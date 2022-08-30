Read full article on original website
Related
Soda City Biz WIRE
Grant Davis, CPA Promoted to Partner at Top 100 Firm Mauldin & Jenkins
Grant Davis, CPA, has been appointed to Partner in the Columbia office of Mauldin & Jenkins, LLC. In 2011, Grant received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Georgia Southern University and in 2012 received his Master of Accounting also from Georgia Southern University. Since starting his career in 2012 in the firm’s Macon office, Grant has focused on serving a wide variety of state and local governmental entities primarily in Georgia and South Carolina.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Quackenbush Architects + Planners Announces New Team Member
COLUMBIA, SC – Quackenbush Architects + Planners is pleased to announce and welcome Paula Monteagudo to the Q+ team as a new intern architect. Monteagudo, a native of Argentina who grew up in Miami, Florida, has an undergraduate degree in Architecture from Miami Dade College and a Master of Architecture degree from Florida International University. Since spring 2019, she has worked as an intern architect on a number of commercial, education and historic projects.
Soda City Biz WIRE
DeWees Real Estate Group Represents Seller in 2 AC Industrial Land Transaction
COLUMBIA, SC – DeWees Real Estate Group, a full-service commercial real estate firm specializing in Columbia’s office, retail, industrial, and land markets from acquisitions, to leasing and management, is proud to announce the sale of 9 and 13 Sunbelt Court, Located in Columbia, SC. The two parcels at...
Comments / 0