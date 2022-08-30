Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Watch Halo On Paramount+ Follow Master Chief as he defends humanity in this thrilling, new, sci-fi series. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants...
TODAY.com
Here’s who is playing William and Kate in Season 6 of ‘The Crown’
The sixth season of “The Crown" will feature a trio of actors playing Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Netflix has announced in a statement. Rufus Kampa, 16, will play Prince Charles and Princess Diana's eldest son as a 15-year-old, while Ed McVey, 21, will portray him as an older teenager.
Jonah Hill Insisted on Auditioning for ‘Superbad’ Even After Seth Rogen Turned Him Down ‘100 Times’
Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen aren't that far apart in age, despite the former playing a teenager based on the latter's high school experiences.
TODAY.com
TikTok influencer, 21, dies in skydiving accident: ‘The brightest mind'
Friends and family are mourning the loss of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a Canadian TikTok influencer who died this week. Pardazi died in a skydiving accident at Skydive Toronto the evening of August 27. According to a public statement shared by the organization, Parzai was a "welcomed recent addition to the skydiving community" who was diving as "solo student."
TODAY.com
Everything to know about Bravo’s ‘Real Girlfriends in Paris’ (from the ladies themselves!)
According to Victoria Zito, there’s “never been a show on Bravo” like "Real Girlfriends in Paris." Premiering Sept. 5, 2022 at 9:15 p.m., "‘Real Girlfriends in Paris" takes Bravo fans for an extended stay in the city of romance, following six female American expats: Anya Firestone, Emily Gorelik, Margaux Lignel, Kacey Margo, Adja Toure and Victoria Zito. Whether they’re navigating new love interests, career changes or friendship conflicts, the ladies remain laser-focused on cementing who they are, and who they want to become.
TODAY.com
Brandi Carlile performs ‘Broken Horses’ live on TODAY
Grammy-winner Brandi Carlile hits the Citi Concert stage on the TODAY plaza for the first time with a live performance of her song “Broken Horses.”Sept. 2, 2022.
TODAY.com
Britney Spears gives Elton John a gift that is out of this world
Britney Spears' gift she gave Elton John following the release of their duet, “Hold Me Closer,” is out of this world. The British icon couldn’t help but show off the rocket ship-shaped salt and pepper shakers that Spears gave him. “Thank you @britneyspears for the fabulous rocket...
TODAY.com
Jennifer Lopez calls her and Ben Affleck’s wedding ‘divinely full-circle’
Jennifer Lopez is revealing special details about her and Ben Affleck’s wedding last month. The multihyphenate recapped the newlyweds’ extravagant wedding weekend in a newsletter sent to her fans on Thursday. “Ben and I laughed the night before about getting married again at our age,” she wrote. “We...
TODAY.com
Mariah Carey has hilarious response to fans streaming her Christmas music in September
‘Tis the season to be patient — at least according to Mariah Carey. The 53-year-old singer-songwriter recently learned that, with Labor Day still a weekend away, her devoted fans already have her 1994 holiday mega-hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” in heavy rotation. And she...
TODAY.com
Janice Dickinson candidly responds to critical reviews of her 'Top Model' judging
Janice Dickinson is keeping it real. In an Instagram reel shared on Friday, Sept. 2, Dickinson answered a fan's question about whether or not she has "any regrets" about the things she said when she was a judge on "America's Next Top Model." “Um, no. It was acting and that’s...
TODAY.com
‘Fast & Furious’ star Jordana Brewster marries Mason Morfit — with a fleet of cars from the franchise
"Fast & Furious" star Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit have tied the knot, TODAY can confirm. Brewster and Morfit, an investment firm CEO, were dressed to the nines for their ceremony, with Morfit donning a classic black tuxedo with a crisp white shirt and a black bowtie seen in photos obtained by TODAY.
TODAY.com
Timothée Chalamet makes bold statement in blood-red backless look at Venice Film Festival
The 79th Venice International Film Festival is officially underway this week. Of course, it’s no surprise that actor Timothée Chalamet turned up at one of the most fashion-forward film events ready to paint the festival red. Chalamet attended the red carpet premiere for his new film “Bones And...
TODAY.com
'Riverdale' star KJ Apa made a Samoan chief: 'My goal is to serve my family and my village'
KJ Apa is following in his father’s footsteps by becoming a chief in his village. On Aug. 31, 2022, the “Riverdale” star was officially granted the matai—or chief—title Savae during a ceremony held at the traditional grounds Laoa o Tamapua in Moata’a by the chiefs of his village, according to Talamua. His father, Keneti Apa, is currently a chief of the village.
TODAY.com
‘Selling Sunset’ star proposes to her ‘prince’ after engagement: ‘Now is his turn’
"Selling Sunset" star Vanessa Villela is flipping the script on her beau. On Aug. 30, Villela shared pictures on Instagram of herself proposing to her fiancé, Nicholas Hardy, a few months after he got down on one knee and asked her to be his wife. Villela, 44, said yes.
TODAY.com
Queen cancels appearance at beloved event due to mobility issues
There are new questions about Queen Elizabeth’s health after the 96-year-old cancelled her appearance at an annual sporting event in Scotland. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for Saturday TODAY.Sept. 3, 2022.
TODAY.com
The Weeknd ends concert early after leaving the stage mid-song
The Weeknd's concert at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles came to an abrupt end when the singer left the stage mid-song on Saturday. Video from the stadium shows music continuing to play as the stage stands empty. Performers can be seen leaving the stage. The crowd appears to sing along to the song for a few moments.
