Raleigh, NC

NC State vs. East Carolina football preview, prediction

By James Parks
 4 days ago

Week 1 of the college football schedule is here as No. 13 NC State opens on the road against East Carolina on Saturday.

The Wolfpack finished second in the division behind Wake a year ago, but have a shot at making the ACC title game this season.

Here's what you need to know about this weekend's Week 1 opener.

NC State vs. East Carolina preview, prediction

NC State opens the 2022 college football schedule at East Carolina

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 3

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV

East Carolina vs. NC State odds

Line: NC State -11

O/U: 55

Moneyline: NCST -430 ECU +328

FPI picks: NC State 74.8%

NC State vs. East Carolina: What to watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Cdiy_0hb21SZo00

1. NC State's experience. Judging by the SP+ ratings, the Wolfpack should be one of the most veteran teams in college football this year. Upwards of 80% of last season's production is back for an encore, including 10 starters on offense and up to 7 back on a defense that placed in the top 25 in total yardage and in the top 15 in scoring.

2. East Carolina can move the ball. ECU racked up 433.2 yards per game and averaged just under 30 points per game a year ago. Holton Ahlers returns at quarterback after a 3,100-yard, 18 TD outing and he'll get his top receiving duo back, C.J. Johnson and Ryan Jones, in addition to lead back Keaton Mitchell, who led the Pirates with nearly 1,100 rushing yards and nine TDs. A balanced attack that, combined with a home atmosphere, could get some decent yardage early.

3. The Devin Leary experience. NC State loses some production at tailback, but don't worry about this offense pushing the ball downfield. Leary led a unit that scored 33.1 ppg and averaged 414.6 yards per game last season. Leary had 3,400 yards passing with 35 TDs and just 5 picks, and he gets his top WR duo back, too, after Thayer Thomas and Devin Carter combined for 14 touchdowns last fall. If the Pack gets its pass protection set right, this offense can go places.

NC State vs. East Carolina: Fast Facts

+ Dave Doeren is 2-2 against ECU, but won the last two by a 92-9 margin

+ Devin Leary was the only QB in FBS with 10-plus TDs and one or no INTs in the fourth quarter or OT last season

+ NC State is 5-13 against the spread in their last 18 road games and 5-1 ATS in their last six against AAC teams

+ Leary is one of 4 quarterbacks in the College Football Playoff era to have 35 TDs, 5 or fewer picks, and 3,400 passing yards in a season

+ East Carolina is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games against ACC competition and 6-2 ATS in the last 8 games overall

+ NC State was just four combined points from a perfect ACC record last season

+ The Wolfpack returns an expected 80 percent of last season's total production, with 10 starters on offense and 7 on defense

+ NC State has scored at least 27 points in 10 straight games, the third most nationally

+ NC State is 7-0 when Thayer Thomas has 80 yards receiving in a game

What happens?

East Carolina at home can be pretty tough for some teams. This team has been known to beat a Power Five favorite a time or two in the past, or at least play them close enough to make it interesting.

The Pirates plastered North Carolina in 2018 and lost to Cincinnati and South Carolina by a combined six points in recent memory.

And with their returning offensive experience, expect the home team to churn some honest yards and momentum in the early phases of the game. But the Wolfpack are in another class, returning the core of a team that beat Clemson and boasts the clear talent edge at quarterback, receiver, and total defense.

College Football HQ prediction: NC State 38, East Carolina 21

College football rankings

According to AP Top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Utah
  8. Michigan
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oregon
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. NC State
  14. USC
  15. Michigan State
  16. Miami
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Arkansas
  20. Kentucky
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Cincinnati
  24. Houston
  25. BYU

WYFF4.com

3 students charged in deadly stabbing at North Carolina high school

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Three teenagers face charges after a deadly fight at a North Carolina high school. The attack happened on the fourth day of classes at Northside High School in Jacksonville, near Camp Lejeune. Two students were taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune on Thursday with...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Earl and Danielle the two named storms in the Atlantic this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Looking at the tropical scene, both Danielle and Earl are the only systems currently being tracked over the Atlantic. Danielle is far east of Bermuda and tracking to the northeast. Earl is east of the Leeward Islands and slowly tracking to the northwest. Earl in the weaker system, but may become a hurricane over the next 5 days. No worries for the U.S. though, as the system is expected to eventually recurve and not even get close to the U.S.
GREENVILLE, NC
