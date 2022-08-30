Read full article on original website
It's Been One Year Since the Taliban Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas HomeTom HandyDallas, TX
Trinity High School Evacuated after Student Makes Bomb ThreatLarry LeaseEuless, TX
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
American Airlines Picket at Headquarters over Scheduling MattersLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Frisco ranked as third richest city in the U.SAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
You Can Walk Through Whimsical Trails Full Of 5,000 Glowing Pumpkins In Texas This Fall
Spooky season is right around the corner, which means fall plans need to be made pronto. One magical option Texans can add to their to-do list is walking through a trail of 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins that are lit up each night to illuminate the autumn sky in a hazy orange.
dallasexpress.com
Local Woman Changes Lives with Camouflage Tattoos
A local healthcare educator uses her skills in tattooing to help people overcome the pain and anxiety of scars and extreme hair loss. When Elena Sanchez was 8 years old, her mother was diagnosed with cancer. As the primary caregiver for her brother and her mother, Elena became very passionate about helping others. When she learned about camouflage tattooing, also known as paramedical tattooing, she knew it would be a way to change people’s lives.
Mother of teen who tried taking her life wants people to know 'there's not always signs'
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Applause filled the center of a hospital atrium as a teenage girl, her expression hiding under a mask, walked swiftly between a line of clapping doctors, nurses, chaplains and staff.Four years had passed since she had first come in, clinging to life. Now she searched for faces she recognized. Finally one of them, Marsha Hampton, who used to wake her up in the morning, broke the ice with a hug."You look….amazing," she said, pulling back from the girl to take it in. "Let me hug you one more time," she exclaimed, instantly drawing laughs.Medical staff...
Alligator impedes customer at north Texas ATM
LAKE WORTH, Texas — A bank customer making a withdrawal from an ATM was startled by a hissing alligator early Wednesday, authorities said. A woman was withdrawing cash from the ATM at about 4 a.m. CDT at a bank in Lake Worth, northwest of Fort Worth, when she was startled by the 3 1/2-foot reptile, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.
Have You Heard of the Eyeball Killer and His Connection With Amarillo?
I am fascinated with serial killers, heck killers in general. I have studied many of them. I even have a favorite serial killer, which should really be a red flag, right? Really it's not. One of my favorite channels to watch is Investigation Discovery, that shouldn't be a surprise at...
Lake Worth police, Texas Parks & Wildlife relocate alligator spotted near an ATM
LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Wednesday night, Lake Worth police responded to a wildlife call when hissing was heard at an ATM.Once there, police located a 3.5 foot long alligator at the ATM. "We've never seen a gator outside of the lake, ever," one of the responding officers said. The alligator was relocated to an appropriate habitat nearby with the assistance of Texas Parks & Wildlife, police said. The Lake Worth Police Department asked that if you see wildlife, to leave the handling to professionals at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. To report a dangerous animal or an animal in distress, call the Lake Worth police at 817-237-1224.
These are the 10 best restaurants for fried chicken in Texas, report
"Everybody loves fried chicken and if you don't, then you're probably a vegan. Everything is bigger in the Lone Star State, and the best fried chicken in Texas is so good, it's like biting into a drumstick of heaven."
postsignal.com
Couple restores Pilot Point Victorian home
One Pilot Point couple has breathed new life into one of the city’s Victorian era houses. They have restored and sold the Victorian home at 300 E. Division St. It came with its own set of difficulties, but it also came with a few interesting discoveries. Marissa and Colton...
CandysDirt.com
In Burleson, We Found Home on the Range
Some homes just speak to you. They tell you they’re contemporary or comfortable. Sleek or soulful. High-maintenance or homey. But this custom-built Burleson home listed by Eddie Wilbanks with the CW Group of Compass RE Texas didn’t speak to me. It sang. “Oh give me a home, where...
dallasexpress.com
Lightning Sets Two Local Homes Aflame
Two homes in the Fort Worth area were significantly damaged on Thursday after being struck by lightning. The Fort Worth Fire Department communicated that during the storms on September 1, two houses were set on fire when lightning ignited the structures. On the north side of town near West Bond...
WacoTrib.com
Here’s how it’s going since Texas lifted a ban on Sunday morning beer and wine sales
A year ago, the law changed in Texas to allow stores to sell beer and wine before noon on Sundays. People who moved to the state never quite understood why grocery stores’ big, elaborate wine and beer sections were out of bounds because of the time on the clock.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Caretakers Accused of Draining Nonverbal Woman's Inheritance in 3 Months, Burning 2nd Woman: Sheriff
A married couple from Collin County is facing several charges after being accused of forcing one woman into a dog kennel and burning her with boiling water while living off the inheritance of a different woman needing constant care. According to a number of arrest warrant affidavits obtained by NBC...
KSAT 12
Child’s letter to God leads to discovery of Texas predator
MCKINNEY, Texas – A convicted sex predator is in jail after parents discovered a letter their child had written to God that disclosed the man was abusing their daughter. Mark Elliott Jones, 49, of McKinney, was sentenced Monday to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child.
KHOU
Texas surgical center stops operations after 'compromised' IV bag found
DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is investigating after a local surgical center notified them of a "compromised" IV bag. Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, located on 12230 Coit Road, contacted the department after discovering an IV bag appeared to be "compromised." It is unclear what the...
Collin County couple indicted for abusing two women
A husband and wife from rural Collin County have been indicted for abusing two women, one an elderly woman and the other a woman with a reduced mental capacity.
Exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas
Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas, Texas using listings from petfinder.com.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Compromised' IV Bag at Dallas Surgery Center Investigated in Doctor's Death
A Dallas surgery center operated by Baylor Scott and White has suspended operations after a doctor’s suspicious death was linked to a possible tainted IV bag at the facility, two sources told NBC 5. Baylor Scott and White, which operates Surgicare North Dallas on Coit Road, confirmed Friday it...
WGMD Radio
SUV With 5 teens crashes in Texas: 3 hospitalized, 1 in critical condition
An SUV with five Texas high schoolers crashed into a creek on Wednesday afternoon, leaving three students hospitalized and one in critical condition. Police said the car was traveling westbound when the driver lost control, causing the car to go airborne. The SUV ended up upside down in a creek near the road.
Check Out the Winners of the Texas State Fair Food Competition
I love going to the State Fair. One of the main reasons is to check out all the crazy food. If you can deep fry it, you can find it at the fair. The experts at the Texas State Fair recently had a taste test and named the big winners for this year's fair.
fwtx.com
8 Things To Do in Fort Worth This Weekend
Welcome to the three-day weekend, which gives Fort Worthians ample opportunity to extend their fun. It also means the unofficial official end of summer, but in Texas, we know that’s really October. Between free events, Labor Day but with a Stockyards style twist, and enough music to go around, this holiday weekend has a little something for everyone.
