ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Madam CJ Walker, first female self-made millionaire, gets her own Barbie

By Olafimihan Oshin, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CI21n_0hb24GKx00

(The Hill ) – Madam C.J. Walker, a Black pioneer and the first female self-made millionaire, is set to get her own Barbie doll.

In a news release on Monday, Mattel announced that Walker, who lived from 1867 to 1919, is the latest national figure to join its Inspiring Women Series.

In a statement, Carlyle Nuera, the designer of the doll, said that Walker is an inspiration to many young Black girls, and that Mattel is honored to include her in the series.

Walker, a daughter of formerly enslaved sharecroppers, became a self-made millionaire entrepreneur by selling her line of hair care products and cosmetics made specifically for Black women.

“She’s been on my dream list of icons to add to our Inspiring Women series,” Nuera said. “She created opportunities for herself, and uplifted other Black women, making her truly an inspiring woman.”

She added said that Mattel worked closely with Walker’s great-great-granddaughter, author and journalist A’Lelia Bundles, on the project as well.

“My research into what Walker wore, as well as what was typical of the early 1900s, was supplemented by access to the Walker family archives,” Nuera said. “A’Lelia sent us rare photos, as well as cultural insight for what was ideal for Black women at the time and insight to what Walker herself loved.”

Among those featured in Mattel’s Inspiring Women Series include former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, civil rights activist Rosa Parks, jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald, aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart and poet and civil rights activist Dr. Maya Angelou.

“It was a joy to work with Barbie on the design and creation of an Inspiring Women doll made in the likeness of my great-great grandmother, Madam C.J. Walker,” Bundles, the official biographer for her great-great-grandmother, said in a statement. “Their design team graciously welcomed me throughout all steps of the process — from hair development to packaging — to capture and celebrate the legacy of this trailblazing Black businesswoman. I can’t wait for a new generation to be inspired by her story and to tell their own stories through a role model who came before them.”

The Madam C.J. Walker Inspiring Women figure is set to retail at around $35.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
WGN Radio

Ald. Matt O’Shea hires private security to patrol his ward

19th Ward Ald. Matt O’Shea joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why he decided to use a $100,000 microgrant that was offered as part of Mayor Lightfoot’s 2022 budget to hire private, unarmed security in his ward. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Angelou
Person
Ella Fitzgerald
Person
Eleanor Roosevelt
Person
Rosa Parks
Person
A'lelia Bundles
Person
Amelia Earhart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walker Family#Black Women#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues
WGN Radio

The Weeknd abruptly ends concert after losing his voice

"I want to personally apologize to the audience," The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, told to the crowd. "I don't know what happened when I screamed, but I just lost my voice. This is killing me. I don't want to stop the show but I can't give you the concert I want to give you right now."
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy