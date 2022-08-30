ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

kcur.org

If elected Kansas governor, Derek Schmidt says he'll quickly sign bill banning transgender athletes

Republican gubernatorial nominee Derek Schmidt pledged Thursday to sign legislation targeting transgender persons by mandating athletic teams sponsored by public schools and colleges in Kansas align participation with an individual’s gender at birth. Schmidt and former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines appeared together at Johnson County Republican Party...
KANSAS STATE

