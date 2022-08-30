According to Victoria Zito, there’s “never been a show on Bravo” like "Real Girlfriends in Paris." Premiering Sept. 5, 2022 at 9:15 p.m., "‘Real Girlfriends in Paris" takes Bravo fans for an extended stay in the city of romance, following six female American expats: Anya Firestone, Emily Gorelik, Margaux Lignel, Kacey Margo, Adja Toure and Victoria Zito. Whether they’re navigating new love interests, career changes or friendship conflicts, the ladies remain laser-focused on cementing who they are, and who they want to become.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO