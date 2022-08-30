ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, NY

Delaware And Otsego Counties Police Blotter: August 31

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Delaware County deputies with help from New York State troopers arrested Rolland F. Billadeau and charged him with harassment. Billadeau is accused of pushing and striking a victim during a domestic dispute.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
Grammy Winning Country Artist Kicking Off Her Holiday Tour In CNY

If you missed her once this year, she's giving you another chance with a special holiday concert this winter. Turning Stone Resort and Casino is proud to welcome Grammy Award-winning artist LeAnn Rimes to their Event Center this winter. She will be kicking off her "Joy: The Holiday Tour" right here in Verona, New York on Friday, December 2nd at 8:00PM.
VERONA, NY
One Upstate College Decides It’s High Time For A New Minor

Saying you minored in cannabis at college does feel like a punch line from a lame 90s-00s bro movie. The joke gets a little less funny when you realize cannabis is becoming a booming business in a time where other industries are lagging behind. Grandview Research predicts that cannabis will be a $40 billion industry in America by 2030.
COBLESKILL, NY
