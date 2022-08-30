Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Angelina Jolie Declares All-New War After Shiloh Moved In With Brad Pitt? Maddox's Sister Allegedly Craves 'Peace And Normality'
Angelina Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is done waiting for a judge’s sign-off, and she wants to move in with Brad Pitt, a new report suggested. Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Siding With Brad Pitt In Their Lengthy Custody Battle?. Sources told Life & Style, in its latest edition, that...
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Watch Halo On Paramount+ Follow Master Chief as he defends humanity in this thrilling, new, sci-fi series. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants...
Jonah Hill Insisted on Auditioning for ‘Superbad’ Even After Seth Rogen Turned Him Down ‘100 Times’
Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen aren't that far apart in age, despite the former playing a teenager based on the latter's high school experiences.
jambroadcasting.com
Megadeth premieres video for ’The Sick, the Dying…and the Dead!’ title track
Megadeth has premiered the video for “The Sick, the Dying…and the Dead!” — the title track off the band’s brand-new album. The clip is the final installment in a trilogy telling the origin story of Megadeth’s Vic Rattlehead mascot. Previous videos in the series accompany the songs “We’ll Be Back” and “Night Stalkers” featuring Ice-T.
jambroadcasting.com
Music notes: Louis Tomlinson, Beyoncé, Elton John, Madonna, Ed Sheeran and AJ McLean
Louis Tomlinson says he feels “much more freedom” to do what he wants with his music. He told Official Charts, “On Walls, I was so over-analytical about every sound. Every lyric. Every moment.” For his new album, Faith in the Future, he said, “I didn’t put as much restraint on myself as I did on the first record.”
jambroadcasting.com
Music notes: Elton John, Janet Jackson, Richard Marx, Gavin DeGraw, Madonna, Ed Sheeran, and AJ McLean
Elton John is soaring to the top of the charts thanks to his Britney Spears collab, “Hold Me Closer.” Billboard reports the song has gone to #1 in Australia and is currently in third place in Sir Elton’s native England. We’ll find out how “Hold Me Closer” fared on the U.S. charts next week.
