Grant Davis, CPA, has been appointed to Partner in the Columbia office of Mauldin & Jenkins, LLC. In 2011, Grant received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Georgia Southern University and in 2012 received his Master of Accounting also from Georgia Southern University. Since starting his career in 2012 in the firm’s Macon office, Grant has focused on serving a wide variety of state and local governmental entities primarily in Georgia and South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO