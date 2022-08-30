Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion.

Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic. The average teacher salary is about $2,000 less than a decade ago after adjusting for inflation. Despite this, many of these jobs are rewarding in more ways than one. In other words, education can be very lucrative—particularly within specialty fields.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying education jobs in Sherman-Denison, TX using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics . Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Keep reading to discover the highest and lowest paying education jobs in your city.

Paul.J.West // Shutterstock

#15. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $25,540

– #380 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 510



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,760

– Employment: 1,187,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)

Education Images // Getty Images

#14. Substitute teachers, short-term

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $27,420

– #317 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $38,410

– Employment: 374,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Prescott, AZ ($64,310)

— Appleton, WI ($63,310)

— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770)

Unsplash

#13. Library technicians

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $30,010

– #294 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $39,070

– Employment: 73,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($61,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,950)

— Napa, CA ($57,890)

Pixabay

#12. Teaching assistants, postsecondary

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $35,030

– #86 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $41,170

– Employment: 121,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Arecibo, PR ($62,080)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($59,560)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($59,380)

CHRISTOF STACHE // Getty Images

#11. Preschool teachers, except special education

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $37,200

– #135 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,460

– Employment: 391,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)

— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)

Photographee.eu // Shutterstock

#10. Special education teachers, secondary school

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $54,080

– #310 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,100

– Employment: 145,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($110,320)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($106,590)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($103,540)

The Boston Globe // Getty Images

#9. Elementary school teachers, except special education

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $54,190

– #331 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 790



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,080

– Employment: 1,329,280

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,860)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,430)

— Salinas, CA ($91,280)

GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#8. Librarians and media collections specialists

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $55,210

– #268 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,180

– Employment: 127,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,990)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($89,220)

Iam_Anupong // Shutterstock

#7. Kindergarten teachers, except special education

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $56,730

– #191 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,490

– Employment: 120,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($95,420)

— Kingston, NY ($92,160)

— Salinas, CA ($90,490)

DGLimages // Shutterstock

#6. Special education teachers, kindergarten and elementary school

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $57,580

– #221 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,090

– Employment: 187,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($102,210)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,730)

— Chico, CA ($88,430)

Lopolo // Shutterstock

#5. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $57,700

– #253 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,880

– Employment: 592,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($109,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,280)

— Yuba City, CA ($94,480)

B Brown // Shutterstock

#4. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $58,390

– #288 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,530

– Employment: 1,020,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,010)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($101,980)

— Bakersfield, CA ($97,490)

industryviews // Shutterstock

#3. Career/technical education teachers, secondary school

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $61,090

– #160 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,960

– Employment: 84,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,160)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,490)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($115,060)

industryviews // Shutterstock

#2. Career/technical education teachers, postsecondary

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $62,520

– #107 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,130

– Employment: 105,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($116,850)

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($97,110)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,200)

Simon Fraser Universtiy // flickr

#1. Instructional coordinators

Sherman-Denison, TX

– Annual mean salary: $66,480

– #221 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,560

– Employment: 184,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salem, OR ($93,890)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($93,760)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,430)

