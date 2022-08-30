ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Watch Halo On Paramount+ Follow Master Chief as he defends humanity in this thrilling, new, sci-fi series. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
TODAY.com

Here’s who is playing William and Kate in Season 6 of ‘The Crown’

The sixth season of “The Crown" will feature a trio of actors playing Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Netflix has announced in a statement. Rufus Kampa, 16, will play Prince Charles and Princess Diana's eldest son as a 15-year-old, while Ed McVey, 21, will portray him as an older teenager.
TODAY.com

TikTok influencer, 21, dies in skydiving accident: ‘The brightest mind'

Friends and family are mourning the loss of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a Canadian TikTok influencer who died this week. Pardazi died in a skydiving accident at Skydive Toronto the evening of August 27. According to a public statement shared by the organization, Parzai was a "welcomed recent addition to the skydiving community" who was diving as "solo student."
TODAY.com

Everything to know about Bravo’s ‘Real Girlfriends in Paris’ (from the ladies themselves!)

According to Victoria Zito, there’s “never been a show on Bravo” like "Real Girlfriends in Paris." Premiering Sept. 5, 2022 at 9:15 p.m., "‘Real Girlfriends in Paris" takes Bravo fans for an extended stay in the city of romance, following six female American expats: Anya Firestone, Emily Gorelik, Margaux Lignel, Kacey Margo, Adja Toure and Victoria Zito. Whether they’re navigating new love interests, career changes or friendship conflicts, the ladies remain laser-focused on cementing who they are, and who they want to become.
TODAY.com

Britney Spears gives Elton John a gift that is out of this world

Britney Spears' gift she gave Elton John following the release of their duet, “Hold Me Closer,” is out of this world. The British icon couldn’t help but show off the rocket ship-shaped salt and pepper shakers that Spears gave him. “Thank you @britneyspears for the fabulous rocket...
TODAY.com

'Riverdale' star KJ Apa made a Samoan chief: 'My goal is to serve my family and my village'

KJ Apa is following in his father’s footsteps by becoming a chief in his village. On Aug. 31, 2022, the “Riverdale” star was officially granted the matai—or chief—title Savae during a ceremony held at the traditional grounds Laoa o Tamapua in Moata’a by the chiefs of his village, according to Talamua. His father, Keneti Apa, is currently a chief of the village.
TODAY.com

The Weeknd ends concert early after leaving the stage mid-song

The Weeknd's concert at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles came to an abrupt end when the singer left the stage mid-song on Saturday. Video from the stadium shows music continuing to play as the stage stands empty. Performers can be seen leaving the stage. The crowd appears to sing along to the song for a few moments.
LOS ANGELES, CA

