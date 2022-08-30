ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Solid Waste Department Revises Labor Day Collection Schedule

Tampa, Florida
 5 days ago

In observance of Labor Day, City of Tampa offices will be closed on Monday, September 5, 2022.

Residential Customers will not receive collection service on Monday, September 5, 2022. The revised collection schedule is as follows:

Residential Customers who normally receive service on Mondays will not receive garbage, recycling, or yard waste service. Customers will receive service on their next scheduled service day. Regular Residential Solid Waste collection service schedules will resume Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

Commercial Customers will not receive collection service on Monday, September 5, 2022. The revised collection schedule is as follows:

Commercial Customers who normally receive service on Mondays will receive service on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Regular collection service schedules will resume Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

McKay Bay Transfer Station and Scale House located at 114 S. 34th Street, will be closed on Labor Day (Monday, September 5, 2022) and will reopen with regularly scheduled hours on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

Residents are encouraged to look up their scheduled collection dates by using the Tampa Trash and Recycling tool located on the Department of Solid Waste Recycling webpage, or by downloading the app from the Apple and Google Play App stores. The lookup tool also provides a sign-up option for a reminder notification.

Customers may contact the City of Tampa Utilities Call Center at (813) 274-8811 or visit the website at tampa.gov/SolidWaste if they have any questions or concerns.

NOTE: New Tampa residents are encouraged to contact Hillsborough County Solid Waste Management at (813) 272-5680 for their holiday collection schedule.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Waste Collection#Yard Waste#Solid Waste#New Tampa#Commercial Customers
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy