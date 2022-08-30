ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Trade jobs aplenty, workers scarce

Shawn Scott, the son of the late Mike Scott of Mike Scott Plumbing, always knew he’d one day work for his dad. “The day I turned 16 I quit school,” he said from a conference room at Mike Scott Plumbing in Hernando. “Instead of waiting until I graduated, I thought why not get a head start on my career?
HERNANDO, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Roundabout Projects to Affect Polk County Traffic

Two roundabout construction projects will slow Lakeland and Lake Wales area traffic this month with detours. An ongoing Polk County roundabout project at the intersection of North Galloway Road and Sleepy Hill Road in unincorporated Lakeland will keep the intersection closed for two more weeks. The intersection is scheduled to reopen Friday afternoon, September 23. Until then, traffic will continue to be detoured during the closure, with westbound traffic on Sleepy Hill Road detouring north or south at Kathleen Road to bypass work zone. Eastbound Sleepy Hill Road traffic approaching intersection will divert northerly along Coogle Road. Northbound traffic along North Galloway Road will detour at Knights Station Road and southbound traffic will be redirected to Kathleen Road or Mt. Tabor Road to avoid closure. Congestion and delays can be expected, especially during peak-hour traffic.
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Tahitian Inn sold for $9.7 million to Tampa real estate company

TAMPA, Fla. - A long-standing Tampa hotel that has undergone numerous changes is about to exchange hands once again. For 70 years, it's been a Tampa landmark, a place to relax, to see and be seen, and, on occasion, stir up a little excitement. The Tahitian Inn, which started as the Tahiti Motor Court, has gone through its share of changes.
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

As house prices rise nationwide, Florida dominates the peak

Home costs in several Florida areas rose sharply, but they’re still modestly priced compared to hotbeds like Miami-Dade County. Of the top five metro areas across the United States that saw single-family house prices skyrocket over the last year, three were in Florida. Of the top 10, Florida accounted for seven.
FLORIDA STATE
News Break
Politics
ospreyobserver.com

Entertainment Is Better Than Ever At The 2022 Hillsborough County Fair

Fall is the perfect time in Florida to enjoy the outdoors, and what better way than to visit the 2022 Hillsborough County Fair? The theme of this year’s fair, ‘Homegrown Fun,’ is just a glimmer of all the fair has to offer, which includes an expanded carnival with spectacular midway rides and new kiddie rides, free entertainment for high-speed thrill seekers and motor enthusiasts, a cattlewomen’s beef cook-off, beauty pageants for all ages and lots of discounts for the entire family.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
ospreyobserver.com

Hot Air Balloon Festival Coming To Plant City

The Plant City Balloon Festival is coming Friday and Saturday, October 21-22 to the Strawberry Festival Grounds in Plant City. Come see the unique giant and colorful hot air balloons up close and enjoy a family day out. This family event will also feature much more than the hot air...
PLANT CITY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Outback Steakhouse co-founder acquires Glory Days Grill restaurants

Bob Basham, the co-founder of Tampa-based Outback Steakhouse, now owned by Bloomin’ Brands Inc., has agreed to acquire Glory Days Inc. and its 22 company-owned Glory Days Grill restaurants in Virginia and Maryland. Basham’s company Play Ball Florida, according to a news release, is a prominent Glory Days franchisee,...
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Powerboat Grand Prix returns to St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Some of the fastest boats from around the world are in St. Petersburg this weekend for the P1 Offshore Powerboat Grand Prix. The Powerboat Grand Prix is back in St. Petersburg for the second time and is expected to generate millions of dollars in revenue for the city and surrounding communities, according to Director Cole McGowan.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
QSR magazine

Big Chicken Inks 45-Unit Deal in Florida

Big Chicken, the star-powered, fast casual chicken restaurant franchise founded by basketball Hall of Famer and celebrated entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that the brand has inked a big 45-unit deal that encompasses Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Joining another deal that will place 40...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Offshore powerboat racing is back on the bay

High-speed powerboat racing is back in St. Pete this Labor Day Weekend, in Tampa Bay around The Pier and the waterfront. The P1 Offshore St. Pete Grand Prix debuted in 2021, and an estimated 30,000 people turned up to tune into the roar and the splash. This year, says P1...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

USF outlines major plans for athletic district

The University of South Florida is investing millions in transforming its athletic district, anchored by a long-awaited on-campus stadium, to boost student-athlete and fan experiences. Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly unveiled new renderings, a facilities master plan and an athletics strategic plan Thursday that outlines additions and enhancements and...
TAMPA, FL

