Najee Harris suffered lisfranc injury during preseason, expected to be ready for week one

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris reportedly suffered a minor injury during the preseason. Josh Rowntree of 93. ‘The Fan’ tweeted that Harris was at week four in the recovery process. He also mentioned that it typically takes anywhere from four to six weeks to fully recover from the injury. Nonetheless, he should be good to go for week one’s matchup against the Bengals.

Harris spent four seasons at Alabama. Throughout his time in Tuscaloosa, Harris had 638 carries for 3,843 rushing yards and 46 rushing touchdowns. Not to mention, he was just as productive through the air as he was on the ground. Harris hauled in 80 receptions for 781 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns.

The Steelers are now searching for their quarterback this season after the seasoned-veteran Ben Roethlisberger retired after the 2021-2022 season. The team will likely lean on the run game early on in the season to get the quarterback comfortable with the offense. With that likely being the case, Harris needs to be healthy for their season opener in two weeks against a division rival, the Cincinnati Bengals.

