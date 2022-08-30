If you missed her once this year, she's giving you another chance with a special holiday concert this winter. Turning Stone Resort and Casino is proud to welcome Grammy Award-winning artist LeAnn Rimes to their Event Center this winter. She will be kicking off her "Joy: The Holiday Tour" right here in Verona, New York on Friday, December 2nd at 8:00PM.

VERONA, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO