kslnewsradio.com
Weber Schools move to early out after complaints of heat exhaustion
OGDEN, Utah — Students in the Weber School District will move to an early out schedule next Tuesday and Wednesday because of Utah’s prolonged heat wave. District Spokesman Lane Findlay told KSL Newsradio the district made the decision after some teachers and students complained of heat exhaustion, and some classroom temperatures reached over 80 degrees.
kslnewsradio.com
Weber and Box Elder school districts to hold early out days next week
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — The Weber and Box Elder school districts announced they will have early out on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, because of the extreme heat. KSL reached out to other districts around the state to see if they are planning to hold early out days as well.
POLICE: 2 stabbed outside Ogden nightclub
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A stabbing occurred outside of a nightclub in Ogden early Saturday morning, according to police. Lt. Rounkles with the Ogden Police Department states that the stabbing happened at approximately 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning. The stabbing reportedly took place outside of “Alleged” nightclub on 25th St. in Ogden. Two individuals were stabbed […]
Gephardt Daily
Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing woman in Box Elder County
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, Sept 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert issued for a missing woman in Box Elder County has been canceled. No other information was provided. According to a Silver Alert issued early Thursday evening, Dixie Whiting, 78, was last seen about 2 p.m. driving away from her husband on Main Street in Tremonton.
ksl.com
Ogden man shares how naloxone saved his life
SALT LAKE CITY — In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, one Ogden man said naloxone saved his life — and many of his friends, too. Max Thomas Richins' regret is painkillers. "That was a mistake I wish I would have never have made," Richins said. He said...
davisjournal.com
What to do with deer in your yard
Every year, residents along the benches of Davis, Salt Lake, Weber and Utah Counties share a common problem – deer coming into their yards, eating from their gardens and causing mostly minor damage. Every year, residents call their city leaders or state officials seeking help or answers as to why these deer can’t be captured and returned to the wilds.
Logan police officer arrested, suspended on domestic violence charges
A Logan police officer has been arrested and placed on an unpaid suspension after multiple accounts of domestic violence and domestic violence in the presence of a child
Utah family pleads for drivers to slow down over holiday weekend
A Cache County family has every reason to urge Utah drivers to slow down on the roads heading into the busy holiday weekend.
cachevalleyfamilymagazine.com
Lessons From Century-Old Family Businesses in Cache Valley
Is there any institution more enduring or universal than a family business? And, a further question: What motivates a modern family in America — the land of easy mobility and limitless opportunity — to continue an enterprise founded by a long-passed ancestor?. Cache Valley is home to many...
Two men shot during conflict in Tremonton
TREMONTON, Utah (ABC4) – Multiple agencies responded to a shooting incident late Wednesday night in Tremonton. Police say, three males were involved in a conflict which led to the shooting at the LaZBoy parking lot near 350 W and 1000 N. According to police, two males sustained gunshot wounds and are reportedly in critical condition. […]
KSLTV
Two critically injured in shooting in Tremonton parking lot
TREMONTON, Utah — Two people were injured after a Wednesday night shooting, according to Tremonton Mayor Lyle Holmgren. City officials said the shooting happened at the old La-Z-Boy parking lot near 350 West and 1000 North after an incident between three men. Two of the males sustained gunshot wounds...
Gephardt Daily
Ogden officers entertain lost kiddo while locating his mom
OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Ogden Police officers took some time recently to reassure and entertain a youngster who had become separated from his mother. “Officer Chen and Officer Sanford take a moment to entertain a lost child who was looking for his mom. The...
Fire restrictions lifted in 9 Utah counties amid heat wave
UTAH (ABC4) – Utah Fire Info (UFI) has revoked the stage 1 fire restrictions that were placed upon nine different counties throughout the state just one day before the kick-start of Labor Day weekend. On Thursday, UFI announced that the stage 1 restrictions affecting “all unincorporated private and all state lands within Rich, Cache, Box […]
Gephardt Daily
Logan man convicted of $600,000 worth of securities fraud
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A federal jury convicted a Logan man of securities fraud after a 3-day trial found him guilty of scamming his victims of $600,000. Thomas Fairbanks, 69, now faces sentencing yet to be scheduled for his fraudulent activities as CEO...
Gephardt Daily
Tremonton Garland Police: Suspect arrested after shootings that critically injured 2
TREMONTON, Utah, Sept. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 24-year-old man was booked into jail after he allegedly shot and critically injured two men in Tremonton during an argument. Tremonton Garland Police and Box Elder County Sheriff officials responded to reports of shots fired and arrived at about 9:43...
cachevalleydaily.com
Crews extinguish semi fire in Brigham City
BRIGHAM CITY — Fire fighters were called to extinguish a semi-truck fire early Wednesday morning. The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. along US-89/91, near Michelle Drive. Brigham City Fire Assistant Chief Michael Young said when crews arrived, they found the semi-truck on fire. Flames were spreading from the roadway, up the hillside into heavy brush.
Herald-Journal
Crumbl issues statement on cookie lawsuit
The Utah cookie war continued this week when Crumbl, the now nationwide cookie company founded in Logan, released a public statement about its trade-secrets lawsuit against rival company Dirty Dough. According to an email from Crumbl, the company’s lawyer let them publicly share more details about the lawsuit they filed...
Herald-Journal
Canyon congestion: Safety issues surround heavy gravel-truck traffic from Sardine Canyon mine
Around 200 semi trucks — many of them double loads — exit the Pisgah Stone Products mine near the Sardine Canyon summit each day, slowly entering U.S. Highway 89-91 before eventually matching the speed of vehicles traveling between Cache Valley and the Brigham City. Mike Schugg, the mine’s...
Herald-Journal
Cause of triple brush fire outbreak unknown
A spate of three brush fires along 2500 North in Logan on Tuesday afternoon has so far defied explanation. The fires — two on the south side of the road and one on the north — broke out simultaneously around 3 p.m., prompting dispatch of multiple fire trucks and crews.
Herald-Journal
Tremonton man arrested, charged after authorities say he shot two men in dispute over stolen property
A Tremonton man has been charged after authorities say he shot two men after an alleged theft of his e-bike and backpack. Richard Matthew Barlow, 24, faces three counts of first-degree felony discharge of a firearm with serious bodily injury and single class-B misdemeanor for carrying a concealed dangerous weapon.
