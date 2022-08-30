Tampa Solid Waste Department Revises Labor Day Collection Schedule

In observance of Labor Day, City of Tampa offices will be closed on Monday, September 5, 2022.

Residential Customers will not receive collection service on Monday, September 5, 2022. The revised collection schedule is as follows:

Residential Customers who normally receive service on Mondays will not receive garbage, recycling, or yard waste service. Customers will receive service on their next scheduled service day. Regular Residential Solid Waste collection service schedules will resume Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

Commercial Customers will not receive collection service on Monday, September 5, 2022. The revised collection schedule is as follows:

Commercial Customers who normally receive service on Mondays will receive service on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Regular collection service schedules will resume Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

McKay Bay Transfer Station and Scale House located at 114 S. 34th Street, will be closed on Labor Day (Monday, September 5, 2022) and will reopen with regularly scheduled hours on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

Residents are encouraged to look up their scheduled collection dates by using the Tampa Trash and Recycling tool located on the Department of Solid Waste Recycling webpage, or by downloading the app from the Apple and Google Play App stores. The lookup tool also provides a sign-up option for a reminder notification.

Customers may contact the City of Tampa Utilities Call Center at (813) 274-8811 or visit the website at tampa.gov/SolidWaste if they have any questions or concerns.

NOTE: New Tampa residents are encouraged to contact Hillsborough County Solid Waste Management at (813) 272-5680 for their holiday collection schedule.