NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Sept. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. S Jordan Poyer (elbow) returned to the practice field without a non-contact jersey for the first time on Sunday, and told reporters afterward that he's "ready to play" in Sept. 8's season opener versus the Rams. Poyer missed several weeks of practice after hyperextending his elbow early in training camp and the team had cautiously held him out ever since. Coach Sean McDermott also said Sunday that Poyer is "trending in the right direction" and he'd be surprised if Poyer wasn't ready to go.
2022 NFL Season: One rookie who could significantly impact each division race

Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. Today's installment spotlights eight newbies who could significantly shape the 2022 season ... Every year, rookies enter the NFL and instantly impact division races across the league. Just look...
Jets rookie corner Ahmad Gardner ready to earn 'Sauce' nickname

New York Jets cornerback Ahmad Gardner is ready to earn his nickname. The rookie has gone by "Sauce" since childhood, but, much like his time at Cincinnati, Gang Green teammates are making him earn the nickname before it becomes a staple. "I don't mind. It happened in college," Gardner said...
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory

First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
Roundtable: Four HBCU commissioners sit down with Wyche

Roundtable: HBCU commissioners sit down with Wyche. While Historically Black Colleges and Universities are typically recognized for their exciting band culture and homecomings, they have so much more to offer to the student athlete experience. NFL Network's Steve Wyche sits down with the commissioners of 4 athletic conferences, to discuss the importance and versatility of HBCUs.
