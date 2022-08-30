Read full article on original website
Serena Williams Exits U.S. Open With Class, Likely Caps Off Legendary Career
On Friday night (September 2), Serena Williams said her goodbyes in what will likely be her final Grand Slam tennis match in front of a sold-out crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who 23 years ago won her first major title at the U.S. Open, fell to Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1. Afterward, Williams reflected on her career and thanked the people who she says made it possible.
