musicians in Moore Square on select Thursdays beginning in September. These events are […]
Raleigh News & Observer
Detached house sells in Knightdale for $899,500
The property located in the 1600 block of Lucas Road in Knightdale was sold on August 11, 2022 for $899,500, or $471 per square foot. The house built in 1973 has an interior space of 1,911 square feet. The property sits on a 21.7-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed...
cbs17
This gas company is lowering prices by 40 cents: but only for 3 hours on Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—You can fill up you gas tank for 40 cents less than normal Thursday, but there’s a time limit on that lower price. You’ll find the lower fuel prices at Circle K locations from 4-7 p.m. at participating locations. The company said in a release...
tmpresale.com
The Return of Frankie Beverly and Maze in Raleigh, NC Nov 05, 2022 – pre-sale code
The Return of Frankie Beverly and Maze presale password everyone has been looking for is available for our members to use! This is your best chance to order tickets for The Return of Frankie Beverly and Maze before the general public. This could be your only chance ever to see...
I-85/40 crash shuts down 2 lanes in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two lanes of Interstate 85 North/Interstate 40 West were closed following a crash late Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 143, near Exit 143 for NC-62/Alamance Road. The closure began at 4:56 p.m. and was closed until 7:18 p.m. Given […]
