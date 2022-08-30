Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NFL
Texans travel to Uvalde, surprise high school football team with new uniforms
Members of the Houston Texans traveled to Uvalde, Texas, this week to visit with the Uvalde High School football team ahead of its home opener Friday night. As part of their trip, the Texans announced they are outfitting the Uvalde Coyotes football team with new uniforms with help from Nike.
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Sept. 4
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. S Jordan Poyer (elbow) returned to the practice field without a non-contact jersey for the first time on Sunday, and told reporters afterward that he's "ready to play" in Sept. 8's season opener versus the Rams. Poyer missed several weeks of practice after hyperextending his elbow early in training camp and the team had cautiously held him out ever since. Coach Sean McDermott also said Sunday that Poyer is "trending in the right direction" and he'd be surprised if Poyer wasn't ready to go.
NFL
2022 NFL Season: One rookie who could significantly impact each division race
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. Today's installment spotlights eight newbies who could significantly shape the 2022 season ... Every year, rookies enter the NFL and instantly impact division races across the league. Just look...
NFL
Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett 'just focused on getting better,' not QB1 announcement
Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin remains mum on his starting quarterback situation, at least publicly. If rookie Kenny Pickett knows whether it'll be him or Mitchell Trubisky under center in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals, he isn't saying -- and isn't particularly worried about it at this point. "I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL
Rams' Cooper Kupp still looking to improve: 'The name of the game is being bigger, stronger, faster'
In achieving the wide receiving triple crown, Cooper Kupp proved himself as one of the best offensive weapons in the NFL last season. The Rams star wideout has since been looking to improve himself even further as he approaches the follow-up to his historic campaign. Joining The Rich Eisen Show...
NFL
Giants WR Kadarius Toney 'ready to go' for season opener: 'I've got a lot to prove to myself'
New York Giants receiver Kadarius Toney experienced a rocky rookie campaign, but the talented wideout is ready to put that in the rearview mirror as the 2022 season approaches. "I'm just hungry right now," he said Thursday, via NJ.com. "I've got a lot to prove to myself. I know what...
NFL
Jets rookie corner Ahmad Gardner ready to earn 'Sauce' nickname
New York Jets cornerback Ahmad Gardner is ready to earn his nickname. The rookie has gone by "Sauce" since childhood, but, much like his time at Cincinnati, Gang Green teammates are making him earn the nickname before it becomes a staple. "I don't mind. It happened in college," Gardner said...
NFL
Uncrustables, weigh-ins and H2O: How NFL's offensive, defensive linemen manage their weight
Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins leaves the field drenched in sweat, eyes wide, searching for a bottle of water. Miami has just finished what felt like the hottest practice of training camp, and Wilkins is on a non-stop mission to "actively hydrate." The temperature here in Miami Gardens, Florida, is...
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL
Super Bowl LVII predictions: Bills and Buccaneers to face off for the Lombardi Trophy in Arizona?
With the 2022 NFL season just around the corner, our analysts predict which teams will compete for -- and capture -- the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. NOTE: All betting lines -- listed alongside each team -- are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook...
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
NFL
Roundtable: Four HBCU commissioners sit down with Wyche
Roundtable: HBCU commissioners sit down with Wyche. While Historically Black Colleges and Universities are typically recognized for their exciting band culture and homecomings, they have so much more to offer to the student athlete experience. NFL Network's Steve Wyche sits down with the commissioners of 4 athletic conferences, to discuss the importance and versatility of HBCUs.
Comments / 1