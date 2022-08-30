Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
California asks shipping lines to avoid shore power during brutal heat wave
In an ironic twist, California officials are encouraging ocean-going vessels not to plug into shore power for several days to reduce demand on the electric grid during a record heat wave and instead use dirtier energy sources for power at berth because the electric infrastructure installed to cut pollution, including climate-warming greenhouse gasses, is now under threat.
'We're not going to reverse this policy' | Youngkin administration faces pushback from Virginia lawmakers determined to keep vehicle emissions law
FAIRFAX, Va. — Democrats in Virginia are sending a strong message to Gov. Glenn Younkin who wants to reverse a law that follows strict emissions standards in California. Virginia is set to adopt new regulations recently passed by the California Air Resources Board that would phase out new gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035 to achieve zero emissions, creating a new path for more electrical vehicles.
freightwaves.com
Love’s pulls plug on controversial I-90 truck stop in Montana
Love’s has killed plans to build a truck stop near Ramsay, Montana, a tiny town on Interstate 90, following fierce opposition from local residents. The decision not to proceed with the truck stop comes even as Love’s, in a culmination of a five-year effort, received the final approval it needed from the Butte-Silver Bow Board of Adjustment. Ramsay is located in Silver Bow County, and Butte is the nearest city. According to local media reports, the vote authorizing the truck stop was 5-0.
Ohio judge rules Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens must pay a combined $650.6 million for damages related to opioid crisis
Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens must pay a combined $650.6 million to two Ohio counties for damages related to the opioid crisis, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus payments 2022: Direct one-time refund checks worth up to $1,500 being sent now
Colorado taxpayers can expect to receive their one-time refund stimulus payments before the end of August, according to the state’s treasurer. Every Colorado resident who filed their taxes before June 30 is expected to receive a refund check of $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers due to provision in the state’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights.
