Man dead, teenager injured in double shooting in North Philadelphia, police say

Man killed, teen injured in shooting outside North Philadelphia gas station 00:17

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is dead and a teenager injured in a double shooting in North Philadelphia on Tuesday morning. The shooting happened in a gas station parking lot on the 2800 block of North Broad Street just before 9 a.m.

Police say a 38-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body and pronounced dead by medics on the scene. A 14-year-old boy was shot on time in the right arm.

The teenager was transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.