A Whole Lot of Bridges in Oklahoma Aren’t Safe for School Buses
Oklahoma has some serious infrastructure issues. According to a report from Fox 25, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) shared a map that shows many of the bridges in the state aren’t safe for school buses. Oklahoma Transportation Cabinet member Jessica Brown says a school bus weighs over 18,000 pounds, which is more than those bridges can hold.
Schools Don’t Have To Adopt Biden Transgender Rules, Brumley Says
A new Title IX rule from the Biden administration would seek to open up bathroom and sports team access to transgender students in public schools. But State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley informed school districts across the state that they are under no obligation to adhere to that rule.
Greg Abbott’s Inaction on Gun Reform Draws a Rally on Texas Capitol Steps
Governor Greg Abbott is not helping his re-election campaign with the families of those murdered at Robb Elementary back in May, they formed a rally that took to the Texas Capitol this past weekend. According to the Texas Tribune, March For Our Lives in part organized that rally with parents...
Check Out the Winners of the Texas State Fair Food Competition
I love going to the State Fair. One of the main reasons is to check out all the crazy food. If you can deep fry it, you can find it at the fair. The experts at the Texas State Fair recently had a taste test and named the big winners for this year's fair.
Texas Denied Drivers 9,000 Vanity License Plates
The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles has reported that they denied nearly 9,000 requests for personalized license plates in 2021 alone. About 85,000 requests for vanity plates were made in Texas in 2021. That means that over 10% of requests were denied. Here are some of the requests that the...
Texas State Troopers No Longer Need to Lose as Much Weight
It's always good to be in proper shape, but it looks like some folks here in Texas can cancel the diet plan if they want to. Back in April of this year, I let you know about a new policy that was going into effect for Texas State Troopers. Men with waists sizes over 40 inches and women over 35 inches will now have to track and share their weight loss efforts. It looks like around 200 troopers would fall above those requirements. Well good news to those folks an oversight board approved changes to the standards. Drum roll please.
WATCH: Live Video of the Battleship Texas Going to Galveston
A very historic event is taking place today in southeast Texas. The Battleship Texas is on the move. This is the last remaining battleship that served both in World War I and World War II, and as of this writing, it's making its way down the Houston Ship Channel. The ship is being towed to Galveston to undergo some $35 million in repairs.
Watch an Excellent Tour of an Abandoned East Texas Ammunition Plant
I had no idea this existed in East Texas, Longhorn Army Ammunition Plant. It is nothing more than forest with decaying concrete today, but in it's heyday, it produced TNT and other military equipment during World War II and for years after that. Let's take a look at the history of this abandoned facility and how it's providing another necessity today.
Oklahomans Having to Wait Months to Drive Vehicles Due to Paper Title Shortage
Quick, get Dunder Mifflin on the phone. We need paper now!. At what point do we stop doing stories on shortages? One hit me close to home this week: I can't find any sriracha in town. This is apparently due to a drought and it is becoming more and more difficult to find. Well, we can add another shortage to the list... paper.
