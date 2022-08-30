ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin, TX

Local Woman Changes Lives with Camouflage Tattoos

A local healthcare educator uses her skills in tattooing to help people overcome the pain and anxiety of scars and extreme hair loss. When Elena Sanchez was 8 years old, her mother was diagnosed with cancer. As the primary caregiver for her brother and her mother, Elena became very passionate about helping others. When she learned about camouflage tattooing, also known as paramedical tattooing, she knew it would be a way to change people’s lives.
IRVING, TX
CBS DFW

Mother of teen who tried taking her life wants people to know 'there's not always signs'

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Applause filled the center of a hospital atrium as a teenage girl, her expression hiding under a mask, walked swiftly between a line of clapping doctors, nurses, chaplains and staff.Four years had passed since she had first come in, clinging to life. Now she searched for faces she recognized. Finally one of them, Marsha Hampton, who used to wake her up in the morning, broke the ice with a hug."You look….amazing," she said, pulling back from the girl to take it in. "Let me hug you one more time," she exclaimed, instantly drawing laughs.Medical staff...
FORT WORTH, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Alligator impedes customer at north Texas ATM

LAKE WORTH, Texas — A bank customer making a withdrawal from an ATM was startled by a hissing alligator early Wednesday, authorities said. A woman was withdrawing cash from the ATM at about 4 a.m. CDT at a bank in Lake Worth, northwest of Fort Worth, when she was startled by the 3 1/2-foot reptile, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.
LAKE WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Lake Worth police, Texas Parks & Wildlife relocate alligator spotted near an ATM

LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Wednesday night, Lake Worth police responded to a wildlife call when hissing was heard at an ATM.Once there, police located a 3.5 foot long alligator at the ATM. "We've never seen a gator outside of the lake, ever," one of the responding officers said. The alligator was relocated to an appropriate habitat nearby with the assistance of Texas Parks & Wildlife, police said. The Lake Worth Police Department asked that if you see wildlife, to leave the handling to professionals at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. To report a dangerous animal or an animal in distress, call the Lake Worth police at 817-237-1224.
LAKE WORTH, TX
postsignal.com

Couple restores Pilot Point Victorian home

One Pilot Point couple has breathed new life into one of the city’s Victorian era houses. They have restored and sold the Victorian home at 300 E. Division St. It came with its own set of difficulties, but it also came with a few interesting discoveries. Marissa and Colton...
PILOT POINT, TX
CandysDirt.com

In Burleson, We Found Home on the Range

Some homes just speak to you. They tell you they’re contemporary or comfortable. Sleek or soulful. High-maintenance or homey. But this custom-built Burleson home listed by Eddie Wilbanks with the CW Group of Compass RE Texas didn’t speak to me. It sang. “Oh give me a home, where...
BURLESON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Lightning Sets Two Local Homes Aflame

Two homes in the Fort Worth area were significantly damaged on Thursday after being struck by lightning. The Fort Worth Fire Department communicated that during the storms on September 1, two houses were set on fire when lightning ignited the structures. On the north side of town near West Bond...
FORT WORTH, TX
KSAT 12

Child’s letter to God leads to discovery of Texas predator

MCKINNEY, Texas – A convicted sex predator is in jail after parents discovered a letter their child had written to God that disclosed the man was abusing their daughter. Mark Elliott Jones, 49, of McKinney, was sentenced Monday to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child.
MCKINNEY, TX
KHOU

Texas surgical center stops operations after 'compromised' IV bag found

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is investigating after a local surgical center notified them of a "compromised" IV bag. Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, located on 12230 Coit Road, contacted the department after discovering an IV bag appeared to be "compromised." It is unclear what the...
DALLAS, TX
WGMD Radio

SUV With 5 teens crashes in Texas: 3 hospitalized, 1 in critical condition

An SUV with five Texas high schoolers crashed into a creek on Wednesday afternoon, leaving three students hospitalized and one in critical condition. Police said the car was traveling westbound when the driver lost control, causing the car to go airborne. The SUV ended up upside down in a creek near the road.
fwtx.com

8 Things To Do in Fort Worth This Weekend

Welcome to the three-day weekend, which gives Fort Worthians ample opportunity to extend their fun. It also means the unofficial official end of summer, but in Texas, we know that’s really October. Between free events, Labor Day but with a Stockyards style twist, and enough music to go around, this holiday weekend has a little something for everyone.
FORT WORTH, TX

