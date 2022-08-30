On Friday night (September 2), Serena Williams said her goodbyes in what will likely be her final Grand Slam tennis match in front of a sold-out crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who 23 years ago won her first major title at the U.S. Open, fell to Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1. Afterward, Williams reflected on her career and thanked the people who she says made it possible.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO