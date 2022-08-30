ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nypressnews.com

Popular drink may increase risk of cancer by 78% – it’s not alcohol

Although more studies would be needed to determine the factors and mechanisms behind the linkage, researchers said that higher sugar-sweetened beverage consumption might increase the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes, which are in turn risk factors for liver cancer. These beverages also can contribute to insulin resistance and...
contagionlive.com

Infectious Diseases Update: September 3, 2022

Catch up on all the important news and clinical care topics you may have missed this week. This past week has had some very important infectious disease news, especially with the mRNA bivalent vaccine boosters getting authorized. Come see what is happening with the news you may have missed from this past week.
contagionlive.com

PrEP Protection Against HIV is Complicated by Chronic HBV

Reviewers weigh evidence for the benefit of oral PrEP protection from HIV with risk of exacerbating hepatitis B. Persons with chronic hepatitis B who are at risk of contracting HIV can receive a double benefit from oral PrEP tenofovir-based formulations that protect from HIV and reduce hepatitis B virus (HPV) load; but can also suffer exacerbation of hepatitis when PrEP is discontinued. A recent review weighs the evidence for offering oral PrEP to this population, and finds best practices to favor benefit against risk.
contagionlive.com

CDC Recommends mRNA Boosters

The federal agency's recommendation for both the Moderna and the Pfizer-BioNTech updated bivalent vaccines allows people to get the booster dose this fall. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH, has endorsed the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) recommendations for use of updated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech for people ages 12 years and older and from Moderna for people ages 18 years and older.
