Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
PC Magazine

EU Wants Smartphones, Tablets to Be Repairable for at Least 5 Years

The European Commission is advocating new rules for mobile phone and tablet repairability. Draft proposals published this week would require manufacturers to make at least 15 components available to professional repairers for up to five years after releasing a new phone in the European Union (EU). That means customers would get guaranteed access to replacement batteries, back covers, front- and rear-facing cameras, audio connectors, charging ports, microphones and speakers, SIM and memory card trays, and more.
PC Magazine

Samsung Data Breach Ensnares US Customers

A hacker has infiltrated Samsung’s US systems and may have stolen information on customers. On Friday, Samsung sent an email alert to affected consumers about the breach, which occurred sometime in late July. “On or around August 4, 2022, we determined through our ongoing investigation that personal information of certain customers was affected,” the company said.
PC Magazine

USB4 Version 2.0 Has Potential to Double Data Speeds

A new version of USB4 has the potential to double max data transfer speeds. The new standard comes from the industry body behind the connector, the USB Promoters Group. On Thursday, the group introduced the USB4 Version 2.0 specification, which operates over a USB Type-C cable and connector. The new...
PC Magazine

Samsung Shows Off a Video Unicorn at IFA: A TV Series in 8K

BERLIN–Giant TVs in 8K resolution have been a show-floor staple at the IFA tech convention here since 2018, but entertainment in that ultra-high-def format has remained video vaporware. But this year’s edition of Europe's biggest gadget gathering breaks with that pattern by having a TV vendor show off not...
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
PC Magazine

Meta Shutting Down 'Neighborhoods,' Facebook's Nextdoor Clone

Facebook is shutting down its Nextdoor clone, Neighborhoods. The community-based feature, quietly tested across Canada and the US since 2020, will close on Oct. 1. Social media consultant Matt Navarra first spotted the news; he tweeted a screenshotted message from a Facebook Group announcing plans to wind down the trial product.
