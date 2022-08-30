Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
22 Lubbock Restaurants That Out-of-Towners Absolutely Need to Try
If you're coming to Lubbock for a sporting event, to see your college student or just to visit the 806, you need to know that we have so many great local restaurants. If you're having trouble deciding where to go, this list of 22 local spots will help. 22 Lubbock...
55 Places in Lubbock to Get Free Stuff On Your Birthday
Having a birthday is always a great thing, but did you know there are a lot of places that can make it even better? Here's a list of all the places you can go in Lubbock to get free stuff on your birthday. Save this for later if your birthday is a ways off, or pass it along to a friend who's about to celebrate their birthday.
This Ultimate Guide to Lubbock Vegan Food is a Life Saver
Living in a place like Lubbock, Texas can be a challenge if you have any special dietary needs. Especially for those of us that are vegetarian or vegan. No matter the reason you chose a plant-based diet, whether it is for health, ethics, or allergies, you deserve to have access to food that fits your dietary restrictions. While most of us have gotten really good at scoping out what places are easy for us to eat at, and know our safe restaurants, sometimes you want to branch out and try something new.
KCBD
1 injured in central Lubbock stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to an overnight stabbing in central Lubbock. The stabbing occurred just after 1 a.m. at the Lone Star Inn near 48th Street and Avenue Q. Police stated the two people involved got into a physical fight. One of the people was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is Lubbock Only Appealing to Alcoholics?
There's always a discussion in Lubbock about whether or not it's a boring place to live. Some people hold strong with their opinion that there's nothing to do, while others have found the fun things to do around the Hub City that make it a great place to live. The...
How to Have a Great Time at a Lubbock Concert
Tonight (September 1st, 2022) kicks off FMX concert season in earnest as In This Moment, Nothing More, SLEEP TOKEN and The Cherry Bombs take the stage at Lubbock's Lone Star Event Center (602 E. 19th Street). I consider myself to be a seasoned Lubbock concert veteran, so I'd like to impart some friendly advice/reminders on how to get the most from your concert experience.
You Can Now Buy the ‘Special Sauce’ From The 50 Yard Line Blueberry Muffins
If you've lived in Lubbock for a while, you probably know what the 50 Yard Line Steakhouse is. I first found out about this place from my mom. When she lived in Lubbock, she loved going there. The first thing she told me was that I needed to go for the blueberry muffins. So when they came to move me into college in 2013, that was our first stop on the list.
Texas Tech’s First Practice Baby Recently Died at 86 Years Old
In the early 1900s, it was common for college home economics programs to have practice homes where women learned how to cook, clean, run a household, and more. This was mostly done as a way to prepare young women to become good wives. From 1919 to 1969, many colleges across...
IN THIS ARTICLE
United Supermarkets Now Featuring Signs To Help Customers With Special Dietary Needs
Hidden sugar seems to be in almost everything we eat these days. Whether you are diabetic or just trying to get healthier, United Supermarkets now has friendly reminders on the shelf near the price tags to help you easily identify added sugars that you are trying to avoid. A friend...
23 People Arrested in Lubbock August 31st, One With a $350,000 Bond
Wednesday in Lubbock can usually mean things get weird, but this time it was wet. For those of you who packed your pool floaties and safely made it to and from work, congrats. I personally prefer to ride boulders like the pioneers once did but enough with the SpongeBob references, even though it did feel like most of the Lubbock area was under water.
Are You Losing It Over Lubbock’s Loose Dogs?
'Love thy neighbor.' Unfortunately, this is one of the Ten Commandments that many Lubbock dog owners tend to ignore. From excessive barking to loose and aggressive dogs as well as owners not picking up after their pets, City of Lubbock residents aren't winning any awards for 'Pet Owners of the Year.' That's not to say that we don’t have an amazing collection of responsible dog parents who work hard to train and care for their animals. Rather, the bad just seems to outweigh the good most of the time.
Texas Tech announces passing of school’s first ‘practice baby’
Barbara Munselle, the first “practice baby” to live on the campus of Texas Tech University in the mid-to-late-1930s, has died, the university announced on Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock woman dies in crash, north of Midland
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock resident, Becky Wilson, 53, was killed in a crash on Sunday, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. The crash happened at approximately 11:00 a.m., on South Highway 349, six miles north of Midland. According to the report, Wilson veered into...
Please Help Find the Vandals Behind Tree Hacking at Lubbock’s McCullough Park
Trees take a long time to grow and become big. The City of Lubbock's McCullough Park was starting to get some good ones. These trees were planted and taken care of by employees and volunteers. So when the Lubbock Parks and Recreation posted the sad news that someone came and...
Get Your Free COVID Tests Before They Are Gone
I think we can all agree that testing for COVID is a good thing, or can we?. The government is ending its free COVID tests this Friday due to a lack of congressional funding. I supposed this couldn't go on forever and with milder strains out there, there's probably a lack of urgency to get it funded again.
Expect A Doggone Good Time At This Year’s Maze At At’l Do Farms!
Each year the folks at At'l Do Farms work tirelessly to create an a-maize-ing array of Fall activities and this year is no exception! Owners James and Patti Simpson have just unveiled their newest design and it features a familiar face. Prairie Dog Pete is the unsung mascot of the Hub City who has been promoting this wonderful part of our Great State for generations.
Got Wi-Fi? Here Are the 19 Best Places in Lubbock to Get Some Work Done
Sometimes you just need a change of scenery when you're doing something online. Whether you need to get something done for work or school, here are some places you need to check out around Lubbock, Texas. Here Are the 19 Best Places in Lubbock That Offer Wi-Fi Whether you want...
Smokin X Seasonings Bring You a Taste of Lubbock
I'm horrified that I forgot about this great local brand. Have you ever had something right in front of you, but no matter how hard you look for it, you can't find it? Last week I posted an article about great brands manufactured here in Lubbock. Included in the list were things like August Pies, Bahama Buck's and Johnny G's Salsa. While hunting down enough products to merit a post, I forget one that I experience on a real regular basis.
Lubbock’s King Street Pub Is Closing Permanently After Friday
Lubbock's King Street Pub (8004 Indiana B18) will not be renewing their lease, as per King Street Pub's Facebook page. Their last day of operation in Friday, September 2nd. It is with a heavy heart that David and I announce we are not renewing our lease for King Street Pub.
24 People Arrested in Lubbock on August 30th
Crime doesn't pay, or does it? It really doesn't unless you're the one receiving the bonds that all these people use to bail out of jail. Then you're surely in heaven...or a bank vault. From the looks of the Lubbock jail roster for August 30th, it seems that none of...
FMX 94.5
Lubbock, TX
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 13