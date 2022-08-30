ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Confirms Controversial Superstar Will Never Return To The Company

WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and in 2021 the company cut ties with former NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream. Recently Velveteen Dream, real name Patrick Clark, has been making headlines due to his legal troubles as he was arrested twice in the month of August. Clark has also seemingly been pushing for a WWE return as he started using the #BringBackVelveteenDream hashtag on social media.
Rey Mysterio Reacts To Dominik Mysterio Turning Heel At Clash At The Castle

On Saturday fans saw former WWE Tag Team Champions Edge and Rey Mysterio reunite at Clash at the Castle when they teamed up to face Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Leading up to the match there seemed to be some tension between Rey and Dominik Mysterio, but Dominik made his way to ringside to support his dad and Edge. Rey and Edge managed to defeat The Judgement Day at Clash at the Castle and they rejoiced after they picked up the win. However, their celebration was short lived.
Triple H Explains Why Brock Lesnar Walked Out Of WWE SmackDown

Ahead of the July 22 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Vince McMahon announced his retirement just a few hours before the show aired. It was reported shortly after that Brock Lesnar had walked out of SmackDown and his status for the show was in question. Eventually cooler heads prevailed and Brock did indeed make a brief appearance during the episode when he hit Theory with the F5.
Big Name Pulled From WWE Clash At The Castle

WWE has been hyping up Clash at the Castle for months and on Saturday the event will finally take place from Cardiff, Wales. Some of the biggest stars in the company will be in action at Clash at the Castle, but it doesn’t sound like fans should expect to see Ronda Rousey.
Stable Reunites At WWE Clash At The Castle

Anticipation for Clash at the Castle has been at an all time high in recent weeks, and Gunther put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Sheamus at the big event. Sheamus made his entrance with Brawling Brutes stablemates Butch and Ridge Holland, and Gunther didn’t come alone either. Gunther...
Possible Spoiler On Big Return At WWE Clash At The Castle

WWE is heading to Cardiff, Wales this weekend for Clash at the Castle and it’s shaping up to be a big event. Roman Reigns will be defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre and it looks like he could have his special counsel by his side. The...
Two WWE Name Changes Confirmed

When Vince McMahon was in charge of WWE a number of Superstars had their names shortened with Riddle and Theory being two examples of the one word names that were used. However, recently Riddle has been referred to as Matt Riddle once again on WWE programming, and Road Dogg confirmed the change on his Oh You Didn’t Know? podcast when he said, “His name is Matt Riddle again.”
Big Heel Turn Takes Place At Clash At The Castle

For months now Rey and Dominik Mysterio have been feuding with The Judgement Day, and Edge returned at SummerSlam to even the odds. The Judgement Day has also been trying to recruit Dominik Mysterio for some time, and there seemed to be some tension between Rey and his son after Rey agreed to team up with Edge to face Damian Priest and Finn Balor at Clash at the Castle.
Backstage News On WrestleMania Plans For Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns recently celebrated two years as Universal Champion, and it certainly seems that The Tribal Chief has been on a roll. At WrestleMania earlier this year he defeated Brock Lesnar to become Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and this weekend he will defend his titles against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.
Bayley’s Stable Gets Name And New Entrance Theme

Fans saw a big return at the SummerSlam premium live event in July when Bayley came back, but she didn’t return alone. Bayley brought Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky with her, and the trio has been tormenting the women’s division ever since. For weeks now Bayley, Dakota Kai...
Spoiler On Bad Bunny’s WWE Status

Fans are usually pretty skeptical when it comes to celebrity matches in professional wrestling, and Bad Bunny got the wrestling world talking when it was announced that he would be stepping into the ring at WrestleMania 37. Bad Bunny teamed with Damian Priest to face The Miz and John Morrison,...
AEW Star Reportedly Requests To Be Released

The wrestling world has changed drastically since Vince McMahon announced his retirement and in recent weeks fans have seen some interesting names return to WWE. There’s a new regime in charge of WWE and it was recently reported that the company reached out to multiple talents who are currently under contract with AEW. This obviously didn’t go over well with AEW and a legal letter was sent to WWE regarding contract tampering after several AEW stars informed the company about what was happening.
Triple H Reacts To AEW Beating NXT In The Ratings

AEW Dynamite launched on Wednesday nights on TNT in October of 2019, and a few weeks before NXT went live on USA Network on Wednesday nights. The head to head battle was dubbed the Wednesday Night Wars and for the majority of the weeks that AEW and NXT went head to head it was AEW that came out ahead in the ratings.
Darby Allin On Why He Turned Down NXT

Darby Allin has been one of the stars to watch in AEW since the beginning, but it sounds like he had options to go elsewhere. Prior to joining AEW, Allin had wrestled for Evolve which put him on WWE’s radar. Allin recently appeared on the DDP Snake Pit podcast...
Seth Rollins Reveals The Real Reason Why His Match With Riddle Was Pulled From SummerSlam

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle faced off on Saturday at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, but they were originally set to have a match at SummerSlam. WWE ended up writing Riddle out of SummerSlam with a storyline injury, and Seth Rollins recently explained to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport why the previously advertised match was pulled from the event.
Triple H On If He Watches AEW

When AEW Dynamite first launched on TNT the show went head to head with NXT on Wednesday nights for some time. The head to head competition was dubbed the Wednesday Night Wars and some fans wondered just how closely WWE was watching AEW. The wrestling landscape has changed quite a...
Chris Jericho Reacts To Triple H’s Comments About AEW, Says “NXT Sucks”

A few years ago NXT and AEW started going head to head on Wednesday nights, and for the majority of the Wednesday Night Wars it was AEW that came out ahead in the ratings. Triple H recently reflected on the Wednesday Night Wars during an interview when he said, “Look, first of all, they beat our developmental system? Good for them, right? [laughs]”
Update On WWE’s Future Plans For The Undertaker

The Undertaker officially retired after he defeated AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36, and earlier this year he cemented his legacy when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Even though Undertaker is no longer competing in the ring he’s still involved with WWE, and recently he’s been in the public eye with his One Dead Man Show.
