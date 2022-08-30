Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Trade jobs aplenty, workers scarce
Shawn Scott, the son of the late Mike Scott of Mike Scott Plumbing, always knew he’d one day work for his dad. “The day I turned 16 I quit school,” he said from a conference room at Mike Scott Plumbing in Hernando. “Instead of waiting until I graduated, I thought why not get a head start on my career?
Roundabout Projects to Affect Polk County Traffic
Two roundabout construction projects will slow Lakeland and Lake Wales area traffic this month with detours. An ongoing Polk County roundabout project at the intersection of North Galloway Road and Sleepy Hill Road in unincorporated Lakeland will keep the intersection closed for two more weeks. The intersection is scheduled to reopen Friday afternoon, September 23. Until then, traffic will continue to be detoured during the closure, with westbound traffic on Sleepy Hill Road detouring north or south at Kathleen Road to bypass work zone. Eastbound Sleepy Hill Road traffic approaching intersection will divert northerly along Coogle Road. Northbound traffic along North Galloway Road will detour at Knights Station Road and southbound traffic will be redirected to Kathleen Road or Mt. Tabor Road to avoid closure. Congestion and delays can be expected, especially during peak-hour traffic.
Largo Townhome Association Sue D. R. Horton Home Builders As Lawsuits Abound
LARGO, Fla. – D. R. Horton, Inc. has been sued by a homeowner’s association in Largo for myriad construction defects. The top-volume homebuilder in the U.S. is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. It is also the subject of a class action lawsuit filed in March by
LISTEN: FDOT Restricts Cars On Tampa Bay's Gandy Beach
Barriers will block drivers' access to beachfront and mangroves but allow pedestrian access
fox13news.com
Tahitian Inn sold for $9.7 million to Tampa real estate company
TAMPA, Fla. - A long-standing Tampa hotel that has undergone numerous changes is about to exchange hands once again. For 70 years, it's been a Tampa landmark, a place to relax, to see and be seen, and, on occasion, stir up a little excitement. The Tahitian Inn, which started as the Tahiti Motor Court, has gone through its share of changes.
Bay News 9
Watch: Video shows microburst in Manatee County near Swan Lake Village
As storms started to build and move through the area Friday, a microburst caused damage in the Bradenton area near Swan Lake Village and Chateau Village. The event was caught on video by a first responder. In the tweet below, you can see when the wind started to pick up and debris being thrown into the air.
Tampa Police Department Launches Labor Day Operation “The Heat Is On”
TAMPA, Fla. – In anticipation of more motorists and boaters in Tampa for the extended Labor Day weekend, the Tampa Police Department is launching an enforcement operation dubbed “The Heat is On.” Holiday celebrations combined with larger crowds often comes with an increased risk of
floridapolitics.com
As house prices rise nationwide, Florida dominates the peak
Home costs in several Florida areas rose sharply, but they’re still modestly priced compared to hotbeds like Miami-Dade County. Of the top five metro areas across the United States that saw single-family house prices skyrocket over the last year, three were in Florida. Of the top 10, Florida accounted for seven.
Winter Haven Man Killed In I-4 Crash Overnight
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 33-year-old Winter Haven man was killed in a crash that happened around 12:15 am Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say two vehicles were traveling eastbound on I-4approaching County Line Road, in the center, and inside lanes respectively.
Florida Blue v. BayCare: How the struggle between healthcare giants could affect you
TAMPA, Fla. — A back-and-forth between two big players in the Florida healthcare field has recently gone public — a pretty unconventional move as far as insurance contract negotiations go. And if Florida Blue and BayCare don't settle their feud soon, thousands of people in the Tampa Bay...
DeSantis, elections supervisors disagree over who determines voter eligibility
Tampa Bay area supervisors of elections say the Florida Department of State informs them of voter eligibility, pushing back on recent comments from Gov. Ron DeSantis since he announced 20 arrests for voter fraud in the 2020 election by his new Office of Election Crimes and Security.
Robot servers are rolling through Tampa Bay area restaurants
TAMPA, Fla. — If a robot delivers your food to the table, do you still have to tip?. It's a question that more restaurant-goers in the Tampa Bay area may soon need to consider. Two tech companies spoke about the future of robots in restaurants at a Florida-Israel Business...
ospreyobserver.com
Entertainment Is Better Than Ever At The 2022 Hillsborough County Fair
Fall is the perfect time in Florida to enjoy the outdoors, and what better way than to visit the 2022 Hillsborough County Fair? The theme of this year’s fair, ‘Homegrown Fun,’ is just a glimmer of all the fair has to offer, which includes an expanded carnival with spectacular midway rides and new kiddie rides, free entertainment for high-speed thrill seekers and motor enthusiasts, a cattlewomen’s beef cook-off, beauty pageants for all ages and lots of discounts for the entire family.
ospreyobserver.com
Hot Air Balloon Festival Coming To Plant City
The Plant City Balloon Festival is coming Friday and Saturday, October 21-22 to the Strawberry Festival Grounds in Plant City. Come see the unique giant and colorful hot air balloons up close and enjoy a family day out. This family event will also feature much more than the hot air...
businessobserverfl.com
Outback Steakhouse co-founder acquires Glory Days Grill restaurants
Bob Basham, the co-founder of Tampa-based Outback Steakhouse, now owned by Bloomin’ Brands Inc., has agreed to acquire Glory Days Inc. and its 22 company-owned Glory Days Grill restaurants in Virginia and Maryland. Basham’s company Play Ball Florida, according to a news release, is a prominent Glory Days franchisee,...
mynews13.com
Powerboat Grand Prix returns to St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Some of the fastest boats from around the world are in St. Petersburg this weekend for the P1 Offshore Powerboat Grand Prix. The Powerboat Grand Prix is back in St. Petersburg for the second time and is expected to generate millions of dollars in revenue for the city and surrounding communities, according to Director Cole McGowan.
3 arrested in Largo drug house bust, police say
Three people were taken into custody Thursday during a drug bust at an apartment in Largo, according to arrest documents.
QSR magazine
Big Chicken Inks 45-Unit Deal in Florida
Big Chicken, the star-powered, fast casual chicken restaurant franchise founded by basketball Hall of Famer and celebrated entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that the brand has inked a big 45-unit deal that encompasses Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Joining another deal that will place 40...
stpetecatalyst.com
Offshore powerboat racing is back on the bay
High-speed powerboat racing is back in St. Pete this Labor Day Weekend, in Tampa Bay around The Pier and the waterfront. The P1 Offshore St. Pete Grand Prix debuted in 2021, and an estimated 30,000 people turned up to tune into the roar and the splash. This year, says P1...
stpetecatalyst.com
USF outlines major plans for athletic district
The University of South Florida is investing millions in transforming its athletic district, anchored by a long-awaited on-campus stadium, to boost student-athlete and fan experiences. Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly unveiled new renderings, a facilities master plan and an athletics strategic plan Thursday that outlines additions and enhancements and...
