Grand Jury indicts murder suspect
District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington announced Tuesday, Aug. 30 that a grand jury considered evidence and allegations regarding a May 2022 homicide in Campti. As a result, the grand jury formally indicted Darrion Simmons, 20, of Campti with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Darnell Browder. Additionally, Simmons is charged with theft over $5,000 relating to two stolen all-terrain vehicles that were found near the homicide scene.
Two female suspects wanted for robbing man on MacArthur Drive
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are looking for two women involved in an armed robbery early Thursday morning in the 500 block of MacArthur Drive. According to APD, officers responded to a report of a man robbed at gunpoint around 5:26 a.m. The victim said he rode his bicycle to an ATM, and as he was leaving, he was struck from behind by a green vehicle on the MacArthur Drive service road. He said that two black females got out of the car and one of them pointed a gun at him and took the money he had just retrieved from the ATM. They left the area right after.
Crime Stoppers tip leads to narcotics arrest
In early August 2022, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit received a Crime Stoppers tip about narcotics sales in the Ball, LA area. RADE Agents began their investigation into the complaint and were quickly able to identify Angelique Houston of Ball, as a suspect. Deputies assigned to the RPSO Crime Suppression Unit had previously arrested Houston on August 18th for traffic violations and narcotics charges.
2 female suspects wanted for robbing man leaving ATM in Alexandria
Lake Charles American Press
Moss Bluff Middle student charged with terrorizing
A Moss Bluff Middle School students was arrested Thursday afternoon after making threats. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said the 12-year-old threatened to shoot other students while on the campus. Vincent said detectives interviewed the boy and he was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center...
Former Turkey Creek asst. police chief charged with malfeasance, drug possession
Former Turkey Creek Asst. Police Chief Christopher Lemaire is under investigation for his behavior during traffic stops, according to a release from the police department
Erath Police Chief candidate says his arrest is politically motivated
Police Arrest Drunk Driver After Crash
Vernon Parish, La - Louisiana State Police Troop E arrested Fivasaron Meheswarathan, last night at approximately 11 pm following an accident on Ford Stewart Road in Vernon Parish. The driver was traveling in excess of 60 mph when for reasons unknown at this time, his white Honda Civic exited the roadway, and struck two parked cars, causing both of them to flip over, and one of them to destroy the porch of the residence they were parked at. Reports say there were 2 passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked in the Vernon Parish Jail. Any injuries are unknown at this time. This incident is still under investigation with the Louisiana State Police.
APD Investigating 2 Incidents Involving Armed Suspects
Alexandria, La. (August 31, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a pair of incidents early this morning believed to have been committed by the same pair of individuals and is asking for the public’s help to identify and locate the suspects. The first incident was reported...
Men who set fire to woman’s body and car to be sentenced Friday in DeRidder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What happened to Lexie Doga? Her body was found in a burned car in Beauregard Parish. Three men have been convicted in the case, but specifics of her death remain a mystery. The investigation determined that three men and Lexie Doga started out in Lake...
SCAM ALERT: Sheriff warns of fake Merryville T-shirts
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beaugard Parish Sheriff’s Office said an association is soliciting donations for T-shirts, saying they are with Merryville High School. The sheriff’s office said the organization is not associated with Merryville High School. The sheriff’s office identified the scammers as a National High...
Injuries Reported In Motor Vehicle Crash In Creola (Creola, La)
Officials report that a vehicle crashed into a Chevron gas station. The motor vehicle incident is reported to have taken place at a gas station located on Highway 71 near the intersection of Highway 3225 in Creola on [..]
RPSO statement on incident at Pineville High School
(ALEXANDRIA, La) – On August 31, 2022, at approximately 8:30 A.M., a routine visit was given by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and its drug dogs at Pineville High School. During the visit by the RPSO’s drug dogs, a small amount of marijuana was discovered on one of...
Vehicle crashes into convenience store
(Chevron @ Hwy. 71 & 3225) On 9/2/2022 at about 0956 hrs, Creola Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at the Chevron located at 8320 Hwy. 71 near the intersection of Hwy. 3225 in reference to a vehicle that CRASHED into the store with a person being trapped. Initial investigation revealed that 92-year-old Henry Elks of Pineville drove a 2022 Nissan Frontier pickup truck into the front of the store, causing significant damage to the business and injuring individuals in the store.
Former assistant chief of Turkey Creek is arrested
In the month of June 2022, Chief Steven Ardoin received multiple complaints regarding Assistant Chief Christopher Lemaire’s actions during traffic stops. Following normal procedures for all officer involved complaints, Chief Ardoin began reviewing body camera data from those traffic stops. During the review, other behaviors were observed that did...
Former Ball police officer pleads ‘not guilty’ to simple burglary, malfeasance in office charges
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A former Ball police officer, who is accused of burglarizing businesses in town, has pleaded “not guilty” to multiple simple burglary and malfeasance in office charges, among others. 35-year-old Randall Wilmore was arraigned Wednesday on eight counts of “simple burglary,” a count of...
Alexandria firefighters respond to fire on Levin Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1923 Levin Street around 6:15 a.m. Friday morning. AFD said they were able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported.
Grant Parish Drug Crime on Rise, Targeting Children
Drug arrests have risen steadily in Grant Parish over the last few years and that has led to a spike in other crimes related to getting drugs. Sheriff Steven McCain is doing all he can to stem the tide and be proactive in drug prevention. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey spoke with him about the crime trends and new developments on drugs targeted to children.
Body of fourth drowning victim found
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The fourth victim in a drowning on the Sabine River last week has been found, Beauregard officials said. Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford confirmed Bently Lane Fountain, a four-year-old boy, was found between 8:30 and 8:40 a.m. today. Herford said three adults drowned trying to...
Alexandria Police Union could endorse a mayoral candidate for the first time following forum
A mistrial has been declared by Judge Greg Beard in the Brandon Francisco attempted second-degree murder trial, after a joint motion filed by the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office and the defense. Cleco responds to DEMCO’s allegations of “imprudent and significantly higher” fuel charges. Updated: 8...
