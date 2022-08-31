ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Beloved Wisconsin morning news anchor mourned after her sudden death aged 27

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=308wJf_0hb2EFmN00

A “beloved” morning anchor with Wisconsin ’s ABC affiliate WAOW News 9 has died of a suspect suicide, her family say.

Neena Pacholke, 27, passed away suddenly on Saturday, her sister Kaitlynn Pacholke told the Tampa Bay Times.

“Sometimes you just don’t know what people are going through, no matter how much you think you know someone,” Kaitlynn told the news site.

“My sister had access to every resource you could imagine. She was loved by everybody. She was so good at her job.”

Neena Pacholke grew up in Tampa and was a star basketball player for the University of South Florida before moving to Wausau, Wisconsin, to work in broadcasting in 2017.

She was engaged to be married, and had become a Green Bay Packers fan and keen snow skier since moving to Wisconsin, her sister told The Tampa Bay Times.

“My sister was by far the happiest person I thought I knew.”

In a statement , WAOW said: “The entire team here at News 9 are absolutely devastated by the loss as we know so many others are as well.

“Neena loved this community and the people who lived here. She was a kind person with a big heart and a contagious smile and we will miss her greatly.”

In her final post to Twitter on 18 August, Ms Pacholke retweeted from self-help author Jon Gordon about remaining positive when life became difficult.

“We are not positive because life is easy. We are positive because life can be hard. Give yourself (and others) grace. Speak life and encourage others. Look for the good today. Remember your WHY. Believe the best is yet to come.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kf3Kc_0hb2EFmN00

In a post shared to Facebook , her morning co-anchor Brendan Mackey paid tribute to her handwork, talent and ability to make people smile.

“I have never met anyone in my entire life that is more loved than this girl,” Mr Mackey wrote.

“Let’s remember Neena Pacholke for the beautiful person she was. The brightest light in the room. The biggest smile and the funniest laugh.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org , or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

Comments / 93

Gaynor V. Henry
5d ago

So many young people committing suicide. Be kind to those you meet along your journey, you never know their private pain and struggles. Kindness costs nothing and can mean a lot. In your own life do what makes you happy and if you know someone who is struggling- say something, do something, too many young lives are lost needlessly.

Reply(5)
50
Donna Larson
5d ago

My heart and prayers go out to the family. I lost my brother at age of 49 to suicide. He was a very sweet guy that had many friends and a hard worker. He always had a big smile on his face. On the outside he seemed like nothing was wrong but behind that smile had to have been a lot of pain and confusion!!! He’s missed by so many! RIP Steve❤️

Reply(3)
35
Talia Mann
5d ago

I find that those who smile the most are those who have the most to hide, and the most going on inside. I hate that when people end their own lives, everyone is like, "They were so happy". Uh, apparently they weren't. It was all make pretend.

Reply(13)
25
Related
E! News

News Anchor Neena Pacholke's Cause of Death Confirmed

Officials have determined the cause of death for News 9 anchor Neena Pacholke. The 27-year-old died by suicide on Aug. 27, according to a statement from the Wausau Police Department in Wisconsin provided to E! News. In a media release, authorities said Pacholke had made "suicidal statements" before she was found dead by officers, who did not receive an answer at the door while performing a welfare check at a residence.
WAUSAU, WI
The Independent

Longtime TV anchor Leslie Griffith dies at 66 from Lyme disease

Longtime US TV anchor Leslie Griffith has died at the age of 66 at her home in Mexico from the effects of Lyme disease.A family member told KTVU that Griffith, who died on 10 August in Lake Chapala, had developed the disease following a tick bite in Oregon in 2015. The Texas-born journalist began her career working as a reporter for the Associated Press and Denver Post. She moved into television when she joined KTVU in the Bay Area in 1986 as a weekend reporter and anchor.The Emmy Award winner went on to become the co-anchor of the station’s...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Wisconsin#Sudden Death#Suicide#Packers#Abc#Waow News 9#The Tampa Bay Times
TheDailyBeast

Woman Swimming in Pool Dies in Horrific Facebook Livestream

The younger sister of a woman who drowned during a Facebook livestream in Canada has paid tribute to her sibling while asking for help to repatriate her body to Kenya. Hellen Wendy Nyabuto, who moved to Canada in 2018 and worked at a long-term care center in Collingwood, was streaming live on Aug. 18 as she took an afternoon swim. According to the Toronto Star, whose reporter viewed the footage before it was removed from Facebook, the video shows “Nyabuto smiling, swimming and interacting with viewers from the shallow end of the pool. About three minutes in, Nyabuto moves to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

Haunting last text of American sniper Chris Kyle who ‘killed 160’ before being shot by pal in murder that stunned world

HE was known as the 'deadliest sniper in US military history' and inspired the blockbuster film American Sniper - but when Chris Kyle was killed, it wasn't on the battlefield. Instead, the 38-year-old father of two - who was credited with more than 160 battle 'career' kills - was shot and murdered on home ground alongside best pal Chad Littlefield, by troubled veteran Eddie Ray Routh.
PUBLIC SAFETY
OK! Magazine

New Details: Antidepressant Drugs Blamed In Naomi Judd Death, As It Emerges She Battled Insecurities Over Appearance

Before Naomi Judd passed away, she was stressed about a slew of things, a source exclusively tells OK!. "Between the pressure of appearing at the Country Music Hall of Fame induction and a planned tour with daughter Wynonna, she was insecure about her thinning hair and weight gain from antidepressant drugs. It was all too much for her brittle mental state," the insider divulges. Sadly, Naomi took her own life at her home in Tennessee. In mid-May, Ashley Judd spoke about the incident, explaining why she and Wynonna kept the details under wraps for some time. “She used a weapon...
TENNESSEE STATE
epicstream.com

Yoo Joo Eun Dead by Suicide at 27

Yoo Joo Eun passed away due to suicide on Monday, August 29. She was 27. Yoo Joo Eun’s older brother shared his sister’s suicidal note in a post on Instagram. He also detailed the late actress’ funeral details. Yoo Joo Eun’s Note. Her brother revealed he...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

What does Patrick Mendes from 90 Day Fiance do for a living?

Patrick and Thais‘ romantic journey while navigating the ins-and-outs of getting a visa has gripped 90 Day Fiance fans from the beginning. Now, viewers are wondering what Patrick does each day to earn a living. The two met when Patrick visited Brazil to see his extended family. He has...
TV SERIES
OK! Magazine

8 Judd Family Secrets No One Knows: Naomi's Violence, Wynonna's Wild Daughter & More

Wynonna and Ashley Judd, the daughters of late country superstar Naomi, became rich and famous by clawing their way to the top. But more often, they had their claws out toward each other — harboring a lifetime of secrets!In an OK! special report, we lift the lid off the Judds’ strife, including:Why Naomi didn’t tell Wynonna who her real father was until she was 30, fearing it would tear apart their country actHow Ashley witnessed her mother’s violence firsthand — when Naomi fired a gun at husband Larry StricklandWhy Wynonna’s wild-child daughter Grace longed to be adopted by Aunt Ashley...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

The Independent

822K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy