Man dead, teenager injured in double shooting in North Philadelphia, police say

By CBS3 Staff
 5 days ago

Man killed, teen injured in shooting outside North Philadelphia gas station 00:17

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is dead and a teenager injured in a double shooting in North Philadelphia on Tuesday morning. The shooting happened in a gas station parking lot on the 2800 block of North Broad Street just before 9 a.m.

Police say a 38-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body and pronounced dead by medics on the scene. A 14-year-old boy was shot on time in the right arm.

The teenager was transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Man shot while crossing the street in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man in his 40s or 50s was shot crossing the street in Southwest Philadelphia. Police say it happened at the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and 63rd Street at about 4 p.m. on Sunday.Two cars fired shots at each other and the man was hit in the back. At least eight shots were fired. Police say the man was placed in critical condition. Police believe the motive for the shooting might be gang-related. 
Police release video of sedan allegedly involved in fatal North Philadelphia hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was struck and killed in a car crash in North Philadelphia Saturday morning. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after the incident.The woman, who was later identified as LesMarie Velazquez, was crossing the street at Whitaker Avenue and Luzerne Street at around 3 a.m. A car traveling westbound on Luzerne Street turning southbound on Whitaker Avenue hit her.Velazquez suffered severe trauma and was later rushed to Temple University Hospital by medics. She was put on a ventilator first but pronounced dead at 5:14 a.m, police say.Police released photos of the vehicle wanted in the crash. Police say the vehicle is a gray or silver colored sedan. Authorities say the sedan should have damage to the right front side and possibly the windshield. No other vehicle parts were located at the scene.   Anyone with information is urged to contact the Philadelphia's Police Department's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477), or call the Accident Investigation Division at 215-685-3180/3181 or call 911.
2 children under 5, 43-year-old man injured in West Philadelphia hit-and-run: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two young girls and a 43-year-old man are in the hospital this holiday weekend, all victims of a hit-and-run in West Philadelphia. The driver remains on the move.Police released new surveillance video Friday night of the accused driver, seen walking near the intersection of 53rd and Race Streets. They believe he was behind the wheel of a red pick-up truck that struck a 5-year-old girl, a 3-year-old girl and the man.The young girls are being treated at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia as police try to find the driver who hit them and another man.Philadelphia police shared new...
Some Center City Wawa locations close early due to dozens of young people ransacking stores: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chaotic moments on Center City streets Saturday night forced some Wawa locations to shut down early. Philadelphia police say dozens of young people were ransacking convenience stores and hit a number of Wawa locations.On Saturday night, officers were seen on guard at 10th and Market Streets -- providing an extra layer of security for some businesses.Eyewitness News went to a handful of stores and confirmed they closed early.The location at 19th and Market Streets had a sign up that read: "Closed early due to police activity."CBS3 has been told there weren't any confirmed injuries. Police say some of those involved were taken into custody.
Person of interest in custody after car fatally strikes woman walking along sidewalk in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a person of interest is in custody following a deadly hit-and-run in Germantown on Friday. Charges are pending at this time due to the investigation.Authorities say the woman never had a chance.She was run over while walking on the sidewalk.The crash happened just after 11 p.m. on the 5400 block of Greene Street on Thursday. Police say the driver of a white Chevy SUV jumped the curb and smashed into a utility pole. The driver then continued on the sidewalk, hitting the victim and dragging her about 15 feet.Medics pronounced her dead at the scene."This is a real, real tragedy for this woman, who appears to have just been walking on the sidewalk when the vehicle jumped the curb, hit this utility pole, broke it in two places and struck her," Chief Inspector Scott Small said.  An eyewitness told police four people got out of the SUV and ran away.Police say the victim, who was in her 40's or 50's, was wearing scrubs, but didn't have any identification on her.
2 Dead in Montco Crash Friday Night, Police Say

Two people died in a two-vehicle collision in Limerick Township Friday night, authorities said. Around 9:20 p.m., Limerick and Upper Providence police responded to the crash on the 1200 block of South Township Line Road between Linfield Trappe and Rittenhouse Roads, Limerick police said. Two “heavily damaged” vehicles were found...
17-year-old girl shot twice in West Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 17-year-old girl was shot twice on Wednesday morning in West Philadelphia, police say. The shooting happened on the 5100 block of Funston Street around 11:30 a.m. Police say the teenager was shot twice in the buttocks. She was placed in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical...
