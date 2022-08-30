Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Delicious CrepesIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Local Poet Gale Henderson Grew Up in Cleveland's Lee Harvard Community; Was Not Fond of Poetry As A ChildBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Girl received $3K from The Women Commission for Education and Training and the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga CountyBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Football: Fleming a ‘game-time decision,’ three unavailable on status report against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
case.edu
3 things to do in Cleveland in September
Sept. 23–25 See creativity on display at Ingenuity Cleveland’s flagship event, IngenuityFest, Sept. 23–25. This year’s event theme, “Expo: Ingenuity,” takes inspiration from world’s fairs and exhibitions and centers on progress. Attendees can interact with makers, participate in science experiments, hear performances, purchase...
case.edu
Construction and conversion of spaces occurs across CWRU
When walking from the North Residential Village (NRV) to the South Residential Village (SRV), sounds of hammering, drilling, crashing and yelling workers reverberate around the space. Given this, I have taken it upon myself to outline what exactly is occurring and how spaces will be—or have been—altered or constructed during our hiatus for the summer.
case.edu
One World Day celebrates our common humanity
First impressions can make quite a difference. I count myself lucky that the first thing I saw as I was driving to Case Western Reserve University for my initial visit was the Cleveland Cultural Gardens. Going down that windy tree-lined street and entering University Circle, I was already struck by the beauty of the urban park when, out of the corner of my eye, I saw a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, meant to represent Indian culture. Then I noticed that this was just one of many statues, with the monuments and accompanying gardens filling the sides of the street. I soon realized that each garden and monument correlated with a different country or ethnic group, with the entire park itself being a monument to Cleveland’s immigrants and the diversity of the city. It was then that I would start falling in love with the city and CWRU. It is likely that without the Cultural Gardens, I would’ve never come to this university.
case.edu
Casino Night brings CWRU community together during Discover Week
Discover Week allows first-year and new transfer students to settle into the Case Western Reserve University community. It includes both informational sessions to help new students learn about the resources available to them on campus as well as social opportunities for students to get to know each other. Hosted on Aug. 25 by CWRU’s Residence Hall Association (RHA), this year’s annual Casino Night was an opportunity for CWRU students to enjoy food, fun and games while connecting or reconnecting with friends after the summer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
case.edu
Club Sports spotlights – Part II
We will be wrapping up our Club Sports program spotlights with discussions about another six organizations. To recap, here is the general information applicable to all club sports:. The Club Sports Program at Case Western Reserve University is where members of the university community can participate in non-varsity intercollegiate athletic...
case.edu
Starting off strong
To everyone who just finished their first week here at Case Western Reserve University, I welcome you and hope you have been settling in nicely. To the returning students, I hope the start of this semester has been promising, and that you are remembering to take care of yourself. When...
case.edu
Editorial: Addressing President Kaler’s welcome-back email
On Aug. 29, President Eric Kaler sent out an email welcoming us back to Case Western Reserve University. Kaler stated that CWRU’s three priorities are “to elevate academic excellence, expand our research enterprise and enhance community engagement.” In the email he highlighted the university’s improvements over the summer and movement towards his goals of an expanded student body and increased diversity. He also noted that it’s important to focus on our goals “both as a university and as individuals.” While starting the year with positivity is appreciated, it seems like this email is ignoring the problems the campus community faces in the midst of CWRU’s achievements and progress.
case.edu
Practice speaking Spanish with Amistad CWRU’s weekly meetings
Do you love the Spanish language and wish you had more opportunities to speak it with others? Amistad CWRU is an organization for Spanish language enthusiasts. This group of students meets once a week in an informal and friendly space for everyone to enjoy speaking in Spanish. Meetings are held...
RELATED PEOPLE
case.edu
CWRU cracks down on hazing
The beginning of the fall 2022 semester saw the unveiling of Case Western Reserve University’s most recent push against hazing on campus in the form of a training module. The module comes after the tightening of legislation in response to an incident at Ohio University involving Collin Wiant, a student who died in 2018 following a hazing ritual done by OU’s Sigma Pi, as well as an incident involving Stone Foltz, another student who died in 2021 at Bowling Green State University after attending an initiation event for their Pi Kappa Alpha chapter.
case.edu
Suggest a book for next year’s common reading selection
The Common Reading Selection Committee invites suggestions for next year’s common reading book. The common reading is part of the First-Year Experience Program, which is committed to helping new students make a successful transition from high school to Case Western Reserve University. The common reading selection should have potential...
case.edu
Managing risk at CWRU: Q&A with Rose Kelly, director of audit services
What do skydiving, investing in the stock market, and telling someone you love them for the first time have in common? They all involve risk. It’s easy to think of high-stakes scenarios like these when considering this concept, but the reality is risk impacts our lives in varying degrees on a daily basis. Such is the case with almost every process and procedure at Case Western Reserve University, whether it be in small ways, like taking a chance on changing a group’s meeting time, or larger ones, such as launching a major new revenue stream.
case.edu
Tennis teams shine at 2022 NCAA Championships
While most students were heading home for the summer in May, the Case Western Reserve University tennis teams were busy competing in the NCAA Division III championship tournament. The men’s tennis team finished second in the team tournament for the second-straight year and finished with an overall season record of 25-5.
Comments / 0