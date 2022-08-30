﻿Louis Tomlinson﻿ says he feels “much more freedom” to do what he wants with his music. He told Official Charts, “On Walls, I was so over-analytical about every sound. Every lyric. Every moment.” For his new album, Faith in the Future, he said, “I didn’t put as much restraint on myself as I did on the first record.”

