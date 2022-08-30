ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Najee Harris suffered lisfranc injury during preseason, expected to be ready for week one

By Brody Smoot
 5 days ago
(AP Photo/Don Wright)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris reportedly suffered a minor injury during the preseason. Josh Rowntree of 93. ‘The Fan’ tweeted that Harris was at week four in the recovery process. He also mentioned that it typically takes anywhere from four to six weeks to fully recover from the injury. Nonetheless, he should be good to go for week one’s matchup against the Bengals.

Harris spent four seasons at Alabama. Throughout his time in Tuscaloosa, Harris had 638 carries for 3,843 rushing yards and 46 rushing touchdowns. Not to mention, he was just as productive through the air as he was on the ground. Harris hauled in 80 receptions for 781 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns.

The Steelers are now searching for their quarterback this season after the seasoned-veteran Ben Roethlisberger retired after the 2021-2022 season. The team will likely lean on the run game early on in the season to get the quarterback comfortable with the offense. With that likely being the case, Harris needs to be healthy for their season opener in two weeks against a division rival, the Cincinnati Bengals.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Harris’ injury and other former Alabama football players in the NFL.

Broncos president comments on uniform and stadium statuses

After the Denver Broncos were acquired by a new ownership group led by Rob Walton, the club brought in Damani Leech to serve as the new team president. The first order of business for the new ownership group was approving a five-year contract extension for quarterback Russell Wilson. After that, the next big items on deck for the team’s front office are the status of the stadium and Denver’s uniforms.
DENVER, CO
ESPN's Paul Finebaum ranks his top four teams after Week 1

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has ranked his top four teams after most of the Week 1 action. Week 1 featured some impressive performance and some close calls. The SEC looked particularly strong. Florida upset No. 8 Utah in a 29-26 win. The conference has not lost yet (with the Florida State-LSU game left). That will change next week as conference play begins for the SEC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
