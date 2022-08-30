My name is Kathleen Olsen and I am hoping you can help me solve a problem at the Logan Cemetery. My mother, Colleen Peterson, passed away on February 20, 2021. She is buried next to my father, Jesse Peterson. There is no grass planted at her grave, just dirt. I was told perpetual care would maintain the grave, but after a year and a half, nothing has been done.

LOGAN, UT ・ 4 DAYS AGO