Diversity Will Be Crucial For Tough Bassmaster Northern Open On Chesapeake Bay
CECIL COUNTY, Md. — If historical patterns hold, summer’s dog days will fiercely guard a big fish bounty and reward a fortunate few during the St. Croix Bassmaster Northern Open at Upper Chesapeake Bay presented by Mossy Oak Fishing. Competition days will be Sept. 8-10 with daily takeoffs...
A census of the free negroes and mulattos in Kent County State of Maryland
A census of the free Black population living in Kent County, Maryland, conducted on behalf of the Maryland State Colonization Society. Taken by the local sheriffs, these records list information such as name, age, and sex. Founded in 1827, the Maryland State Colonization Society was the state branch of the American Colonization Society, which was created as "a remedy for slavery" by supporting the relocation of free Black individuals to the colony of Liberia in Africa. In 1831, the Maryland General Assembly passed an act to require the enumeration of the free Black populations in each county and to implement the removal of these individuals from the state of Maryland to Liberia. Censuses for Allegany, Anne Arundel, Calvert, Caroline, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Montgomery, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary's, Somerset, Talbot, and Washington Counties were also performed.
'People line up way before daybreak': Md. commits to major upgrades of popular state parks
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — With school back in session, there is plenty of elbow room on the beach at Sandy Point State Park even on a beautiful Thursday. This weekend it will be a different story. “People line up way before daybreak to get into the parks....
Located in Maryland’s Smallest County, Solomons Island Is a Quaint Destination for Water Lovers
Prepare for a weekend of fishing, boating, history, and scenic views. Sun, fun, and water are the focus of Solomons Island at the confluence of Maryland’s Patuxent River and the Chesapeake Bay. Solomons is as delightful and picturesque a place to leave everything behind as you’ll find around the Bay area. Water’s here, water’s there, and where it isn’t, you’re almost certainly someplace celebrating the water.
An invasive species may be playing a role in the summer's high crab prices
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — Seafood lovers enjoying the traditional summer Chesapeake crab feast have suffered remarkable sticker shock this year with prices as high as $90 to $100 a dozen for crabs. One reason for the astronomical prices is that the crab population is down, and crabs are scarce, according to commercial fisherman and seafood marketers.
One Flown Out After Serious Crash With Drunk Driver In Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — On September 4. 2022, at approximately 12:40am, Eastern district officers responded to the 300 block of Buschs Frontage Road, Annapolis for a crash involving a sedan and a pick up truck. The investigation revealed a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling east on Buschs Frontage Road and...
Fire severely damages Dollar General store
A fire caused $2.5 million worth of damage at a Dollar General in Hampstead. Now investigators are looking for witnesses.
Delaware School District Limiting Cell Phone Use
In a digital day and age, its tough to not be on your cell phone all the time. The struggle is the same for students. One Delaware district is limiting cell phone use with a new voluntary rule. The Colonial School District has implemented a new cellphone initiative this year....
611 steam engine to roll again this fall – in Pennsylvania
The historic Norfolk & Western Class J No. 611 steam engine owned by the Virginia Museum of Transportation in Roanoke will be rolling again this fall — in Pennsylvania. The museum has announced a series of excursions in conjunction with the Strasburg Rail Road, the most visited heritage railroad in the continental United States..
Pa. Health Dept. to give iodide tablets to residents near Peach Bottom Power Plant
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Health has announced they will be offering free potassium iodide (KI) tablets on Thursday Sept. 15 to residents who are within 10 miles of the state’s four active nuclear power plants, including Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station, located in York County. “Emergency preparedness is a critical part of […]
Labor Day Weekend Events In Delaware
Looking for Labor Day weekend events in Delaware? Look no further! We have compiled a list of local events happening in and around your are so you get started on celebrating. Most students are back at school. Maybe you’re headed down to a Delaware beach or a family barbecue. Whatever your plan, make sure you tune into Mix 99.5 WJBR the whole way in your car, on your computer, your mobile app or by saying “Alexa, Open JBR!”. We are committed to making sure you have a wonderful weekend filled with fun events and good music.
Baltimore County man charged for possessing coyote, man charged with poaching at Gunpowder Falls State Park
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Natural Resources Police have charged a Baltimore County man for possessing a coyote and charged another man with poaching fish in Gunpowder Falls State Park. Authorities say a Baltimore County man was charged for possessing a coyote that was brought from Pennsylvania into Maryland. In early July,...
WaWa Offering Discounted Gas to Delaware Drivers
Gas prices are on the top of everyone’s mind. It’s great to see WaWa offering discounted gas to Delaware drivers!. Getting to the pump when you desperately need gas is not a great feeling. Adding crazy gas prices to that doesn’t make that feeling nay better. As...
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Newark area on Saturday evening. On September 3, 2022, at approximately 9:13 p.m., a black 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound on Polly Drummond Hill Road approaching the intersection with Rankin Road. At the same time, a male pedestrian was walking in the roadway on Polly Drummond Hill Road and entered into the path of the Jeep. As a result, the front of the Grand Cherokee struck the male subject while he was in the roadway.
Police: Newark Man Stuck In Killed Saturday Evening
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Newark area on Saturday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 3, 2022, at approximately 9:13 p.m., a black 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound on Polly Drummond...
Man Airlifted To Maryland Hospital After Dog Bites Off Thumb In Williamsport (DEVELOPING)
A man was airlifted to a Baltimore hospital after getting his thumb bit off by a dog in Washington County, according to an unconfirmed report. In Williamsport, a 73-year-old man reportedly had his right thumb completely bit off by a dog at approximately 4 p.m. on Drop Road on Thursday, Sept. 1.
CLEARED: Crash shuts down Oregon Pike in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has closed down a busy stretch of road in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, the crash is on Pa. 272 both directions between ROSE HILL RD, STONE QUARRY RD and MAIN ST. All lanes are closed. Get daily news, weather, breaking news...
Body Pulled From Water Of Baltimore Golf Course Under Investigation: Police
An investigation is underway in Maryland after a dead body was pulled from a Baltimore golf course, police said. Police investigators and members of the Baltimore Fire Department responded to the Carroll Park Golf Course on Washington Boulevard shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, where there was a report of an unresponsive man floating in a body of water in the area.
Delaware State Police Investigate Road Rage Shooting
Delaware State Police are investigating a road rage shooting incident that occurred in the Smyrna area on Saturday evening. On September 3, 2022, at approximately 11:49 p.m., troopers responded to the area of South Dupont Boulevard and Twin Willows Road for a report of a shooting. Upon their arrival, troopers learned that a 24-year-old female from Camden, Delaware had been the victim of a road rage incident. The ensuing investigation revealed that the victim had been driving northbound on South Dupont Boulevard in the Cheswold area when a red SUV passed her on the shoulder. The SUV then began slowing and stopping in front of the victim on the roadway. The victim began passing the SUV, and as she drove by her vehicle was shot. The SUV then fled the scene and proceeded towards an unknown destination.
House fire reported in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Friday night house fire in Middle River. At around 10:45 p.m., units responded to a home in the 2200-block of Old Eastern Avenue (21220). At the scene, crews found fire showing from a single-family residence. There has been no word...
