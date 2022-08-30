ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Talk 1340

55 Places in Lubbock to Get Free Stuff On Your Birthday

Having a birthday is always a great thing, but did you know there are a lot of places that can make it even better? Here's a list of all the places you can go in Lubbock to get free stuff on your birthday. Save this for later if your birthday is a ways off, or pass it along to a friend who's about to celebrate their birthday.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

This Ultimate Guide to Lubbock Vegan Food is a Life Saver

Living in a place like Lubbock, Texas can be a challenge if you have any special dietary needs. Especially for those of us that are vegetarian or vegan. No matter the reason you chose a plant-based diet, whether it is for health, ethics, or allergies, you deserve to have access to food that fits your dietary restrictions. While most of us have gotten really good at scoping out what places are easy for us to eat at, and know our safe restaurants, sometimes you want to branch out and try something new.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 injured in central Lubbock stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to an overnight stabbing in central Lubbock. The stabbing occurred just after 1 a.m. at the Lone Star Inn near 48th Street and Avenue Q. Police stated the two people involved got into a physical fight. One of the people was...
FMX 94.5

Is Lubbock Only Appealing to Alcoholics?

There's always a discussion in Lubbock about whether or not it's a boring place to live. Some people hold strong with their opinion that there's nothing to do, while others have found the fun things to do around the Hub City that make it a great place to live. The...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

How to Have a Great Time at a Lubbock Concert

Tonight (September 1st, 2022) kicks off FMX concert season in earnest as In This Moment, Nothing More, SLEEP TOKEN and The Cherry Bombs take the stage at Lubbock's Lone Star Event Center (602 E. 19th Street). I consider myself to be a seasoned Lubbock concert veteran, so I'd like to impart some friendly advice/reminders on how to get the most from your concert experience.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

23 People Arrested in Lubbock August 31st, One With a $350,000 Bond

Wednesday in Lubbock can usually mean things get weird, but this time it was wet. For those of you who packed your pool floaties and safely made it to and from work, congrats. I personally prefer to ride boulders like the pioneers once did but enough with the SpongeBob references, even though it did feel like most of the Lubbock area was under water.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Are You Losing It Over Lubbock’s Loose Dogs?

'Love thy neighbor.' Unfortunately, this is one of the Ten Commandments that many Lubbock dog owners tend to ignore. From excessive barking to loose and aggressive dogs as well as owners not picking up after their pets, City of Lubbock residents aren't winning any awards for 'Pet Owners of the Year.' That's not to say that we don’t have an amazing collection of responsible dog parents who work hard to train and care for their animals. Rather, the bad just seems to outweigh the good most of the time.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock woman dies in crash, north of Midland

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock resident, Becky Wilson, 53, was killed in a crash on Sunday, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. The crash happened at approximately 11:00 a.m., on South Highway 349, six miles north of Midland. According to the report, Wilson veered into...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Get Your Free COVID Tests Before They Are Gone

I think we can all agree that testing for COVID is a good thing, or can we?. The government is ending its free COVID tests this Friday due to a lack of congressional funding. I supposed this couldn't go on forever and with milder strains out there, there's probably a lack of urgency to get it funded again.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Expect A Doggone Good Time At This Year’s Maze At At’l Do Farms!

Each year the folks at At'l Do Farms work tirelessly to create an a-maize-ing array of Fall activities and this year is no exception! Owners James and Patti Simpson have just unveiled their newest design and it features a familiar face. Prairie Dog Pete is the unsung mascot of the Hub City who has been promoting this wonderful part of our Great State for generations.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Smokin X Seasonings Bring You a Taste of Lubbock

I'm horrified that I forgot about this great local brand. Have you ever had something right in front of you, but no matter how hard you look for it, you can't find it? Last week I posted an article about great brands manufactured here in Lubbock. Included in the list were things like August Pies, Bahama Buck's and Johnny G's Salsa. While hunting down enough products to merit a post, I forget one that I experience on a real regular basis.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

24 People Arrested in Lubbock on August 30th

Crime doesn't pay, or does it? It really doesn't unless you're the one receiving the bonds that all these people use to bail out of jail. Then you're surely in heaven...or a bank vault. From the looks of the Lubbock jail roster for August 30th, it seems that none of...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

