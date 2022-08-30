ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Weber Schools move to early out after complaints of heat exhaustion

OGDEN, Utah — Students in the Weber School District will move to an early out schedule next Tuesday and Wednesday because of Utah’s prolonged heat wave. District Spokesman Lane Findlay told KSL Newsradio the district made the decision after some teachers and students complained of heat exhaustion, and some classroom temperatures reached over 80 degrees.
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

POLICE: 2 stabbed outside Ogden nightclub

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A stabbing occurred outside of a nightclub in Ogden early Saturday morning, according to police. Lt. Rounkles with the Ogden Police Department states that the stabbing happened at approximately 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning. The stabbing reportedly took place outside of “Alleged” nightclub on 25th St. in Ogden. Two individuals were stabbed […]
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing woman in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, Sept 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert issued for a missing woman in Box Elder County has been canceled. No other information was provided. According to a Silver Alert issued early Thursday evening, Dixie Whiting, 78, was last seen about 2 p.m. driving away from her husband on Main Street in Tremonton.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Semi fire damages its load of cars and a hillside in Brigham City

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Aug. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A pre-dawn fire Wednesday involving a semi-truck pulling six vehicles in a car hauler caused nearly a quarter million dollars in damage. Brigham City Fire Department crews responding to the 4:21 a.m. conflagration on 1100 South just west of its...
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
davisjournal.com

What to do with deer in your yard

Every year, residents along the benches of Davis, Salt Lake, Weber and Utah Counties share a common problem – deer coming into their yards, eating from their gardens and causing mostly minor damage. Every year, residents call their city leaders or state officials seeking help or answers as to why these deer can’t be captured and returned to the wilds.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Logan Canyon beavers making a splash by just being beavers

LOGAN, Ut — Along with all of the outdoor activities that draw people to Logan Canyon, there are some celebrities, of sorts, bringing in the crowds this summer. It’s a family of beavers that have made a home at Temple Fork River, in Logan Canyon. Nate Norman from...
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

Two men shot during conflict in Tremonton

TREMONTON, Utah (ABC4) – Multiple agencies responded to a shooting incident late Wednesday night in Tremonton. Police say, three males were involved in a conflict which led to the shooting at the LaZBoy parking lot near 350 W and 1000 N. According to police, two males sustained gunshot wounds and are reportedly in critical condition. […]
TREMONTON, UT
cachevalleyfamilymagazine.com

Lessons From Century-Old Family Businesses in Cache Valley

Is there any institution more enduring or universal than a family business? And, a further question: What motivates a modern family in America — the land of easy mobility and limitless opportunity — to continue an enterprise founded by a long-passed ancestor?. Cache Valley is home to many...
LOGAN, UT
KSLTV

Two critically injured in shooting in Tremonton parking lot

TREMONTON, Utah — Two people were injured after a Wednesday night shooting, according to Tremonton Mayor Lyle Holmgren. City officials said the shooting happened at the old La-Z-Boy parking lot near 350 West and 1000 North after an incident between three men. Two of the males sustained gunshot wounds...
TREMONTON, UT
Gephardt Daily

Logan man convicted of $600,000 worth of securities fraud

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A federal jury convicted a Logan man of securities fraud after a 3-day trial found him guilty of scamming his victims of $600,000. Thomas Fairbanks, 69, now faces sentencing yet to be scheduled for his fraudulent activities as CEO...
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

Fire restrictions lifted in 9 Utah counties amid heat wave

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah Fire Info (UFI) has revoked the stage 1 fire restrictions that were placed upon nine different counties throughout the state just one day before the kick-start of Labor Day weekend. On Thursday, UFI announced that the stage 1 restrictions affecting “all unincorporated private and all state lands within Rich, Cache, Box […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Herald-Journal

Logan Cemetery grave very poorly maintained

My name is Kathleen Olsen and I am hoping you can help me solve a problem at the Logan Cemetery. My mother, Colleen Peterson, passed away on February 20, 2021. She is buried next to my father, Jesse Peterson. There is no grass planted at her grave, just dirt. I was told perpetual care would maintain the grave, but after a year and a half, nothing has been done.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Crumbl issues statement on cookie lawsuit

The Utah cookie war continued this week when Crumbl, the now nationwide cookie company founded in Logan, released a public statement about its trade-secrets lawsuit against rival company Dirty Dough. According to an email from Crumbl, the company’s lawyer let them publicly share more details about the lawsuit they filed...
LOGAN, UT
