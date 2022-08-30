Read full article on original website
Greene Community Labor Day Picnic Returns for its 103rd Year
A long tradition in the Village of Greene is back following a break and modifications due to the COVID-19th pandemic. The Greene Labor Day Picnic is being held September 5 on the Ball Flats in the Village starting off at 8 a.m. with a fire company hose fight. The schedule...
Delaware And Otsego Counties Police Blotter: August 31
All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Delaware County deputies with help from New York State troopers arrested Rolland F. Billadeau and charged him with harassment. Billadeau is accused of pushing and striking a victim during a domestic dispute.
This Sherburne Firefighter Is A Hero; But To Him It’s Just His Job
Here's a young hero who is dedicated to serving and protecting his community, in much more ways than just one. As a fire fighter, secretary, farmer, and family man, Ed has always put others ahead of himself. Eddy has been a member of the Sherburne Fire Department for years, starting...
Grammy Winning Country Artist Kicking Off Her Holiday Tour In CNY
If you missed her once this year, she's giving you another chance with a special holiday concert this winter. Turning Stone Resort and Casino is proud to welcome Grammy Award-winning artist LeAnn Rimes to their Event Center this winter. She will be kicking off her "Joy: The Holiday Tour" right here in Verona, New York on Friday, December 2nd at 8:00PM.
3 Houses, 1 Amazing Property; Rare Lodge Up For Sale In Hamilton
An amazing business and living opportunity awaits you at Ashling Acres. The massive property includes not only a beautiful house for you and your family, but a guest house and barn fully furnished for lodging. Located in rural Hamilton, New York, the property provides an amazing opportunity for you to...
One Upstate College Decides It’s High Time For A New Minor
Saying you minored in cannabis at college does feel like a punch line from a lame 90s-00s bro movie. The joke gets a little less funny when you realize cannabis is becoming a booming business in a time where other industries are lagging behind. Grandview Research predicts that cannabis will be a $40 billion industry in America by 2030.
UHS Delaware Valley Hospital Has Selected The 2022 Cutest Baby Winner
Gracelyn Cronk of Walton won first place in this year’s UHS Delaware Valley Hospital cutest baby contest. Gracelyn is the daughter of Shannon Hitt. There were 71 entries of babies 2 years old and younger, according to a media release from the hospital received by CNY News. Beckett, son...
