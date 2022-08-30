First impressions can make quite a difference. I count myself lucky that the first thing I saw as I was driving to Case Western Reserve University for my initial visit was the Cleveland Cultural Gardens. Going down that windy tree-lined street and entering University Circle, I was already struck by the beauty of the urban park when, out of the corner of my eye, I saw a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, meant to represent Indian culture. Then I noticed that this was just one of many statues, with the monuments and accompanying gardens filling the sides of the street. I soon realized that each garden and monument correlated with a different country or ethnic group, with the entire park itself being a monument to Cleveland’s immigrants and the diversity of the city. It was then that I would start falling in love with the city and CWRU. It is likely that without the Cultural Gardens, I would’ve never come to this university.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO