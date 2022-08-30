Read full article on original website
PC Magazine
EU Wants Smartphones, Tablets to Be Repairable for at Least 5 Years
The European Commission is advocating new rules for mobile phone and tablet repairability. Draft proposals published this week would require manufacturers to make at least 15 components available to professional repairers for up to five years after releasing a new phone in the European Union (EU). That means customers would get guaranteed access to replacement batteries, back covers, front- and rear-facing cameras, audio connectors, charging ports, microphones and speakers, SIM and memory card trays, and more.
PC Magazine
Samsung Data Breach Ensnares US Customers
A hacker has infiltrated Samsung’s US systems and may have stolen information on customers. On Friday, Samsung sent an email alert to affected consumers about the breach, which occurred sometime in late July. “On or around August 4, 2022, we determined through our ongoing investigation that personal information of certain customers was affected,” the company said.
PC Magazine
USB4 Version 2.0 Has Potential to Double Data Speeds
A new version of USB4 has the potential to double max data transfer speeds. The new standard comes from the industry body behind the connector, the USB Promoters Group. On Thursday, the group introduced the USB4 Version 2.0 specification, which operates over a USB Type-C cable and connector. The new...
PC Magazine
Intel Benchmarks for Arc A770 Card Suggest It'll Compete With RTX 3060Ti
We’re still waiting for Intel to officially launch the Arc desktop graphics cards in the US. But in the meantime, the company is revealing benchmarks for what might be the most powerful GPU in the series, the Arc A770. The company posted the benchmarks in a Thursday video talking...
PC Magazine
Hands On: Fitbit's Sense 2, Versa 4 Smartwatches Look Like Big Upgrades
BERLIN—Fitbit's Sense 2 and Versa 4 smartwatches aren't slated to begin shipping in the US for another three weeks, but the new fitness trackers are on display now at the IFA trade show. I strolled up to the "Fitbit by Google" booth, and, to my delight, there they were—the...
PC Magazine
Samsung Shows Off a Video Unicorn at IFA: A TV Series in 8K
BERLIN–Giant TVs in 8K resolution have been a show-floor staple at the IFA tech convention here since 2018, but entertainment in that ultra-high-def format has remained video vaporware. But this year’s edition of Europe's biggest gadget gathering breaks with that pattern by having a TV vendor show off not...
Security firm Cloudflare drops Kiwi Farms website — known for hosting relentless online harassment campaigns — after a surge in 'credible threats'
Though Cloudflare had faced pressure to drop Kiwi Farms, its chief executive said the decision was based on new threats made by users on the site.
PC Magazine
Meta Shutting Down 'Neighborhoods,' Facebook's Nextdoor Clone
Facebook is shutting down its Nextdoor clone, Neighborhoods. The community-based feature, quietly tested across Canada and the US since 2020, will close on Oct. 1. Social media consultant Matt Navarra first spotted the news; he tweeted a screenshotted message from a Facebook Group announcing plans to wind down the trial product.
