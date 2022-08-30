ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Sylvester Stallone Disputes Estranged Wife's Claims Of 'Intentional Dissipation' In Divorce Filing

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 5 days ago
Sharing his side of the story. Sylvester Stallone has responded to estranged wife Jennifer Flavin's divorce filing, refuting claims she made in the court documents.

The Rocky actor denied the model's allegations that he "engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate," according to court documents filed in Palm Beach County, Flor., and obtained on Monday, August 29.

In response to Flavin's claims, Stallone's legal team maintained their client "has not engaged" in the type of behavior in question.

The A-lister also reportedly denied the mother of his three daughters' request to have "exclusive use" of their Palm Beach home.

Responding to Flavin asking the court to note the "conduct of each party" that could potentially lengthen the process and encourage "mutual cooperation" to "reduce the cost" of legal fees, Stallone's team of legal minds pointed out the brunette beauty "hired counsel to represent her and agreed to pay them their legal fees," it was reported.

Meanwhile, Stallone didn't oppose his former partner's petition to restore her maiden name and doubled down on her insistence that their union is "irretrievably broken."

The actor's wife filed for divorce on Friday, August 19, and while rumors swirled that it was over a dog, Stallone has since set the record straight. While acknowledging the coparents didn't see eye-to-eye over their dog's care — as they are bicoastal and Stallone frequently travels for work — the 76-year-old declared in a statement: "We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument."

Nevertheless, Flavin did file to end their 25 years of marriage days after Stallone covered up a tattoo he had of his wife's face with that of his late dog Butkus. Though the action seemed to spark speculation surrounding the couple's marriage, Stallone said his initial intention was to "freshen" up his Flavin ink, but "it got messed up and the dog was just a fix will no ill intention."

Flavin has since broken her silence about their split, sharing in a statement: "I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters."

The ex couple shares daughters Sophia, 26, Scarlet, 20, and Sistine, 24. Stallone is also a father to son Seargeoh from his previous marriage to Sasha Czack. His and Czack's eldest son, Sage, died in 2012 of a heart attack.

People obtained court documents of Stallone's response.

