Reviewers weigh evidence for the benefit of oral PrEP protection from HIV with risk of exacerbating hepatitis B. Persons with chronic hepatitis B who are at risk of contracting HIV can receive a double benefit from oral PrEP tenofovir-based formulations that protect from HIV and reduce hepatitis B virus (HPV) load; but can also suffer exacerbation of hepatitis when PrEP is discontinued. A recent review weighs the evidence for offering oral PrEP to this population, and finds best practices to favor benefit against risk.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO