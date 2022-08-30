ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, TX

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Sherman

By Stacker
Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion.

Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic. The average teacher salary is about $2,000 less than a decade ago after adjusting for inflation. Despite this, many of these jobs are rewarding in more ways than one. In other words, education can be very lucrative—particularly within specialty fields.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying education jobs in Sherman-Denison, TX using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics . Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Keep reading to discover the highest and lowest paying education jobs in your city.

Paul.J.West // Shutterstock

#15. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $25,540
– #380 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 510

National
– Annual mean salary: $31,760
– Employment: 1,187,270
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07UmXf_0hb1yYJ700

Education Images // Getty Images

#14. Substitute teachers, short-term

Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $27,420
– #317 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

National
– Annual mean salary: $38,410
– Employment: 374,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Prescott, AZ ($64,310)
— Appleton, WI ($63,310)
— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HiYeQ_0hb1yYJ700

Unsplash

#13. Library technicians

Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $30,010
– #294 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

National
– Annual mean salary: $39,070
– Employment: 73,000
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($61,740)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,950)
— Napa, CA ($57,890) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YSaXb_0hb1yYJ700

Pixabay

#12. Teaching assistants, postsecondary

Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $35,030
– #86 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available

National
– Annual mean salary: $41,170
– Employment: 121,290
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Arecibo, PR ($62,080)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($59,560)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($59,380) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343MaP_0hb1yYJ700

CHRISTOF STACHE // Getty Images

#11. Preschool teachers, except special education

Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $37,200
– #135 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90

National
– Annual mean salary: $36,460
– Employment: 391,670
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)
— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)
— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)

Photographee.eu // Shutterstock

#10. Special education teachers, secondary school

Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $54,080
– #310 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

National
– Annual mean salary: $70,100
– Employment: 145,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($110,320)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($106,590)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($103,540) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22kGeU_0hb1yYJ700

The Boston Globe // Getty Images

#9. Elementary school teachers, except special education

Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $54,190
– #331 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 790

National
– Annual mean salary: $67,080
– Employment: 1,329,280
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,860)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,430)
— Salinas, CA ($91,280) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X3qtu_0hb1yYJ700

GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#8. Librarians and media collections specialists

Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $55,210
– #268 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30

National
– Annual mean salary: $64,180
– Employment: 127,790
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,230)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,990)
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($89,220) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kG2gc_0hb1yYJ700

Iam_Anupong // Shutterstock

#7. Kindergarten teachers, except special education

Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $56,730
– #191 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70

National
– Annual mean salary: $64,490
– Employment: 120,730
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($95,420)
— Kingston, NY ($92,160)
— Salinas, CA ($90,490) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yTvmY_0hb1yYJ700

DGLimages // Shutterstock

#6. Special education teachers, kindergarten and elementary school

Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $57,580
– #221 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

National
– Annual mean salary: $67,090
– Employment: 187,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salinas, CA ($102,210)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,730)
— Chico, CA ($88,430)

Lopolo // Shutterstock

#5. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $57,700
– #253 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 370

National
– Annual mean salary: $66,880
– Employment: 592,000
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bakersfield, CA ($109,060)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,280)
— Yuba City, CA ($94,480) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lkdSj_0hb1yYJ700

B Brown // Shutterstock

#4. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $58,390
– #288 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 540

National
– Annual mean salary: $69,530
– Employment: 1,020,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,010)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($101,980)
— Bakersfield, CA ($97,490) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l1iGI_0hb1yYJ700

industryviews // Shutterstock

#3. Career/technical education teachers, secondary school

Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $61,090
– #160 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40

National
– Annual mean salary: $68,960
– Employment: 84,360
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,160)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,490)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($115,060) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NYU1i_0hb1yYJ700

industryviews // Shutterstock

#2. Career/technical education teachers, postsecondary

Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $62,520
– #107 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60

National
– Annual mean salary: $63,130
– Employment: 105,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Rosa, CA ($116,850)
— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($97,110)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,200) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o7I0V_0hb1yYJ700

Simon Fraser Universtiy // flickr

#1. Instructional coordinators

Sherman-Denison, TX
– Annual mean salary: $66,480
– #221 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60

National
– Annual mean salary: $70,560
– Employment: 184,740
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salem, OR ($93,890)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($93,760)
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,430)

