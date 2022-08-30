ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders TE Darren Waller could receive new contract before Week 1

By Marcus Mosher
 5 days ago
There have been rumblings that Darren Waller has wanted a new contract for some time now and is executing a “hold-in” during training camp. The Pro Bowl tight end has rarely practiced over the past month and has dropped his previous agency.

But will the Raiders get a deal done with Waller before they take on the Los Angeles Chargers in just a few days? It appears league sources believe that he will.

In a recent article by Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, he expects the Raiders to sign Waller to a new deal before Week 1. Here is a snippet of his thoughts on the current contract situation with Waller and the Raiders:

“Agents around the league expect Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller to sign with a very prominent agent after he opted to hire new representation last week, and for a long-term deal to get done with the Raiders before Week 1.

Waller is expected to become the highest-paid tight end in the NFL in terms of new money average per year, according to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson. However, Waller seemingly has issues with the guarantees and/or structure of the current offer, which led to his changing agents.”

The league’s highest-paid tight end is currently George Kittle at $15 million per year and the Raiders have to expect that Waller would want more than that.

The clock is ticking on Waller and the Raiders, so it will be fascinating to see if they can get something done before the season. If they can’t, it’s fair to wonder if Waller won’t be available in Week 1 against the Chargers.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

