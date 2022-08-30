The European Commission is advocating new rules for mobile phone and tablet repairability. Draft proposals published this week would require manufacturers to make at least 15 components available to professional repairers for up to five years after releasing a new phone in the European Union (EU). That means customers would get guaranteed access to replacement batteries, back covers, front- and rear-facing cameras, audio connectors, charging ports, microphones and speakers, SIM and memory card trays, and more.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO