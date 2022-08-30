ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Triangle housing boom is over as price appreciation slows, days to sell increase

Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets, including the latest Triangle real estate market data and why the Triangle housing boom may be over – or not – the topics of this week’s reports. WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, the author of the report and a licensed real estate agent in North Carolina, works with journalists from WRAL.com to track and present market data and report on how people are experiencing the region’s changing real estate markets. These special reports will use the category tag “Triangle Real Estate” or “Triangle Real Estate Market.”
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WITN

North Carolina offering new round of rural transformation grants

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Local governments in North Carolina’s rural areas can once again apply for support from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund. The grant fund is run by the Department of Commerce and helps communities overcome challenges that limit their economic competitiveness. Starting September 1, and running through...
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Townhouse sells in Raleigh for $1.6 million

The property located in the 8600 block of Baybridge Wynd in Raleigh was sold on August 15, 2022 for $1,625,000, or $240 per square foot. The house built in 2013 has an interior space of 6,768 square feet. The property sits on a 1.2-acre lot. This article was generated by...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Business
City
Raleigh, NC
WRAL News

Check your bag before you go: New policy starts at Raleigh venue

Raleigh, N.C. — A new bag policy designed to improve security went into effect Thursday at a Raleigh performing arts venue. Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh now requires that all bags brought into the venue be no bigger than 12 inches long, 12 inches wide and 10 inches deep. Preferred bags include small clutches or wallets.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Best#Linus Business#Coastal Credit Union#Quantum Workplace#Communication
Raleigh News & Observer

Single-family house sells for $800,000 in Fuquay Varina

A 3,312-square-foot house built in 2004 has changed hands. The property located in the 200 block of Dickens Road in Fuquay Varina was sold on August 16, 2022 for $800,000, or $242 per square foot. The house sits on a 14.8-acre lot. These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:
FUQUAY VARINA, NC
chathamjournal.com

Chatham County Schools mandates Critical Race Theory training

Pittsboro, NC – Chatham County Schools recently implemented a required 2-day “white privilege” training for senior administrators, and a mandatory 2.5 hour equity training for all teachers and counselors. Compulsory racially-focused training takes center stage, under the pretense of “Equity”. Since their “first full group equity...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Weekend best bets: Festivals, food trucks and more fun

Raleigh, N.C. — We have your guide to fun this Labor Day weekend in the Triangle. 13th Annual African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County - This two-day festival will include free block parties on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh on Saturday and Sunday. The parties are followed by concerts in front of Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are required to attend the concerts, but not the block party.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
FOXY 107.1-104.3

Don’t Miss Raleigh’s Jazz In The Square Fall Series

This collaboration between Downtown Raleigh Alliance (DRA) and Raleigh Parks & Recreation is back with a new artist lineup! Celebrating the rich, local history of jazz music, Jazz in the Square is a free concert series featuring live jazz performances by local musicians in Moore Square on select Thursdays beginning in September. These events are […]
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Detached house sells in Knightdale for $899,500

The property located in the 1600 block of Lucas Road in Knightdale was sold on August 11, 2022 for $899,500, or $471 per square foot. The house built in 1973 has an interior space of 1,911 square feet. The property sits on a 21.7-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed...
KNIGHTDALE, NC
FOX8 News

I-85/40 crash shuts down 2 lanes in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two lanes of Interstate 85 North/Interstate 40 West were closed following a crash late Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 143, near Exit 143 for NC-62/Alamance Road. The closure began at 4:56 p.m. and was closed until 7:18 p.m. Given […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy