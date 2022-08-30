ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

977rocks.com

Authorities Investigating Theft in Grove City

Police in neighboring Mercer County are investigating the theft of a firearm that took place last month. According to Grove City Police, this theft took place from a residence in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue sometime between July 25th and August 25th. A black Remington 380 semi-automatic handgun was...
GROVE CITY, PA
977rocks.com

PennDOT Announces Update on Mercer Road Project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is revising the estimated date of completion for a road closure in the Harmony area. Mercer Road will continue to be shut down between Route 19 and Wise Road until September 16th. Originally, that road was to reopen this week. The intersection with Little Creek...
HARMONY, PA
977rocks.com

No One Injured In Winfield Twp. Rollover Crash

No one was injured in a rollover crash Thursday in Winfield Township. State police say 32-year-old Michael Budner of Kittanning was driving on Mushroom Farm Road by Clearfield Road just after 8 a.m. when he went into the median. His car then went across the road and hit an embankment...
KITTANNING, PA
977rocks.com

High School Football on-air tonight

–Butler will travel to Meadville for a 7pm kick-off. Pre-game on WBUT begins at 6:45pm. –Knoch will visit Indiana. Kick-off is 7pm. WISR pre-game begins at 6:30pm. Mercyhurst Prep at Slippery Rock. The post High School Football on-air tonight appeared first on ButlerRadio.com – Butler, PA.
INDIANA, PA
977rocks.com

Big Band Music Comes To Missing Links

A number of local musicians will be teaming up for a big performance this holiday weekend. They’re calling themselves the “Malt and Hops Big Band” and they’ll be at Missing Links Brewery this Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. The group consists of local musicians, including...
BUTLER, PA
977rocks.com

Nascar Sunday on WBUT from Darlington

The Nascar Cup Series playoffs begin this weekend with the annual Labor Day Weekend running of the “Southern 500” at Darlington Raceway. Hear coverage Sunday night at 5pm on WBUT. Denny Hamlin is the defending race winner. Joey Logano won the Darlington race in May. The post Nascar...
DARLINGTON, PA
977rocks.com

Pitt and Penn State win thrillers/record Pittsburgh crowd

The Pitt football team opened their season with a thrilling 38-31 victory over West Virginia in the return of the “Backyard Brawl”. Panthers quarterback Kedon Slovis threw for 308 yards and a touchdown in his Panthers debut. The Pitt defense allowed the Mountaineers more than 400 yards in total offense, but had a 56-yard interception return for a touchdown for the winning score.
PITTSBURGH, PA

