FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Applause filled the center of a hospital atrium as a teenage girl, her expression hiding under a mask, walked swiftly between a line of clapping doctors, nurses, chaplains and staff.Four years had passed since she had first come in, clinging to life. Now she searched for faces she recognized. Finally one of them, Marsha Hampton, who used to wake her up in the morning, broke the ice with a hug."You look….amazing," she said, pulling back from the girl to take it in. "Let me hug you one more time," she exclaimed, instantly drawing laughs.Medical staff...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO