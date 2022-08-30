Jets release RB Tevin Coleman

The Jets are releasing running back Tevin Coleman, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The Jets could possibly bring back Coleman at a later point, but for now, the Jets are down to four running backs and it’s down to either Ty Johnson or Zonovan Knight for the third running back spot behind Michael Carter and Breece Hall.

The Jets have been very high on Knight, so this could be a good sign for his chances to make the 53. The Jets also still have fullback Nick Bawden, who is on the roster bubble.